Foundation vital supporter of Happiness Bag
On behalf of the Happiness Bag Board of Directors, program participants and their families, I would like to take this opportunity to express our most sincere appreciation to the Wabash Valley Community Foundation and their generous benefactors, for making possible our recent receipt of a $25,000 competitive grant. Happiness Bag has been an integral agency in the Wabash Valley, providing programs and services designed solely for individuals with disabilities.
Happiness Bag has experienced exponential growth throughout the past several years; a growth only slightly stunted by the COVID pandemic. Our fundraising was slowed by varying factors, but through the opportunities given us by the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, we can re-ignite our efforts to move steps closer to the expansion of our southside facility. Not only have we been gifted with a competitive grant, but we have also been issued the chance to increase our funding through a $25,000 matching grant.
Expanding our facilities will give us the ability to provide even more opportunities for many more individuals to attend and participate in the programs currently offered. The expansion will afford us the space to increase current services and programs, for smaller group instruction, individualized education, and the ability to meet more specific individualized needs.
In April 2022, Happiness Bag, Inc. will celebrate its 50th anniversary of programs and services to friends and families in the Wabash Valley. It is almost unimaginable to some that the little independent agency on South Seventh Street, fully reliant upon the United Way and various other community supports, has reached this milestone and that the growth of programs and services continues to evolve.
One of the many ways of celebrating is through yet another investment by the Wabash Valley Community Foundation to offer a $25,000 challenge grant. For every dollar raised from now until April 15, the Community Foundation will match dollar for dollar, up to $25,000. Each of those dollars ensures that our friends will have ongoing programs and activities in a more spacious facility, solely designed with their wishes and abilities in mind.
We still have a long way to go to meet our $2.5 million goal. We welcome all community support to assist in getting us there! However, we would again be remiss to not thank the Wabash Valley Community Foundation and their amazing donors once again for making this grant possible. Happiness Bag, Inc. is beyond fortunate for the positive opportunities the Wabash Valley Community Foundation has afforded not only Happiness Bag, but the friends and families we serve.
— Jodi Moan,
Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.