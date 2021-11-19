Name-calling, hate undermine civility
As a former long-term resident and a current occasional visitor, I’ve had the “pleasure” of reading a few Readers’ Forum letters from a frequent contributor named Shirley Thomas. Obviously, Ms. Thomas is very passionate about her political beliefs and she is certainly entitled to her opinions. However, what concerns me is the absolute hatred she seems to feel for anyone who disagrees with her. She lumps everyone with conservative views into the same group and then denigrates them and calls them names.
Every day in the media we hear people talking about the lack of civility in America, but civility begins with all of us. Does anyone really believe they can bring others to their point of view by exaggerating, name-calling and belittling those with different views. Let’s just take a look at some of her remarks from her letter published Nov. 6-7, 2021.
In the letter named above, Ms. Thomas used the term “Trump” at least 13 times (I may have missed a couple) while referring to the previous president. At the same time, she refers to President Biden as “President Biden”, all the while complaining about people who won’t accept President Biden’s election when he was “duly elected”. Newsflash: President Trump was also duly elected and is entitled to the same respect as President Biden. If you don’t accept that fact, then don’t complain about others who think President Biden wasn’t duly elected.
Ms. Thomas also uses the word “insurrection” to describe the demonstration at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Undoubtedly she has been watching MSNBC and picked up that word from their breathless reporting on a demonstration that got out of hand. An insurrection is an open rebellion against the government but these demonstrators were all unarmed. What were they going to do, tickle the government to death? After almost a year of investigation, nobody has uncovered a plot to overthrow the government. No master plan. No secret society. Nothing. Hyperbole like that does nothing to advance civil discourse and simply drives more of a wedge between people who already disagree.
Ms. Thomas wouldn’t call anyone names would she? Well, how about these: “the height of stupidity and the complete brainwashing of Trump’s followers”, or “spreading the seeds of insurrection”. Then again, we have, “another giant lie spread again by Trump and his misguided Republicans”. Then of course we have the ever-popular, “supported by Trump, his henchmen and his misguided and duped followers”. Finally, let’s not forget, “To support Trump is the height of being brainwashed.” Obviously, Ms. Thomas didn’t read the book, How to Win Friends and Influence People.
I don’t agree with anything President Biden has done so far and based on his poll numbers and the popularity of the Let’s Go Brandon chant, a lot of other people feel the same way. However, I don’t hate the man. Even if I disagree with him, I believe he is doing what he believes is right. My job is to try to convert others to my point of view, not ridicule and belittle those who disagree with me.
I’m not going to get into a political debate with Ms. Thomas, mostly because I think she would be bringing a sword to a gunfight (I apologize for that but just had to get it off my chest). I would, however, like to give her some advice. Go to church. Take a yoga class. Learn meditation or take up a hobby. Do something to get some of the hate out of your system before it consumes you. Like the old saying goes, “If you aren’t part of the solution, you’re part of the problem”. Right now, Ms. Thomas is not part of the solution.
— Steve Gidorkis, North Canton, Ohio
