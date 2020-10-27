Doctor makes ideal coroner for county
Soon, voters will be electing a new Vigo County coroner. This spring I issued a letter of support on behalf of Dr. Janie Myers for the office. This endorsement is based upon my 32 years of work with office, as a board member and instructor with the Indiana Coroner’s Training Board, and other experience. Since natural deaths consistently account for half of all coroner cases, the coroner must be well versed in medical issues. In contrast, on average only 5-6% of coroner cases represent homicides.
Many years ago I met with a national expert in death investigation, and discussed criteria for the office. He surprised me by stating that police officers were not ideal. He gave a very logical explanation. Whether it is a death scene, or any other investigation, different points of view are necessary to obtain the correct answer. The problem with police officers as coroners, is that everyone at the scene is working from a police mindset.
In contrast, medically trained individuals bring an entirely different perspective to the investigation, greatly enhancing the possibility of arriving at a true understanding of what took place.
It would be similar to having an NFL team consisting of 11 quarterbacks. Though they might be very skilled, they would lose every game. A true team involves players with different but necessary skill sets. My experience over the past 32 years has proven this. That is why the Terre Haute PD has both Detectives and Evidence Technicians working side by side. On many occasions at a death scene, in spite of excellent veteran detectives having already studied the situation, I have noticed things that were totally outside their consideration, which led the investigation in a totally different direction. Suspected homicides were shown in reality to be either natural or suicides.
Having worked with dozens of police agencies from 20 different counties in Indiana and Illinois, including the Indiana and Illinois State Police, and the FBI, I am second to none in my respect and admiration for their work. These same agencies have reciprocated, by showing their respect for my abilities, judgment, and ability to see things from a different perspective. This included a request by the Indiana State Police in 2017 to conduct the autopsies on the two girls murdered in Delphi, Indiana, which is well outside my normal referral base.
There is another consideration which also must be addressed, namely police interactions with the public. One of the most difficult tasks a coroner must address is the investigation of deaths occurring in police custody. Regardless of how honest and responsible a police department or officer is, there will always be second guessing and accusations when someone dies during or following an arrest.
It is essential in such situations that an outside, independent agency be involved in investigations. Whether or not true bias exists or not is irrelevant, as there will still be a perception of bias if a police agency investigates its own officers. In my experience, I have learned that a coroner who is totally independent of the police is the safest way to ensure that such investigations are not compromised.
Currently one of the two candidates for Vigo County coroner is a police officer with 20-years experience. I have every reason to believe that he is a fine, honest police officer who sincerely wishes to do a good job. Unfortunately, I can’t recall ever having met this officer, so I checked my computer to see if his name was mentioned in any of my reports.
This is something that I must routinely document, as I am frequently asked in court who attended the autopsy.
My records show he has never attended an autopsy in Terre Haute as an investigator. So although he might have 20 years experience as an officer, it doesn’t appear that any of those have been cases where he has attended an autopsy, or supplied me with investigative information. In conclusion, it is still my strong belief that the ideal coroner of Vigo County should be a physician. As a result, I am strongly endorsing Dr. Janie Myers for the office of Vigo County coroner.
— Roland M. Kohr, M.D., Former Vigo County Coroner
Don’t be naive about Joe Biden
This is my reply to Mike Crowder’s letter of Oct. 9 titled “Trump has eroded our democracy.”
First of all, if Mike thinks President Trump eroded our democracy; there will not be any democracy left if Biden should be elected. If you naïvely think for one minute that Biden will be running the show, should he be elected, I will introduce you to Santa Claus and the tooth fairy.
The “Squad” in Congress consisting of Reps. Omar, Tlaib, Pressley and Ocasio-Cortez will be implementing all of their socialist plans.
The accomplishments of President Trump are too numerous to list here. I ask you, have things been so horrible for you the last four years, that you would risk our country turning into a socialist country?
If I believed the left-wing mainstream media, I would think President Trump is the worst president ever. Nancy Pelosi has a personal vendetta against our president and spews hatred toward him every day. Even if I hated President Trump, I would unequivocally vote for him. The alternative is terrifying.
— Gail Henneman, Terre Haute
An opposing view of health care law
Ruth Fairbanks on Oct. 14 seems to think the so-called Affordable Care Act was like manna from heaven. Just appeared free of charge from the government.
Then-President Obama promised over and over that if you liked your insurance you could keep your Insurance. He went on to destroy our insurance which we liked and had for over 50 years more than doubling the cost of our health care. We, and many others, are paying for those people who did not want to pay for their own insurance and could qualify for government subsidy. No more people were insured under ACA, just different people. The number stayed at about the same, 10% uninsured.
I know firsthand of people who had insurance before but could no long afford it under the “Affordable Care Act” so they went without insurance paying the penalty, some in our family. The cost of insurance is based on the projected cost of claims. Insurance in the past offered what was called “high risk” Insurance to those with pre-existing conditions and other risks.
Ms. Fairbanks says, “Insurers could make people pay for vaccines” if the ACA is repealed. Where do you think vaccines come from? Do you think companies research, develop and manufacture these free of charge? Of course someone has to pay for them, you just want someone else to pay for them instead of you.
The Affordable Care Act was unconstitutional from the beginning, but Chief Justice Roberts actually re-wrote part of it to make it a tax instead of a penalty as it was written. Chief Justice Roberts should have been Impeached for this as courts writing legislation is strictly against their oath and is not their constitutional charge but the Republicans did not have the back bone to do it.
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Ill.
Burks has shown great commitment
Vote to re-elect Mel Burks to Vigo County School Board of Trustees
Mel Burks has been supportive of programs in the Terre Haute community. He is incredibly involved and provides assistance with so many places in Terre Haute.
Mel has been involved with the system in so many ways, for example — School Board, assisting with and coaching athletics at South Vigo High School, Boys & Girls Club activities, and organizing walks for health and wellness, and projects for various areas in the city as fundraisers.
Mel has given a helping hand to small churches for needy families, such as items for children in need of coats, hats, and gloves, along with toys at Christmas. He was also instrumental in obtaining face masks for churches during the pandemic.
Mel has counseled and tutored many of our young men and boys that have found themselves confused and searching for guidance and direction in their lives.
Mr. Burks has demonstrated his love, concern and wishes for the community growth to move forward, especially in education and the needy phases.
The city is attempting to move forward, and he should be allowed to be a part of that movement; so, please give him the opportunity to do so by voting for him on Nov. 3.
— Trannie M. Grainger, retired VCSC teacher, Terre Haute
Time to move on in school system
I agree with Charlie Williams, the time has come to make a change in our Vigo County School Board members.
Paul Lockhart and Mel Burks, two current members, both candidates with over 20 years service, have made a career for themselves and the time has come to vote against them and vote in two new and fresh candidates with new and fresh ideas instead of keeping the same old wallpaper, same old ideas, that have seen their time, and need to replaced.
Yes, we need to move on, we don’t need another four more years of their do-nothing for the school system.
— Charlie Barth, Terre Haute
Burks has served community well
Melvin Burks has served the children of this community as a member of the Vigo County School Board since 1996. He has shown results in his actions of coaching, mentoring and teaching our youth as he knows our children are the future leaders of our community and country. He serves our youth by creatively thinking “outside of the box” influenced by core principles of transparency, inclusion, diversity in thought, and courage when critical decisions are being made that affect the lives of our children of this community.
Burks is a mentor and trusted friend of mine that will always follow through with what he promises. It is amazing the amount of tireless hours he spends every single day mentoring and helping others; youth and colleagues alike. When there are tough decisions to be made, he is never afraid to jump right in and face tough times head on.
The most beautiful part of his community leadership is the inclusion of all children and adults no matter the cultures, backgrounds and races. He will continue to ensure full representation of all. I fully support the reelection of my trusted friend, Melvin L. Burks, for Vigo County School Board and I hope you will, too.
— Dr. Michelle Baker, Terre Haute
Goodwin brings strong credentials
I voted today for Pat Goodwin to be county commissioner and I urge all Vigo County voters to do the same.
It has been years, if ever, that we have had a candidate with the credentials equal to those of Pat Goodwin. A graduate of TH North HS and Rose-Hulman (civil engineering), Pat chose to plant roots in Terre Haute. Private practice in engineering, public service as city engineer, chief operating officer for Sisters of Providence and successful entrepreneur selling small-farm equipment to customers all over the United States has given Pat great experience that he will bring to the role as a county commissioner.
His website, goodwinforterrehaute.com, offers everything you need to know about his platform with the foundation of leadership, transparency and integrity. Check it out.
We are indeed fortunate to have a citizen of this caliber and experience interested in public service and we should vote accordingly.
— Ted Hazledine, Terre Haute
Lower’s experience benefits our schools
This note is recommending selection of Jackie Lower to once again serve our community on our School Board.
Knowledge and experience and strong connections with our local and state leaders and educators are valuable to us in this time of change. New ideas come from awareness of opportunities that can only be identified by being an involved participant. Jackie Lower is a very active participant in our community and educational system. Jackie’s shared knowledge of the importance of working with our children to help them become good adults has helped many understand how we can best support our local educational system.
We need Jackie to continue to serve us in these challenging times, and I urge you to select her as your representative on our School Board on Election Day.
— William Carper, Terre Haute
Appreciation to all who cast votes
Thank you for getting out the vote. Whether you are with me or not in my run for Vigo County School Board, I appreciate your going to the polls. As United States citizens, we have a wonderful privilege and right to vote. Encourage your friends and neighbors to cast their ballot.
Thank you especially to those who support me and also to the voters who chose not to. The important thing is to vote.
— Jackie Lower, Terre Haute
None of the above
Since the majority of people in this country doesn’t seem to be able to vote for anyone who’s not a Democrat or a Republican, I feel that whichever of the two is elected, we are going to be sorry.
— Gretchen VanPelt, Brazil
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.