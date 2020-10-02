Is Donald Trump worth the risk?
I’m an American citizen whose father served in the U.S. Army in World War II as a bayonet instructor resolved to fight for American values and democracy against fascist dictators like Hitler and Mussolini, who would have imposed their totalitarian form of government on the American people if given a chance. Looking back over my life, I realize that the three most frightening experiences I’ve had as a citizen were challenges to the American way of life presented by the Soviet Union during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, Osama bin Laden’s 9/11 in 2001, and Donald Trump refusing on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the presidential election in November to Joe Biden.
From 1788 until 2016, no president in office has, until now, refused or even suggested that he would not leave office after his term was up if he lost the election. Donald Trump is leading our nation into hazardous new territory. His claims that the 2020 presidential vote cannot be trusted because there are so many mail-in ballots is self-serving to say the least.
Surveys of mail-in ballots that have taken place over the decades show that although random cases of mail-in fraud have occurred the rate of incidence is very rare. A recent analysis of data collected by three vote-by-mail states Colorado, Oregon and Washington with help from the nonprofit Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) found that officials identified just 372 possible cases of double voting or voting on behalf of deceased people out of about 14.6 million votes cast by mail in the 2016 and 2018 general elections, or 0.0025 percent. Other studies in the United States have found similar numbers.
During the week of Sept. 14, Christopher Wray, the man whom Donald Trump appointed to be his director of the FBI, testified to the House of Representatives Homeland Security committee that the FBI has found no evidence regarding this year’s election of widespread fraud in voting by mail, but he did say that Russian meddling on behalf of Donald Trump to beat Joe Biden is a real threat. Then, on Sept. 24, Wray, testified again before the U.S. Senate’s committee on Homeland Security. He said that the FBI has found no threat of widespread cheating due to mail-in voting.
Some people are still undecided as to whether they will vote for Joe Biden or Donald Trump this November. Undecided voters tend to be people who like some of Trump’s positions on various issues but have challenges with his personality.
If any reader of this letter to the editor is still undecided, ask yourself this before you cast your vote this year: Are you willing to bet our nation’s continued existence as a democracy of free people with free speech and free elections on the possibility that Donald Trump is “merely” a despicable blowhard when he talks about not leaving his office peacefully if he loses the election to Joe Biden? Or, is there a clear and present danger that Donald Trump is something much worse than a loudmouth gaming the political system?
Could Donald Trump, instead of being a con artist who might say anything to score a talking point, potentially be a deranged fiend, a 21st Century political Frankenstein willing to burn to the ground our heritage as a democracy of free people so that he might continue his grip on the powers of the presidency until such time as he is in the mood to turn over the office to another man or woman?
— Steve Kash, Terre Haute
Questions for those who support protests
In early September I wrote a letter stating that the election of Obama, two times, was a proof that the U.S. was not systemically racist. I have since read two responses to that letter in which it was vehemently reiterated that I was wrong and we do indeed live in a racist nation particularly racist against Black citizens in the United States.
I again state that this country is not systemically racist against blacks or any other minority.
I realize that letter writer Ann and the other writer must give themselves a warm fuzzy feeling in letting it be known that they feel sorry for the poor oppressed race(s) in this nation. However, both of these individuals cast a wide net of disrespect for the majority of Blacks in this country who are proud of their education, jobs, homes, children and all else that they have accomplished, on their own, with no help from anyone and probably the same amount of hurdles climbed as any other successful taxpayer in America.
You see, of the roughly 39 million Blacks in this country there are a little over 11 million receiving welfare and believe it or not, that is close to the same percentage of whites that receive government subsidies. Somewhat less a percent probably due to the number of unfortunate children born into single-parent homes (70% of black children born) which is also a big problem for whites and other races in this nation. Maybe it’s just “men” that are the problem.
What statistic readers are indeed supporting are the events not regularly covered by the mainstream media like Marxists hassling and threatening senior citizens as they dine or as they leave a public event walking to their car.
Do you think that professional and hard-working Black men and women, with children to raise, in this country support anything like this, at all, ever, the destruction of cities in the name of racism? Ambushing and killing cops, point blank, in the name of racism? Gunning down 4-year-old kids in the name of racism?
I am on the side of those hard-working, family-oriented, successful Black men and women in the United States who make it known that what they have achieved in their lives took the same and more hard work as anyone else and it will not be taken away by anyone.
Those who challenge my opinion should be out in the streets at night in Portland, Seattle or New York, to get a good look at what side you are a part of.
— Melody and Jeffrey Aitken, Terre Haute
Get on to other pressing issues
To all the one-issue voters out there: You won! By the end of the year you will have a 6-3 conservative majority in the Supreme Court.
Now maybe, just maybe, you can focus on other pressing issues such as poverty, global warming, wage disparity, social justice, ACA, pandemic, etc. You know, issues that Jesus would deeply care about.
Many of you ask yourselves “what would Jesus do” when confronted with a difficult decision. I don’t presume to know the thoughts of God but I’d bet my life Jesus would not vote for a narcissist and adulterer whose greatest accomplishment is that he made it OK to hate.
— Marshall Prothero III, Terre Haute
Lady’s act shows who we should be
This response is directed to the lady, not a woman, who came to the aid of the shooting victim at the Kroger parking lot, with everything going on in today’s society, from the horrible happening with George Floyd, protests, riots and killings, to the horrible virus that is still raging on, with no way of knowing what the outcome of this will be as yet.
It is so great to see that you take the values of the United States the way it should be taken every day.
My wife passed away 5 years ago, but if she was still alive and was with me and we came upon the horrible incident you experienced that afternoon in the parking lot at Kroger, we would have done the same thing that you did, offer aid to that man, not worrying about ourselves, because that is who we are.
As I tell all my friends among many, we are all in this together, and that we are Americans and this is what Americans do for each other, whether you know them or not.
I will never meet you, but I can tell you this, you are a class act lady, don’t ever change.
I can’t admire and respect you anymore than I do now, after reading your response, because it got my heart greatly.
Because you are what we stand for, the United States of America.
In closing God bless you.
— Ben Blocksom, West Terre Haute
Wonderful words, wonderful moment
I just want to mention a great moment that I encountered on Monday morning, Sept. 14, 2020, as I was walking my dog at the park across the street at Ouabache School.
I presume the principal said over the loud speaker, which was heard outside, what the lunch is for today, and to respect one another of students and saying the Pledge of Allegiance to our flag. What a wonderful and meaningful moment to hear those words out loud, as I was walking. It brought back memories of when I was a student as a child. It was very touching to hear out loud.
Keep up the true meaning of what was said. We all sure can use every morning such beautiful words to hear in this time that we are in now.
Thank you, Ouabache staff.
— John Glazner, Terre Haute
