Responsibly funding Indiana and the Valley
When the Indiana General Assembly convened earlier this year, one of our primary tasks was to pass a budget that would fund our priorities and keep our state running for the next two years. We were challenged with doing so on the heels of a global pandemic that had a crushing economic impact across the country and around the world, and we knew, or thought we knew, this would be an extreme challenge. However, due to years of responsible fiscal management and discipline, Indiana was in a unique position to weather the storm, and I’m proud to report on our record success.
I take pride in only supporting honestly balanced budgets which fund our priorities without overburdening taxpayers or expanding the size and scope of government, and this year was no different. Put quite simply, the way we’ve managed our budgets over the past several years allowed us to have the resources we needed when we needed them, and anticipated shortfalls and necessary cuts never came to fruition.
First, we needed to address our immediate economic recovery. We were prepared to do so and provided $60 million for grants and $20 million in tax relief for Indiana’s small businesses, helping our local businesses back on their feet and Hoosiers back to work. Reinvigorating the Hoosier economy and local communities was something we had to take quick action on, and we did.
We were also blessed with support from federal stimulus dollars. This funding was only used for one-time expenses, including paying down existing debt which will save taxpayers money in the future, and various infrastructure improvements which would likely not have been included in the budget otherwise. The federal money was the cherry on top of our already historic budget funding which put us in a better financial position than almost any other state.
Our budget funds our priorities to record levels, will bring necessary support to improve the quality of life right here in the Wabash Valley, and keeps our state in a great position should we face hardships again.
We funded education to record levels yet again, increasing K-12 funding by $1.9 billion, and accounting for over half of every dollar spent in our budget. Every local school and university received increased funding, and we put protections in place to ensure dollars are spent directly on teachers and their classrooms. Our children are our future, and as a parent myself, I will always support our local schools.
As a strong advocate for improved mental health services, I fought to include significant funding in the budget to provide potentially life-saving resources to students in need of critical mental health services, including suicide prevention, and worked to lay the groundwork for the creation of thousands of additional mental health caseworkers.
We also strongly funded our infrastructure without borrowing funds and going into debt, which will lead to road and bridge improvements in our communities; funded broadband expansion efforts to connect our communities and bridge the digital divide; funded law enforcement to give our public safety heroes the tools to do their jobs; and funded healthcare as part of our larger efforts to control costs and improve quality.
We began the year on uncertain ground, but our continued responsible fiscal management and Hoosier common sense once again made us the envy of the nation. I look forward to continuing to deliver results for the Wabash Valley and make our region an even better place to live, work and study.
— State Sen. Jon Ford, (R-Terre Haute)
Senate District 38
