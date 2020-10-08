Symbol of valor should remain at TH North
It’s become the modern theme of society, if you don’t like it, just cancel it. Far too often we see biased individuals using the cancel culture to attack others who simply disagree with them.
Today I read that local business woman Wende Personette, owner of Nancy Sauer School of Dancing, wants the Vigo County School Board to cancel free speech at Terre Haute North High School. Personette wants the display of a “blue lives matter” (her words, I’ll use them here instead of the correct “thin blue line” in order to keep in her context) flag, and other “blue lives matter” exhibitions canceled because she does not like it, and others may not like it.
First, she displays pomposity in calling the “thin blue line” flag a “blue lives matter” flag and then reveals a deep bias in her complaint trying to compare the two as being equal, they’re not. Declaring that “blue lives matter” is a counter movement to Black Lives Matter, and a political symbol that makes some people feel uncomfortable, is disingenuous because the flag in question is a “thin blue line” flag and not a “blue lives matter” flag.
If Ms. Personette knows anyone who feels uncomfortable about the police then I suggest that she inform them to not break the law, do drugs or show total disrespect to the police officers who put their lives on the line every day to ensure others’ safety. Stop telling children that the police will harm them, they won’t. Teach them respect and courtesy for others instead of canceling teens who want to honor and thank the authorities. Respect the police and teach others to do so too. This is what every parent of any child should do to protect their kids by teaching them how to act around the police.
Thin blue line flags, signs and sentiments are meant to honor, and thank people who put their lives on the line to protect the rest of us, it’s not a political movement. By comparing thin blue line to BLM, Ms. Personnette is attempting to make them both political, and falsely give herself a valid reason to support removal of thin blue line from our high schools. Shame on you, Ms. Personnette, these two groups cannot be compared, thin blue line represents a group of people who would sacrifice their lives for your kid, BLM represents a group of people who will convince your kids that it’s OK to pillage, burn and steal from others in the name of protest.
How would you feel if all the people who really appreciate the police in our community were to remove their children from your dance school?
Start teaching how to get along, rather than scaring others unnecessarily about the police forces.
For the school board it would be a travesty if you chose to eliminate this item because someone says they don’t like it. Trust me, it won’t end there.
But remember, if this symbol of law enforcement’s valor is removed from Terre Haute North there are a lot of other fine dancing facilities in the community for your children, places that maybe won’t give your children biased messages of fear of our men and women in blue.
— Jim Kmetz, Terre Haute
Killion would bring fresh approach
As the November election quickly approaches, I am writing this letter in support of Stacy Killion for Vigo County School Board. I have known Stacy for nearly 20 years and I have seen firsthand her dedication to her children and the schools they attend for several years. She has put in countless hours volunteering and working in those schools to ensure the students have a successful school year.
Those hours of dedication have provided her with the knowledge and understanding of what successes and struggles families and their students face daily. Stacy has been a strong voice for schools in both cheering them on and pushing for better as a parent, and would continue to do so as a board member. The board is faced with making difficult decisions regarding several issues and are charged with making the best decision for each student attending their schools. Stacy would not take this responsibility lightly and would fight for what she thought was best for the students and their families.
As someone working in the technology industry, Stacy would bring fresh and innovative ideas, which is critical in schools today. She has a vision for the VCSC to be a leader in educational technology, and would bring her unique perspective of understanding the platforms and delivery systems available for education. This could potentially attract families to move to Vigo County and enroll their students in the VCSC. We know that in order for a community to grow, it must have strong schools which are innovative and show the ability to keep up with changing times. Technology is advancing at a rate that is difficult to keep up with, but if someone understands what the pipeline looks like, it could be a game changer for any school corporation.
Stacy also believes in community collaboration efforts to not only attract, but retain families and businesses to make Vigo County their home. The school corporation plays a vital role in the economic growth of a community. Varied collaboration efforts with businesses, community organizations, higher ed institutions, skilled trades and leaders in the community will not only build up the school corporation, but the county as well.
I encourage anyone who does not know Stacy, to reach out to her via her campaign and learn more about her and how she feels on issues that are most important to you regarding the Vigo County School Corp.
— Jenn Kersey, Rockville
Support for the Green Party
This letter is for those of you reading this, considering other options for the presidential election. Toward that, let me suggest the Green Party candidate for President of the United States, Howie Hawkins (and his running mate, Angela Walker).
For those that are going to complain about Mr. Hawkins (and, for that matter, any other Greens running for office this year or in future years) being “spoiler” and reducing the chances of either Biden or Trump losing the election, I understand your concerns. Go and vote for your candidate; as long as you’re going out there and working to earn other citizens’ votes, I won’t hold it against you.
To me, it’s less of an argument of who will win or lose, but more along the lines of who I feel would best represent me in office.
And, to me, Mr. Hawkins’ plan — with the original Green New Deal proposal that Greens have been running on since 2010 as a blueprint — resonated with me. For example (and this goes for those of you that are either still undecided or not bothering to vote, which I don’t recommend), here’s some of, but not limited to, the proposals I like about the Hawkins/Walker ticket:
• Full-scale public investment toward clean energy jobs by at least 2030, instead of paying for coal plants until 2045.
• True COVID-19 relief for the duration of the pandemic, including, but not limited to, a focus on: aid to state and local governments; moratorium on evictions, foreclosures and utility shut offs; $2,000/month stimulus for those making under $120,000; and investment in Main Street instead of Wall Street.
• Economic Bill of Rights, including a minimum income above poverty (at least $20/hour) and affordable housing (including universal rent control).
• The idea of a Medicare For All health system, especially during a global pandemic we’re facing now.
• Ending police violence, mass incarceration, and demilitarization via community control of law enforcement.
• Defending voter rights and fix our broken elections, with ranked choice voting and ballot access relief.
• If he get as little as 5% of the popular vote, not only will the Green Party get public funding for 2024, but could help give the Green Party a larger voice in the political circus we have now.
If any of these resonate with you like they did with me, I would recommend you vote for Howie Hawkins for President (write-in in many states including Indiana; and on the ballot in Illinois, 44 other states and Washington, D.C.). For more information, go to howiehawkins.us.
These are some of the reasons that I’m with Howie. Regardless, please go and vote.
— Sarah Dillon, Terre Haute
German people made poor choice
The German people and their labor organizations considered two strategies to resist Hitler. A United Front and/or a Popular Front.
The former, United Front, means to unite all labor organizations with the strength and threat of a general strike.
The latter, Popular Front, means to unite all other liberal, non-labor parties to win elections.
The latter was chosen and failed so miserably the former could not be employed.
“History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes” — Mark Twain.
— Thomas Morgan, Montezuma
History behind Veterans Day
Nov. 11, 2020, will mark 102 years since “the war to end all wars” ended on Armistice Day (now called Veterans Day). The Great War (1914-1918) was not referred to as the First World War until the Second World War (1939-1945) began.
The Constitution gives Congress power to declare war, which it has done a total of 11 times since 1812, the last time being on Dec. 8, 1941, when President Franklin Roosevelt requested such a declaration of war one day after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. In 1917 President Woodrow Wilson finally asked Congress for a declaration of war against Germany, stating that “the world must be made safe for democracy.”
Now you know, as we celebrate Veterans Day once again.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
