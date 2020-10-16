Killion would be great board asset
Vigo County, we all have the opportunity to vote for new leadership on the School Board in District 3 this year. Stacy Killion, who is running against a 28-year incumbent, will get my vote.
Why? Stacy is kind, intelligent and always willing to go the extra mile. She seeks to bring a parent’s voice, an open line of communication, and a working knowledge of education technology to the board. We need parents of school-aged children on the board. As the parent of one middle school and one high school boy, Stacy would be a fantastic voice for parents.
I have known Stacy for several years through our work in various school organizations. She has served as the PTO president at Rio Grande Elementary and as the president of the Otter Creek Academic Booster Club. She is a member of both the Terre Haute North Academic and Athletic Booster Clubs. She is also involved in several community organizations including The League of Women Voters, 100+ Women Who Care, and Leadership Connect.
Stacy’s professional experience has prepared her to represent our community on the school board. Her past work as an elementary school aide has given her an inside perspective of our schools and her work as a residential coordinator has given her experience in human resources. Her current employment with a local internet technology company has given her the knowledge needed to advance our schools into the modern technological age.
Not only have I been fortunate to know Stacy as a fellow organizational colleague, but also on a more personal level, as a fellow parent. She and her husband are raising two very thoughtful, compassionate and respectful young men. It is especially my interactions with her on this level that assure me that we, as a community, can trust her with decisions that will affect all of our children.
Stacy Killion would be a wonderful asset to the Vigo County School Board. Please consider giving her your vote.
— Marti Livengood Goodwin, Terre Haute
In full defense of Donald Trump
Ron Martin on Oct. 7 did a bunch of raving about President Trump lying. Mr. Martin, there is no way President Trump could possibly match the lying done by the Obama/Biden/Clinton administration over the last 12 years. Every few days more information comes out about what they did some of which may be treasonous. Also. there is video of candidates Biden and Harris taking 180 degree opposite positions on almost every important topic from fracking, taxes to gun ownership depending on where they are speaking. They refuse to answer whether they plan to pack the Supreme Court if elected. But that’s OK, right? Because they are Democrats.
Mr. Martin goes on to say, “He (President Trump) said a few weeks ago, ‘It is what it is,’ disgraceful.” Tell us, Mr. Martin, if it is not what it is, what is it? Is it not what it is or is it what it is is not? Share your wisdom with us. Also he says, “How many heart-broken families has he (President Trump) visited to share in their loss?” What a dumb thing to say. Do you realize there has been over 200,000 deaths attributed to the virus? What about the thousands of people who died of other causes? Are their families not every bit as heart-broken? How would the ones left out feel? You spread rubbish.
Herschel Chait on Oct. 8 has about 21 inches of blather about what a good Republican he has been but would rather vote for a socialist/communist administration than someone he perceives as having, “serious character flaws.” And he thinks this is maintaining the Constitution. Folks, read what candidate Biden and Democrats advocate. Read the Constitution, it isn’t that long.
Mr. Chait says, “The most egregious case is the Justice Department which he (President Trump) called on to investigate Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton while trying to have charges against his supporters dropped.” Mr. Chait, the Justice Department is investigating what may well be the most corrupt administration in the history of the USA and they didn’t need to be “called on” to do it. The charges against the ones you reference were drummed up by people in the Obama, Biden, Clinton administration in an effort to thwart the 2016 election. If you vote as you indicate, you will be voting to turn the country into worse than a banana republic.
Anita Griffith on Oct. 8 says it is shameful that President Trump fulfilled his constitutional duty and nominated a candidate to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court. Ms. Griffith, he waited until after the ceremonies for Justice Ginsburg were over, which he did not have to do. That President Trump did not even acknowledge Justice Ginsburg’s death is a lie. If you are unaware of this then you are watching one of the fake news sources which never report the truth about President Trump. We fully understand that you would not be happy with President Trump appointing anyone at any time. There needs to be a fully staffed Supreme Court for the multiple lawsuits from the coming election. Keep calling the people supporting President Trump names, that worked out really well last election.
Isn’t it interesting that not a single one of these people espoused the great qualities of the candidates they would have you vote for nor how really great their proposed policies for you are? Be careful and vote for someone who thinks the USA is a great place, President Trump.
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Ill.
Demagogue or peacemaker?
Voting has begun. Our vote decides the future. Trump is a demagogue, a rabble-rouser leader who gains popularity in a democracy by exploiting emotions, prejudice and ignorance to arouse some against others, whipping up the passions of the crowd and shutting down reasoned deliberation. Mary Trump, PhD, says her uncle is the world’s most dangerous man and is a sociopath, defined as a person with antisocial personality disorder who often violates the law, becoming a criminal. Sociopaths may lie, behave violently or impulsively. They typically can’t fulfill responsibilities related to family, work or school. These facts support the view of several former staff that say Trump is incompetent to be president.
Trump has the highest staff turnover in modern history (415 as of May 25, 2020). He ignores advice of experts. If you’re not a yes man, you’re out the door. Our president abuses his power while his enablers hang on to their jobs. The latest brave soul to come forth with truth is Olivia Troye, a respected member on the coronavirus task force. Troye recounts a sickening anecdote of the president telling the task force members, “Maybe this COVID thing is a good thing. I don’t like shaking hands of people ... I don’t have to shake hands with these disgusting people,” presumably a reference to his own supporters, who he meets at rallies. Troye quit her job due to Trump’s contradictions with the task force experts concerning COVID. She has endorsed Joe Biden.
Trump spiels empty words incessantly, as he rudely did in the debate with Biden. Words conjured up, meant to appeal to his supporters, but only added to the tsunami of 30,000 lies and still counting. How do you separate truth from fiction? He doesn’t learn from his mistakes as shown in his recent COVID recovery, once again denying the science of experts and telling his constituents not to fear COVID while he removes his mask as he enters the White House and spreads the infectious deadly virus to those inside. Trump has expressed nearly 1,200 lies about the pandemic.
The Post’s Fact Checker staff found in June 2018 that Trump’s most prolific lie is his claim that the U.S. economy is the best it has ever been. He now recalls he achieved the best economy in the history of the world. Truth: Over the last six decades, history has favored Democratic presidents in terms of economic performance.
In 2016 Russia interfered with our election upon Trump’s request over TV. He betrayed our country, exposing himself as a traitor. His presidency is not legitimate. He expects fanfare and loyalty from us. He doesn’t appreciate our democracy. He emulates the dictators as they pull his puppet strings and caress his ego. If he gets a second term, he will continue his devilish acts of deceit, division and destruction. Chaos will increase, the fires, storms and floods will worsen. He will continue denying science, experts and climate change. The bully will blame others as our human existence erodes.
The good news: We are still a democracy and voting is our only chance to keep it. We must elect Biden/Harris who will represent all of us. US stands for the U.S., not divided, but united. Jill would be a great asset as our FLOTUS. She’s an author, educator and has raised awareness about supporting military families, education and women’s issues. VP Harris is enthused about restoring our democracy, improving a shredded economy, and healing a racial divide. Voters viewed her as among the most qualified to be president on Day One.
Simon Sinek’s online video, Empathy, says leadership is a skill that requires empathy and perspective. As a leader, you are not in charge, you are responsible for those in your charge. When things go right, you have to give away the credit to those in your charge. When things go wrong, you take all the responsibility. Which candidate/team comes closer to showing empathy and taking responsibility for their actions?
The Biden team will work for us. They relate to common people, bringing us together. Reject the demagogue and vote for the peacemaker. United we stand, divided we fall.
— Jackie Crowder, Terre Haute
