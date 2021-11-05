Disappointment in TH South football
To trust another person with your child is the ultimate kind of confidence. When it comes to teachers, school administrators and coaches, that trust is elevated because you are not only leaving your child with these individuals, you are entrusting a large part of that child’s future to them. You are opening your child’s intellectual, moral and behavioral development to the influence of these individuals. It is with that understanding that I express how disappointed I am with South’s football program.
For the duration of the season, students, parents, staff and other spectators have watched the varsity coaching staff play the same kids (in positions they seem ill fitted to), using the same three ineffectual plays, every game. To no one’s surprise this resulted in loss after loss. With each new loss, the boys became ever more disheartened and the crowds ever more frustrated. Parents began asking, “Why aren’t we trying something different? Why aren’t we moving players around? Wouldn’t it make more sense if our kids practiced in full pads so they’re better prepared for games? Why do the players spend more time playing walking football than they do working on fundamentals at practice?” But most importantly, the question became: “What are the kids learning ?”
They learned that taking responsibility for bad decision-making is optional.
They learned that the amount of effort you give to your team is not nearly as important as who you are related to.
They learned that cutting corners, skipping practice and only playing when you want to is good sportsmanship.
They learned that as long as you think your behavior is fine, you can just keep on doing what you’re doing, no matter who you hurt or let down.
I, like many parents, fundamentally believe that the most important elements of youth sports is the life skills and practical lessons the athletes carry with them into adulthood. Not one of the lessons being reinforced by the head coaching staff is something I want my child to take with him. Any number of excuses have and will be used to defend the behavior exemplified this season. Excuses like “That’s just how it is” or “that’s what we’ve always done.” These coaches have brushed off concerns with statements like “There are always going to be haters” and “They’re moms, they just get emotional.” No excuse or attempt to discount the “critics” changes the reality that our children deserve better — better futures, better examples, better opportunities.
As the Vigo County School Corp. reiterates how important retention and growth are for our district I have to wonder why no one seems bothered by the number of students who leave our county to play sports for other programs. I puzzle over the waste of money and potential that is allowed to be thrown away by never raising the status quo. I ponder how we can say, “We’re invested in our student’s futures” but then refuse to develop athletic programs that make our students competitive.
So as South’s athletic department and administration, as well as the VCSC, continue to allow a man who has lost more than twice as many games as he’s won (29-65) head up our football team, I ask myself, “how can I trust any of the new plans and outcomes they say they want to focus on?” For generations now, mediocrity has been the VCSC standard, and clearly nothing has changed.
Recently, as South played their sectional game, I watched yet another game where we played the same players, using the same handful of plays, with the exact same results that have been seen all season. But that night, when a player who walked off the field mid-game, removed his pads, and sat on the bench pouting, was then allowed to come back in to lead drive after drive in the second half, I knew the situation was worse than I thought — the team was not just being led by ineffectual coaches, but by couches that seem to lack even the slightest bit of integrity. The example you set for these players is so much more important than winning games (or in our case losing by smaller margins), it’s about building up a generation of individuals who value doing the right thing over all else.
At that night’s game, you failed them, you failed them big, and whether you know it or not, you failed yourselves, too.
— Ashley Poff, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.