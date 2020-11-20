No good reason to go maskless
I have noticed recently when I am out in public the number of people who do not wear face masks. Most places of businesses have a sign posted stating face coverings are required for admittance. The governors of both Indiana and Illinois have issued masks requirements in most public spaces. Most people that refuse to wear a mask claim it is an infringement on their rights.
According to the Constitution and the First Amendment to it, that is not quite true. The preamble to the Constitution states one of its goals is to promote the general welfare for ourselves and our posterity. In general terms, look out for each other’s welfare. The First Amendment covers, among other things, not prohibiting free speech. However, there are some exceptions to that rule. Try yelling fire while inside your local theater and see where you end up.
I have friends that refuse to wear masks. Most of them claim that requiring masks is against their constitutional rights. What about my rights? Aren’t we obligated as citizens according to the preamble of the Constitution to look out for each other’s welfare?
Wearing a mask is certainly promoting the general welfare of those around us. What about the personal rights of those required to wear a mask? Since a mask doesn’t keep you from speaking, I don’t see anything in the Bill of Rights that applies. What about any medical issues that a mask creates? On Aug. 7, 2020, the CDC acknowledged that without advising blanket exemptions for these groups, those with sensory sensitivities, intellectual and developmental disabilities and mental health conditions may “have challenges” wearing masks. Doctors say that even people with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease should wear masks in public, and that there are ways to make the practice safer and more comfortable.
It would leave you to believe the non-mask wearing public either have never read the Constitution or they could care less about their friends and neighbors let alone themselves and their family members. Or they are among the few people in the world that have not been touched by a loved one or a friend that has been affected by this virus, so they refuse to believe the virus exists.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
Elections reinforce country’s divisions
This last election continued the trend, to differentiate between the coastal elite and the rest of the country. Indiana, like a lot of the country, continue to confound the elite, who now control the Democratic Party, with their refusal to be subservient to their demands for total power.
The Senate will act as a brake on the worst aspects of the elite, to use the power of the federal government to force bad policy down our throats. This country was built on the premise of equal opportunity for all, and not on equal results for all. Yes, I know slavery existed at the beginning of our country’s founding, but a Civil War was fought approximately 150 years ago, to rid this nation of this evil institution.
My point is this, I happen to think the residents of Indiana continue to follow the example of our ancestors of hard work, individual effort and responsibility, sense of community, and a friendly attitude to others. I feel lucky to have been born a “Hoosier” and now to reside in this state after an absence of many years.
— Jim Stitt, Terre Haute
Aren’t legislators state employees?
This is in response to an article in the Tribune-Star, Nov. 13, 2020, on page A3.
I don’t like wearing a mask like many others, but I get that it can help with the spread of COVID-19. I read the above mentioned article several times and I am still gobsmacked by the last paragraph. “State employees must wear masks in the Statehouse.”
I may be wrong, but the impression that I have always had is our legislators are elected by our state’s voters. Therefore, in a sense, wouldn’t our state legislators be considered state employees?
In conclusion, please note KJV: I Peter 2:13-17 and realize we as a nation don’t have the luxury of cherry picking.
— Catherine M. Gilbert, Lewis
An unbelievable lack of leadership
An Associated Press article in the Tribune-Star (Nov. 13, 2020) carried this headline: “No face mask rule for Indiana lawmakers despite virus spread.” Hard to believe, isn’t it?
The report reads. “The Republican-dominated Legislature isn’t ready to require mask wearing among the 100 House members and 50 senators. A joint House-Senate committee voted Thursday against a proposal from a Democratic lawmaker for rules enforcing a face mask policy.”
Is this a lack of leadership, an absence of role-modeling or just plain stupidity? I guess we can always order more refrigerated trucks for our bodies.
— Dorothy W. Jerse, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.