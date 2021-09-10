Native Americans deserve respect from everyone
The New York Times, Aug. 30, 2021: Journalists, politicians and pundits declare the Afghanistan War was America’s longest war.
Wrong!
The American Indian War started in 1607 and ended in 1924. First the European colonists fought the original settlers. Then the United States waged war against countless tribes including the Seminole from 1816 until 1858, Sioux (1854-1890) and Apache (1849-1924).
The Americans came, saw and conquered. The victory brought unrivaled power and prestige. From sea to shining sea we discovered breathtaking beauty, immeasurable riches and unlimited possibilities. It is a fantastic story.
The American-Indian War was also ignoble. Victors write history and Americans don’t want to read the war was shameful, tragic and catastrophic.
One of our two original sins — the ruthless treatment of indigenous peoples — is a footnote in history.
Americans know little of the people mistakenly called “Indians.” We may recall the “Trail of Tears,” “Custer’s Last Stand,” or the “Battle of Wounded Knee.” More likely, we remember a movie with Indian actors.
From 1607 until 1900, 10 million inhabitants were reduced to 237,000 (1900 Census). Staggering genocide statistics — how could this happen?
First, Europeans gave the natives small pox, measles, tuberculous, malaria and influenza. These viruses and others almost caused their extinction.
Second, “the only good Indian is a dead Indian” was not a fringe belief. The president on the 20-dollar bill held that opinion. Racism and the military might of the white man contributed to the deaths of thousands of First Americans.
Third, the white man’s “Manifest Destiny” was for the American Indian one broken treaty after another. Robbed of their land, a proud people felt hopelessness and despair.
Fourth, the original settlers lost their livelihood. Before the white man, 40 million bison roamed the land. The Americans’ greed nearly caused their extinction. Without a source of food and means of shelter, the aborigine way of life was destroyed.
The nightmare continued into the 20th century. Cultural genocide was the heart of the curriculum in American Indian boarding schools. Students were emotionally, physically and sexually abused.
Visualize a tribe’s treacherous journey. Wear moccasins, walk their paths and endure the suffering of an existence decimated by disease, war and cultural genocide.
Today, caricatures of Redskins or Indians are no longer acceptable. A Native American is in the Cabinet.
Still, there are disparities in poverty, health and longevity. The First Americans are worse off than other minorities.
The tentacles of the American Indian War still exist. Tribes seek an honest remembrance and appraisal of the past. They do not want their culture or civilization canceled.
Native Americans want respect for who they are. They are not superhuman — stoic, wise and noble. They are not blood-thirsty savages. They are not “others.” They are us.
America will be “a city on a shining hill” when “E Pluribus Unum — Out of Many, One.” is embedded in our hearts and minds.
— Bill Youman, Terre Haute
