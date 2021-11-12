A terrible and wonderful journey
Last Thursday, Nov. 4, as I knelt to pray before bed, I thanked God for His many blessings, and thanked Him for sending Jesus into our world, and then I thanked Jesus for coming to save all of us. As I said, “Thank you Jesus,” I was suddenly and very strongly aware that I would actually MEET Jesus at some point. I had, of course, thought about this many times, but in kind of a far off, unreal way. At that moment, however, I somehow KNEW it, and even saw it in my mind. That picture lasted only a few seconds, but then I was seeing something else. I was floating in the semi-darkness of space. I, of course, was still knelt on the ottoman in my living room, and awake, but seeing these things.
As I floated away, my body turned and I was looking downward. I saw a large black sphere floating below and I was moving toward it. It was black with a rough surface, and as I floated closer, an unseen hand ripped a large part of it away, kind of like tearing off a strip of orange peel, revealing an orange and yellow color in the abyss of its hollow interior. As I neared it, I started to feel very gloomy and depressed. I was also scared. I haven’t been afraid of too many things in my life, but this terrified me, and the gloom of the place was thick. I wanted out of there.
I was now very close to it. I felt an impending doom. I didn’t see them in the orange abyss, but I became aware that there were people in there. I didn’t actually hear anything, but I was aware of horrible crying, and screams, and an awful misery. I wanted to, but nothing could be done to help those poor people. In fact, I thought I was headed in there, too.
Just then, my body turned. I was now looking upward. I glanced back and saw the ugly black ball receding. Above, the color was changing to a beautiful light blue. Further on, a dazzling whiteness became dominant, with still some blue. I floated up to a ceiling of sorts, and stepped onto the whiteness. I saw before me whiteness brighter than the sun, and a pathway. It was lined with faces, lots of them, no bodies, all happy and smiling at me. Their joy was profound. I sensed they were saying to me, “We’re glad you’re here.” I didn’t see them, but I was aware that God and Jesus were at the end of the path and were the whiteness itself.
I floated down the path and was enveloped in the whiteness. I was in the embrace of the whiteness. I felt a powerful hug. I was in the embrace of God and Jesus. Pure joy.
I was released and floated backwards down the pathway. The many faces were laughing, smiling and celebrating with me as I floated back into space and the entire picture slowly faded from my view.
“I need to look around,” I told myself. “I don’t want to,” I answered.
I opened my eyes. I looked around. My living room, which is very nice, looked drab and plain. I wanted to be back to that joy. I settled for my living room.
I wanted to share this. I think God intended that when He gave it to me. I hope one of you, or two, or a whole lot of you will find some blessing in it for yourselves. I know some of you will mock me. That comes with following Jesus. My prayer is that there might be some kernel in this that will stick with you and grow.
I’m getting back to liking my living room again.
— James E. Stephens, M.D., Brazil
New nonstop flights expand regional services
The launch of Contour Airlines’ operations out of the Indianapolis International Airport (IND) this month was an accomplishment long in the making, a demonstration of what it means to hold onto a vision and plan even in the toughest of times, and the response to something Hoosiers have been requesting for years.
Connecting flights or driving: Those have long been the two options for Hoosiers trying to reach regional destinations for business and leisure. Travelers have been asking for nonstop flights to regional markets, like Nashville, Pittsburgh and others, for years. Yet it can take years to bring a new airline into a city, or even to secure new nonstop flights to unserved destinations. It can be like putting together a jigsaw puzzle, an incredibly difficult task of finding the right airline for the right market with the right aircraft — and with enough demand to maximize its use.
Regardless of the challenge, the Indianapolis Airport Authority set out to do the arduous but rewarding work of making regional, daily nonstop flights a reality — and we had a respected, reputable, safe, and reliable airline that was ideal for the task.
Enter Contour Airlines. Our relationship with Contour began in 2017, and our work with them culminated into success in February 2020, when during the world’s most premier air service conference, Routes Americas, hosted in Indianapolis, Contour Airlines initially announced plans to fly out of IND.
Yet even the best laid plans can hit some turbulence along the way. And the global pandemic was like hitting a category 5 hurricane in terms of industry impact. When the pandemic escalated, plans for regional air service were put on hold.
But throughout the past 18 months, the IAA remained engaged with Contour to determine the right time to resume their Indy plans. As passenger traffic recovered during summer 2021, Contour revived its plans for the long-awaited regional destinations. On July 28, Contour once again announced their plans to launch operations out of Indy.
Those plans came to fruition on Oct. 12 when Contour launched its inaugural nonstop daily flights in triplicate to the regional markets of Nashville (BNA), Pittsburgh (PIT) and Milwaukee (MKE).
The first passengers to experience the new regional flights boarded Contour’s spacious Embraer 135/145 aircraft, paying an economy ticket fare. Yet the flight delivered luxuriously wide leather seats and spacious leg room traditionally reserved only for first-class. And instead of a four- to six-hour drive, passengers arrived in roughly an hour.
For business travelers, in which time is money, they can now reach Nashville, Milwaukee and Pittsburgh more quickly, efficiently — and daily. Leisure travelers can now save time and money in visiting family, traveling with friends or taking a short getaway thanks to Contour’s new regional air service from Indy.
And all Hoosier travelers can experience their flight in a luxury reminiscent of the golden age of air travel.
That’s delivering a superior customer experience, the kind that makes IND the best airport in North America. Welcome to the Hoosier state, Contour.
— Mario Rodriguez, Executive Director
Indianapolis Airport Authority
Pass around blame for high dug prices
You recently published a letter from a lady to her congressperson and senators imploring them to help stop Big Pharma from ripping us off by overpricing their drugs.
Maybe we need to reexamine who’s at fault for high drug prices. It’s hard to blame the pharmaceutical companies for doing what’s best for their profits and subsequently their stockholders. You or your pension plan may have investments in those same companies. Maybe you could, as this lady’s letter indicates, blame Congress for accepting millions of dollars in political contributions from big pharmaceutical companies for voting to not allow the government to negotiate better prices, matching what most other countries’ citizens pay.
I guess we could blame ourselves for being sick and requiring all this medication. Why don’t we blame someone who can’t defend themselves? Our parents and grandparents, many of whom are no longer here. Most of us can remember that can of bacon drippings sitting on the kitchen stove our mothers and grandmothers used to fry meals for us in a cast iron skillet. So, let’s blame them for bestowing our death-defying appetite for unhealthy food.
It’s not my fault I’ve spent 80 years eating food that now has me consuming pills to treat everything from high blood pressure to gout and everything in between my doctor has a pill for. We might want to blame our doctor a little bit, too. I guess we can honestly say drug prices are someone else’s fault.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.