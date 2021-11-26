U.S. can’t survive under Joe Biden
I got my laugh of the day after reading the latest Shirley Thomas letter. I must confess I didn’t see the letters she refers to, but I feel she needs to dig a little deeper into what is really happening to this country. We know President Trump lost , that’s not what has those who voted for him upset.
It’s the fact that the Democrats started working on impeachment right after he took office and continued through his whole presidency. Do you even know that three people have been charged for lying under oath about the Steele dossier and that it leads back to people in the DNC and Clinton associates? This came out in the last few months from the Durham Investigation. Fact. How deep does the lying about Russian collusion go? Hopefully the American people will someday see how far these people went to overthrow a sitting president.
I ask this Ms. Thomas:
Do you not ask why our country is in the shape it is in right now? Could it be lack of leadership? We were promised transparency, etc. My question is who is really running this country?
The Biden/Harris Administration has taken us from a good economy, low gas and energy bills, safe borders strong military to high inflation ,high gas prices more dependent on China, laughing stock to the world. Please don’t get me started on the Afghanistan withdrawal.
We have no southern border,1.5 million and counting maybe more. Who knows. The sad part is the Democrats don’t care. How many laws have this administration not enforced or broken? This should concern everyone who respects our country and its laws. It came out this administration was going to pay $450 thousand dollars each to every family separated during Trump’s presidency. When Biden was asked about this he said that’s garbage. The next day his people walked it back and said they were negotiating a settlement with the ACLU. Why are we paying them anything? They broke our immigration laws.
Today when asked again he said he didn’t say that, but we should pay them for separation, it’s the right thing to do. We in this country have to abide by the laws of the land, but we pay illegals to break it.
They interviewed a man on TV who was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 for the speech and did not enter the Capitol building but was arrested anyway, never charged with a crime, spent 52 days in jail, 42 in solitary confinement and was never charged with a crime. This is a fact. How can this happen in the United States Of America?
Our rights are slowly being taken away. That should scare us all.
I don’t care if you are a Democrat, Libertarian, Republican, etc. We can’t survive as a nation under our new administration and its liberal socialist agenda.
Thankfully people are beginning to see what’s happening, I just hope it’s not too late.
— Janet Wood
Brazil
Looking for source
of Trump ideology
Ever wonder where Trump’s ideology comes from? Like giving tax breaks to the wealthy, and pursuing anyone who crosses him?
Look at Luke 19: 26: “To all those who have, more will be given; but from those who have nothing, even what they have will be taken away. But as for these enemies of mine who did not want me to be king over them — bring them here and slaughter them in my presence”, like the people who voted for infrastructure, or when Mike Pence didn’t have the guts to overturn the election illegally.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
