Make a difference for the homeless
A few weeks ago, I engaged in a discussion with several folks on Facebook regarding some benches at the corner of Seventh and Wabash. As I spend much of my time away from Terre Haute, I did not have any real knowledge of the situation surrounding the benches.
I do not really want to get into the issue of benches. I am not convinced as some are that they provide any security whatsoever.
But during that discussion, someone asked me if I wanted to start some effort to help. Well, that I can do, even from Detroit.
Much of this is based on my view of government. I am firmly convinced, and every single effort I have seen in the Wabash Valley, Indiana, and the rest of the U.S. enforces this opinion; the government is ill-equipped at best and a hindrance at worse on getting help to people in need.
I have seen several studies — counts — of the homeless in Vigo County. These are usually done in the middle of January, when it is 14 below, snowing, sleeting, or some other awful weather condition, that keeps pretty much everyone inside and hunkered down. I have also listened to members of groups discuss how they are going to this or that “weekend training program” where they will learn to “care for the homeless.”
Then I watched my friends in the Loyal Veterans Battalion, a group I am proud to claim membership, lead by Mike and Debbie Egy, Bob Rodgers, Garri Knezevich, Butch, Tommy, and many, many others, and their efforts to help the homeless.
While the first group spends thousands of dollars counting and training, the second group actually helps the homeless. Government programs, while certainly a part of any solution, tend to spend more money on the salaries of the bureaucrats who administer the programs, while very little gets to the people in need. The LVB provides clothing, blankets, tents, sleeping bags, shoes, socks, underwear, hygiene products, food, cooking equipment, bicycles and more. They do this whether it is hot or cold. If someone calls their hotline, they receive service. That is truly taking care of the homeless.
I understand many people believe that the U.S. Constitution creates a mandate to help the homeless and needy. I disagree. It states “provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare… .” In one spot it states for the government provide, but the second merely to promote. Those words were chosen for a reason. “Provide” and “promote” are not interchangeable, or else the founders would have used the same word twice.
Well, they have promoted within me. A good friend, Ken Warner, once taught me the value of “paying it forward.” I have been trying to live up to that ideal ever since.
Which brings me to the purpose of this letter. I have started two programs that I hope will provide immediate help to the homeless in the Wabash Valley, without the government oversight. The first is a GoFundMe campaign, which I have shared on Facebook. The purpose of this campaign is to let the LVB buy supplies need by the homeless to get through the Winter. After five years or more, they are highly qualified to know what those needs are, including blankets, sleeping bags, tents, food, clothing, pots and pans, and more.
The second project is an offshoot of the first. When I posted the GoFundMe project on Facebook, my cousin in Indianapolis said she could contribute knit hats and scarves and would I be interested in those. I immediately said “Yes!” Thus, Hats from the Heart was born.
Hats from the Heart is a call out to everyone who knits or crochets to donate hats and scarves. These donations can be dropped off every Tuesday at the LVB Clothes Closest located at 1000 S. 14th St., Terre Haute, between 6 and 7 p.m. Once collected, the LVB will work with Knights of Columbus Council 541 to distribute these hats to those in need around the Wabash Valley.
And this is an ongoing project. While we hope to make our first dispersal around Dec. 1, winter goes through March 22, so donations will be accepted at any time.
Two projects, and two ways to give back to those in the Valley. We do not need to wait for someone else to solve our problems. We can be proactive.
To make a donation to help the LVB buy supplies for its winter campaign, go to gf.me/u/y2vcqs. All donations are 100% tax deductible.
To donate hats and scarves to the Hats from the Heart Campaign, just drop them off at the LVB site at 1000 S. 14th St. Or get in touch with one of the members of the LVB or K of C. They will come get them.
There is also the third annual LVB Food Drive, which will take place at Baesler’s beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 24). The food purchased and donated will help care for folks across the Wabash Valley.
We can make a difference now, without waiting for someone else to come up with a solution.
— Robert Flott, Terre Haute
Killion is a voice for school parents
As we are drawing to election day, I am writing to inform my fellow voters in Vigo County about the type of candidate Stacy Killion is. Stacy is running for Vigo County School Board. She is not only a lifelong friend of mine but a fellow parent that wants the best for our children.
I have witnessed firsthand that Stacy has dedicated her life to her family and wants what is best for each of them. She advocates for each of her family members and ensure that they have their needs met. She has volunteered many long hours in each school her children have attended and has become a constant, dependable parent in the school for all children to have that steady support system while in the school.
Stacy not only brings dedication for what is best for our children, but also the will of fighting and ensuring our children have what they need to be successful in their educational career. Stacy has stayed up to date on education and the needs of the children by doing extensive research on her own time. She understands that one size fits all approach does not work and there must be adjustments for each and every child. Stacy will listen to all the parents and make the best decision possible. She is a voice for us parents.
Vigo County School Board has had to make many tough decisions lately and will continue to have to make these decisions. Stacy is the one person I would personally trust to research all sides and make the best decision possible.
Stacy is currently in the technology field. With the recent changes in the school system and utilizing Chromebooks her expertise would be beneficial. I know personally the struggles we have faced with Chromebooks not working 100% of the time and the fact that the Chromebooks have not been extremely user friendly. I feel that Stacy’s knowledge and experience could help correct these first-year use of Chromebooks blues that some of the parents and students are facing.
Stacy would be the parent representative on the Vigo County School Board who would be able to assist in these problems and understand the struggles the parents are facing. She would also be the representative that would help find a solution to the education gap that some of the parents are needing to assist their children with the Chromebooks and educational platforms being used by the teachers.
Vigo County School Corp. is a vital player in the growth of our county. Stacy understands that our school system can help attract and retain businesses to our area. Stacy would not only be a parent’s voice for our children but also an active key player in ensuring Vigo County School Corp. is a strong asset to our county and continues to collaborate with other county organizations to ensure growth continues for our children.
Stacy understands we can collaborate with current businesses, organizations and other higher education institutions to ensure our school system has the strongest curriculum available. Stacy will work with these groups to ensure our school curriculum is meeting the demands of local businesses needs when hiring new employees.
I am urging that if you have not met Stacy, please reach out to her. She is willing to meet with anyone and discuss her views on being your next Vigo County School Board member.
— Jennifer Schoffstall, West Terre Haute
Schools should give better information
I think this is something that is very important to the citizens of Vigo County and all counties in Indiana. I am referring to the article on page A3 of the Oct. 15, 2020, paper, “VCSC updates its COVID-19 dashboard.”
While this information is very important it really does the citizens no good at all. While I know for security reasons you cannot print the names of the students or teaches infected, but, you should print the schools involved so that grandparents and family friends and extended relatives of that student or teacher may have come in contact with would know to get themselves tested.
We all want this nasty virus to go away but we have to be smart and informed about it to do so, and just printing the schools involved would not disclose any names to the public. We really need better reporting from the school corporation regarding this situation at this time in order for the citizens to stay safe and healthy in these trying times.
And remember to wear masks while in public places. This right now is our very best defense and of course all food preparers should be wearing them at all times.
— Vicki R. Rainbolt, Brazil
Proud of city’s clean-up efforts
On behalf of the City of Terre Haute and the Code Enforcement Division, we would like to thank the numerous volunteers who donated their time and effort to help make our city a cleaner, healthier place to live.
A big thanks to Sam’s Club for their generous donation of snacks and beverages. Thanks to the Vigo County Board of Health Vector Control Division, Vigo County Waste Water, Vigo County Solid Waste, Terre Haute Streets Department, Terre Haute Police Department and Code Enforcement and to all the citizens who showed up and made a big difference in our city. We would not have such success without our community’s support.
Every year we see more and more volunteers who truly want to make a difference and believe me, they are. Thanks to all the other groups in our community for their effort on a daily basis which helps in the fight against litter. We will continue to do our best to make Terre Haute a place that we can all be proud of.
— Laurie Tharp, Terre Haute
