No proof that there’s no fraud
I find it both disingenuous and Orwellian that on Nov. 20, 2020, the local publication has the gumption, the ineptitude to sell this CNN line, when we know that a server in Germany has been raided and secured by the USA military belonging to Dominion and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and offices in Denver.
Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert reported that U.S. did raid and confiscate Scytl servers near Frankfort, Germany. Must be some smoke if the DOJ and German authorities would allow the raid, and confiscation. So much for zero proof No. 1.
How about zero No. 2: Not allowing bona fide poll watchers and canvassers to perform validations in dozens of voting polling centers (videos of these events are all over the internet). Now to zero No. 3: Certifications voided in Nevada, Michigan certification withheld because of major voting anomalies. Zero No. 4: DNC and their minions saying Trump is undermining our democratic system.
News flash! Media is not listed as the arbiter of certifying a presidential election, nor did I hear that same clap-trap when Gore took 37 days in his challenge of his presidential election attempt. So please, Tribune-Star, Vigo County and surrounding counties and our great state of Indiana overwhelmingly voted for President Donald J. Trump.
Like good wine the longer it ages with time the higher the proof. Good evidence, like good wine, needs time to develop,
— Dominick DaCosta, Terre Haute
Bellwether status is not a big loss
So, Vigo County lost its bellwether status in the 2020 election. Because of their complexities, such phenomena can not be assigned a single cause. The following are interesting but perplexing examples of human behavior’s limitations in shaping people’s world views and how that affects the elections:
1) South Dakota ER nurse recalls how dying coronavirus patients spent last minutes insisting virus isn’t real (CNN, Nov. 16).
2) The Republican Party recognized that people can be persuaded to vote against their own pocket books by creating distractions like “our religion, race, or nationality are under threat”. For example, those leaders who protest extreme inequality are labeled as socialists or even communists because most people listening to them have no idea what those words mean. It is so easy for politicians to make such words un-Amercan.
3) Many people are unwilling to accept science in their rhetoric without realizing that in their daily lives they use electricity, indoor plumbing, drive cars using gasoline, etc., none of which would have been possible without discoveries of science.
4) Many people do not accept evolution. But they run to the doctor when faced with diseases like cancer or heart attack or other ailments. But they have no idea that the foundations of modern medicine are rooted in evolutionary biology. Their mental horizon is limited.
5) An opposite of Vigo County phenomenon was the news that President Trump comfortably carried Chaska, Minn., in 2016. This time, he lost by 9 percentage points — a dramatic shift that similarly played out in suburban counties across the country.
6) Because of a supposed emphasis on political correctness rather than policy, Democratic Party was shunned by some whites. Democrats failed to convince those whites that treating all people fairly is the right thing to do.
7) Many first-generation Indians in America would love to get the benefits of the secular democracy in America but support BJP rule in India adopting not-so-secular policies in India. They love and support PM Modi and his Hindu Janta party’s Hindutva agenda there. Fortunately, 70 percent of the younger generation Indians in America support democratic secular ideals.
Vigo County’s loss of bellwether status is disappointing, but no big deal.
— Khwaja A. Hasan, Formerly of Terre Haute
The point is, mail ballots are bad
Mr. Editor, I’m sure that most of your readers are not aware that you, not the writer, write the headlines for the letters published on your opinion page.
Consequently, I want to make them aware and to point out how you probably caused your readers to miss the important point of my recent letter.
The headline you wrote for my letter published on Nov. 23 was misleading in that it reads “AG Hill should be praised for action.” However the most important point of my letter was that mail-in ballots threaten the very legitimacy of our government.
I quote the key paragraph of my letter, “Unless and until meaningful controls are placed on mail-in voting across the nation, there can be no faith in the results of our elections and therefore no ‘legitimate’ president or government.”
It will be interesting to see what headline you write for this letter.
— Thomas B. Tucker, Terre Haute
