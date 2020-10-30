Flouting masks at odds with many medical experts
It is clear from his comments (Tribune-Star, Oct. 26) that Steve Templeton is pushing the concept of herd immunity. Proponents of herd immunity espouse letting less-vulnerable people become infected and focusing on protecting vulnerable people. On the surface, the concept almost sounds rational. Just do not ask how vulnerable people would be protected or how already-exhausted health care workers would handle the inevitable surge of hospitalizations.
Vulnerable people constitute a large portion of the population. There are close to 60 million people aged 65 years and older in the U.S., and this number constitutes only a fraction of the vulnerable population. Younger individuals with pre-existing conditions (respiratory problems, cardiovascular problems, obesity, etc.) also are at risk. The large vulnerable population will suffer because people have to work, interact with family members, and perform numerous everyday tasks. Be honest, pushing herd immunity in the absence of a vaccine means sacrificing grandma.
Templeton also downplays masks. He states, “When neighboring counties, states, or countries with differing mandates are compared, their curves overall appear similar.” First, states and other countries clearly have shown that consistent mask-wearing, in conjunction with other measures, decreases infection rates. Second, contrary to Templeton’s claim, Indiana does not have a mask mandate. A “mandate” that carries no penalty is just a political pastie.
Templeton uses a statement by Dr. Lisa Brosseau to bolster his anti-mask stance. Brosseau supposedly stated, “porous, loose-fitting surgical and cloth masks may have some efficacy … but are much less effective at filtering microscopic airborne aerosols.” Accrediting masks with some efficacy but negating their use seems inconsistent at best.
Moreover, Konda and colleagues show (American Chemical Society Nano 2020, 14, 5, 6339–6347) that cotton hybrid masks (cotton–silk, cotton–chiffon, cotton-flannel) have reasonable filtration efficiencies for small particles. Even non-hybrid cotton masks at higher weave densities provide significant protection.
Brosseau’s dismissal of mask effectiveness is also at odds with the thoughts of many highly competent infectious-disease experts (including Fauci) and numerous studies on COVID-19. In the prestigious medical journal The Lancet (2020, 395, 1973-1987), Chu and colleagues published a meta-analysis of 172 observational studies in which they conclude that “face mask use could result in a large reduction in risk of infection.”
In pushing for herd immunity, Templeton fails to address the benefits of social distancing. Distancing, especially in conjunction with masks, decreases the number of virus-related deaths. Perhaps distancing, but not death, falls under Templeton’s definition of “stop being human.”
Being human does not require you to be stupid. Mask-wearing and social-distancing are less burdensome than saying goodbye to loved ones.
— Jim Hughes, Terre Haute
New wave and a steady bridge for School Board
This year’s school board race is crucial. The past five years were tumultuous for the school corporation. We need board members who have a strategic vision for the community’s values, directions and dreams for its students.
As a casualty for the call for change in 2018, I steadfastly agree that we need change now. But change for the sake of it does not necessarily yield desired results. Change must occur with appropriate individuals leaving and entering. Superintendent Robert Haworth sparked the school corporation in the right direction. However, the school district needs a transformation; a shift in philosophy and culture and it must be guided by the School Board.
Calls for “out with the old, in with the new” should not be across the board. Stacy Killion and Amy Lore are the best new candidates. They represent the future. In them, I see two exceptional women eager to make a difference. Stacy offers much needed understanding of technology, connections in the parent community and earnest goals for enhanced transparency. Amy provides expertise in education policy, spirited advocacy, and community collaboration. Stacy and Amy are honest, innovative and have what it takes to transform the school district.
Change can come from the most unlikely of places. As the school district transforms, it needs a stabilizer. A strong leader with convictions. A leader who provides wisdom from the past, not longevity. Someone who has courage to make difficult choices in the worst of times. That leader is Jackie Lower.
I have known Jackie for 14 years; about the time she has served on the board. Jackie was my mentor while I served during my 12 years. Change began with Jackie. As a lifelong educator, Jackie has a passion for education. She has a heart for kids and the camaraderie of educators. Jackie listens to stakeholders and genuinely cares for the betterment of the community. If you have not run into Jackie yet, you will. You can find her at a Community Foundation meeting, an Education Foundation fundraiser or at a Riverscape brainstorming session. Jackie is a champion for Terre Haute.
Individual school board members must recognize their role, which is to provide governance oversight through policy making, budget planning, and creating accountability. Separate agendas are destructive.
An effective board is one where seven individuals with varied experiences collectively work to achieve a singular purpose: serving the best interest of the children, educators and the community.
While I was on the board, we rarely had seven individuals working together for a common purpose. Although we appeared in unison, ideologically, we were not. Jackie, with her calming demeanor and commanding presence, was the constant. She taught me that change comes with patience; discussions with colleagues was healthy; learning was essential; and listening builds trust. I learned that keeping an open mind, and respecting differing opinions, leads to action. Although Jackie and I often disagreed, we learned from each other. Jackie is not arrogant. She admits when she is wrong.
2018 was the most critical year for our school district. We were searching for a new superintendent, the most significant decision we faced. Our selection would impact the future. Stakeholders were rightfully reaching out, ensuring their interests were being heard. Staff was uncertain of the future. Initially, we agreed with the process. Later, conflicting goals and distrust brought challenges.
Jackie was the School Board president in 2018. After excellent leadership by Tammy Pearson as president in 2017, Jackie took over. She navigated strong opinions, skepticism and varying agendas. She built bridges between board members. She calmed the nerves of staff and the community. Because of her leadership, the board was able to reach the best decision in hiring Dr. Robert Haworth. Jackie delicately guided the board, Dr. Haworth and his staff during transition in June.
The bribery charges in September brought the worst of times. Board members were at odds. Everyone was devastated and angry. A lack of trust was abundant. Again, Jackie built bridges and her strength as a leader was invaluable during this crisis. After a new School Board arrived in 2019, Jackie, as president, masterfully guided the board through another transition.
I expect that we will see new board members in 2021. I hope they are Stacy Killion and Amy Lore. Times are crazy. We need Jackie Lower to keep building bridges.
— Alpa Patel, Terre Haute
Deputy clerks voice support for Newman
To citizens of Vigo County:
When you go to the polls, please be informed as your local races matter. They not only affect where and how your tax dollars are spent but also the employees of those elected offices. As deputy clerks, we urge you to not vote a family name you know but look at a job well done.
Brad Newman is the man that should continue to be your Vigo County clerk. Look at his record of accomplishments. He:
• Saved taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.
• Brought the clerk’s office out of the dark ages by upgrading office spaces and equipment.
• Led by example. Do you know that he is the only clerk in the last 50 years to walk out of the courthouse with his employees on every election night?
• Doesn’t micromanage his employees. He gives us direction and praises a job well done.
• Doesn’t discriminate based on political party. As a matter of fact, our favorite phrase is “we don’t care who you vote for as long as you vote.”
• Has never been malicious or unethical in running an election.
• Has the trust of the deputy clerks.
• Made a way to send four deputy clerks to a state of the art, one of a kind, election security and technology certification program. Where at the end of our presentations, officials from the state and other counties were interested in what we were doing and how we could help their county.
• Is a team player. We win as a team and lose as a team.
• Started a grassroots public relations campaign to increase voter turnout in our county and has consistently had a 4-5% increase every election since he has taken office.
So many people want to “drain the swamp” and “get rid of the good old boy system,” well, that’s what Brad has done. The proof has been laid out before you.
Please don’t take the office we care about so much to the mentality of the past. Give us a leader who is proven trustworthy. Make your voice heard and reward Brad with another term on a job well done. We still have goals to meet and with Brad leading us we can accomplish them.
— LaDonna Ingram, For 15 deputy clerks of Vigo County
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.