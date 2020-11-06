Tom Reck was one of a kind
Tom Reck changed and contributed to more lives than most can imagine. My story is like many others but exemplary nonetheless and worth sharing.
Back in the days of the Terre Haute Star, Tom hired young college guys, as I once was, to cover the sports desk on a part-time basis. Scott and Charlie Williams suggested my name to Tom. I will remember to thank them one day for they surely deserve it. I became one of several ISU Alpha Tau Omega brothers who trudged into the paper on Friday nights to take calls from high school coaches and “stringers” throughout the Wabash Valley. We elicited scores and highlights in an effort to forge a bit of recognition to appear in the morning paper to ignite the glow in moms and dads, a few sweethearts and fans, as they read about victories and near victories from Cayuga to Bicknell, Greencastle to Casey, and parts in between. It was a team effort in itself, and we never complained about arriving late at a college party after putting the paper to bed.
It was Tom and Carl Jones who kept us educated and entertained. A young Andy Amey, Theta Chi that he was, added the necessary Greek diversity. We can all proudly rattle off high school mascots from the Farmersburg Plowboys to the Pimento Peppers and Tom’s beloved Dubois Jeeps. Many of these schools no longer existed but we spoke fondly of what once was, and Tom and Carl had a story to add. We each were able to grab an extra night or two during the week.
As a math major, I fell into the role of calculating statistics for the high school sports which ran weekly. It may have been because Tom thought I was better with numbers than words. My list of statistical leaders carried my byline in the Star and was copied by the Terre Haute Tribune uncredited. We all complained about similar instances, and Tom would just smile at our youthful indignation.
I’ll venture to say that we all, Charlie, Scotty, Mike, Tim, Tony, Blaine and others, learned more English grammar and composition from Tom and Carl than from any teacher or professor that may have had the pleasure of us in his or her classroom. In this day of texts and tweets, the value of a well-constructed sentence is lost, an art that Tom held true. I cringe when I see an article with countless sentences ending in prepositions and think, “Tom Reck would have never let that pass.”
I once wrote an article that led with “The surgical knife has ended the career of …” My attempt at dramatic flair was not lost on the local surgeon who wrote a rather scathing letter to this 20-year old sportswriter demanding some sort of retraction or apology and taking my journalism to task. The letter never reached me. It was intercepted by Tom Reck, who handled it professionally, and protected his young part-timer taking full responsibility as the sports editor. Tom never intended for me to see the letter that I found on his desk one night when I was covering for him. I was apologetic and grateful.
I was fortunate to travel to New Orleans for law school. As a young, married student, I appreciated Tom allowing me to do stories on Coach Ron Greene and his freshman star, Nate Mills, at the University of New Orleans. I hope fans in Terre Haute appreciated the coverage as much as I did the cash. Thanks, Tom.
Also, while in law school, Nancy’s pregnancy with our first born was announced in Tom’s “Ramblin’ Reck” column. Although we were excited to share the news, Tom’s outlet was not universally appreciated in those more modest times. Tom, Nancy and I shared a laugh.
I happened to be working the night that two Heisman Trophy ballots came to the Star. Tom filled out one and gave the other to me. As a father of four sons, the opportunities to impress may be fleeting at times. “Dad”, having voted once for the Heisman Trophy, made him at once, worthy.
We, the bunch of college guys who claimed the title of “sportswriter” whether or not deserved, made Tom a part of our lives for the years following our time at the Star. We traveled to Indiana All Star games in Louisville and picked up a Reds game as we circled back to Terre Haute. Tom was made an honorary ATO and a member of the Zeta Omicron chapter. Thanks to Tom James and David Hughes, there was an effort to gather some of the Tom Reck team for lunch on occasion.
Tom was a member of Societas Extremi, a last man’s club, with guys 10-plus years his junior, knowing the odds were against his being the last man but making the investment to enjoy the camaraderie. We enjoyed every moment we shared.
Truly one of a kind, Tom “The Cat” Reck, we thank you, we miss you, and we love you.
— David Haynes, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.