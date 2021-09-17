Set deadlines for vaccinations
Simon says, “Go get vaccinated.” (There, that should do it.) Problem solved. Pandemic vanquished.
If only the solution were that simple. Actually, it is that simple ... Simon ... but it is not that easy. What will convince the unvaccinated to get their protection?
An ancient riddle asks, “How many psychiatrists does it take to change a lightbulb?
The answer? “Only one ... but the lightbulb has to want to change.”
Therein lies the challenge to convincing the unvaccinated. Their conversion becomes a struggle when not getting vaccinated is a source of personal pride and a demonstration of deep-seated resentment toward all things not aligned with a widespread political dogma and is seen (pardon the pun) as a poke in the eye for those pointy-headed, smart-aleck, know-it-all types.
It may bring satisfaction to some that credit be hereby given to Donald Trump for not standing in the way of the development of vaccines effective in the prevention of COVID-19. At the same time, Trump deserves credit (or blame) for discouraging the acceptance of said vaccines. Of course, others developed their own vaccines in equally amazing timeframes: Europeans, the Russians and even the Chinese. Should we applaud their accomplishments, too? No, we should not. And why not? For starters, they forgot to say “Simon says.”
Those hoping beyond all reason to gently nudge more individuals into getting the protection that will benefit all people have come up with the phrase “vaccine hesitancy.” This approach of offering the mulish a carrot has achieved very limited success. Perhaps it is time to switch tactics (again the pun) but what method(s) might be adopted to serve as the proverbial stick one shudders to imagine.
Even perennially pernicious Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been able to swallow his spite long enough to urge the hesitants to vaccinate. It is the right thing to do. “There can be no doubt,” vowed McConnell.
As the Delta variant brings worldwide surges in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths so too do rumors, misinformation, and counterproductive words and actions. Locally, awards were recently handed out (ignoring CDC protocols) to those who could assemble the largest crowds. Local broadcast media (the servants of advertisers) recklessly pump up enthusiasm of the masses to gather at the Action Track, concert venues, festivals, and myriad sporting events.
One microbiologist residing in our community recently suggested on these pages that the threat from the COVID-19 virus will disappear when it is no longer feared or, as Reggae singer Bobby McFadden famously crooned back in the 1980s, “Don’t worry, be happy!” Remember, though, that last spring this same “expert” wrote that it would be biologically impossible for the COVID-19 virus to mutate into a more virulent form, statistically unfathomable. Lo and behold, lightning struck giving rise to the microscopic Frankenstein known as the more highly transmissible Delta variant. What is now most worrisome is that, if the virus is allowed to spread and mutate further, one day we may look back at the Delta variant as having been a creampuff among mutations. Already, the WHO has identified the newfound Lambda variant from Peru to be one of interest.
It is heartening to see vaccination rates increasing and to see hospitals and many businesses finally requiring vaccination as a condition for continued employment. The two are not unrelated.
I would suggest that additional motivation to vaccinate be employed. Let’s give the anti-vaxxers what they want, which is to say, nothing. Let’s give them nothing. A deadline could be set (again with the pun) after which time anyone who had been eligible to receive the vaccine but neglected to get it would no longer be afforded the opportunity. Furthermore, the unvaccinated could heal themselves which would unclog the logjam at hospitals.
This proposal is not intended to serve as punishment or to be discompassionate. Quite the opposite. It is a motivational tool, to encourage more expeditious vaccination and thus to prevent more suffering and deaths. There has been ample time to decide whether to vax or not.
We each face deadlines every year: car insurance due, vehicle registrations and driver’s license, open enrollment period for delivering anniversary cards, gifts and flowers. Did I mention the candy?
Of course, there could be another open vaccination period next year.
Hospitals and businesses have set Nov. 1 as their deadline for vaccinations, perhaps to avoid the date I propose for withholding the vaccine which is Oct. 31, that’s right, Halloween. If that doesn’t scare the bejesus out of the hesitants, I don’t know what will. We’ll see how brave and belligerent the anti-vaxxers truly are then.
You don’t want a vaccination? Fine. You can’t have one. Now go sit in your corner so the rest of us don’t have to suffer the consequences of your decision. Oh, yes, and one thing more.
Simon says, “BOO!”
— Clay Wilkinson, Terre Haute
