Stopping spending is a step forward
The Democratic leadership in Congress just let America know that there will not be as much government spending. The bipartisan $1.2T, yes, trillion with a T, infrastructure bill will not come to a vote due to pressure from progressives. They will not support this bipartisan bill unless the Build Back Better bill is passed first. This $3.5T bill is being opposed by Democrat moderates and Republicans because they see it for what it is, a wasteful leftist wish list.
The fact that the federal government is not going to be spending $4.7T is a win for the United States and Americans. Hopefully this can be postponed and/or delayed forever. Stopping some proposed wasteful government spending is a step forward for this country. Now if we could just eliminate some of the ongoing wasteful spending.
— Dwayne Owens, Terre Haute
Getting a handle on teacher shortage
The teacher shortage article in Wednesday’s paper was helpful, but I am amazed that probably the two most important factors causing the shortage were not even mentioned: salary that is lower than surrounding states, and testing to get certified that is still, even with recent changes, an unnecessary deterrent to many.
I would have liked to hear the educators’ views on these factors.
— Paul Roby, Terre Haute
