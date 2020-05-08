Butt-covering the policy of Trump
Have you noticed that following mass murder shootings — Sandy Hook, Pulse, Douglas, Vegas, etc. — those pledging fidelity to the Second Amendment caution against rash sensible gun laws and piously ask us instead to bow our heads offering thoughts and prayers? We are urged to keep this pose until the horror fades and AR 15s are safe, at least until the next massacre of innocents.
I’m hearing similar pious cautious screeds regarding this pandemic. Thou shalt not criticize the blunders of our cognitively challenged Leader. Instead we should avoid divisiveness, share as long as possible a Kumbaya moment offering thoughts and prayers ... at least until the Dow magically soars upward and unemployment magically downward. This hopefully will assure a second term to the one with the spray-painted ochre tan and the mouth pucker of a blowfish.
I get a rainbow-like glow hearing compassion from those who usually dish out spite, venom and character assassination. So much so I’m moved to offer thoughts and prayers.
I think our Leader’s original denial of the seriousness of COVID-19, calling it “another hoax,” probably cost lives. He later said he “knew it was a pandemic before it was called pandemic.” I pray our very stable genius lifts his head from the McDonald’s bag and listens to science rather than the enablers who surround him.
I think it unwise to follow his customary cover-thy-butt policy of urging governors and protesters to prematurely re-open the economy. If it works, great, he gets all the credit. If as a result many more die, the governors get all the blame. I pray he listens to Faucci-like folks and shows restraint, thus avoiding the label of the most lethal American psycho since Jim Jones spiked the Kool-Aid.
I think Joe Biden would make a much better, safer, saner president than the Leader. However, anyone not in an asylum or maximum security could meet that bar. I pray the Leader pulls his head from the sand and places the safety of Americans above personal political ambition.
I think the sickness that preceded and may outlast COVID-19 is the Leader’s outrageous lies and venomous tweetstorms. They may distract us from the Republican Party where racism, xenophobia, and prehistoric stupidity are epidemic. I pray Americans will wise up in November and not again place power in the hands of reprehensible grifters like the one with a drowned orange mammal clutching to his head and Moscow Mitch McConnell.
I think the ancestors of the Republican Party — believers in tolerance, equality, human rights, free speech, dignity, and decency — would be appalled that these were traded away for racist votes, thanks to Nixon’s “Southern Strategy.” I pray for a remaking of that party re-embracing the same qualities their ancestors did, ones still alive in the likes of Mitt Romney.
Lastly, I think it enlightening that heroes considered “essential workers,” many of whom are immigrants, are in normal times considered “among the least of these my brothers and sisters.” Teachers, nurses, sanitation workers, shelf stockers, truck drivers, cashiers, home health and agricultural workers, and dog groomers work with little thanks and few benefits. I pray when COVID-19 is under control, we’ll not forget them but give them the respect and remuneration they’ve earned.
— Michael Bennett, Vermilion, Ill.
Meat industry fuels pandemic
Slaughterhouses are coronavirus hotbeds: 62 plants in 23 states have had outbreaks, and at least 17 workers have died. Yet the government has ordered these disease-breeding factories to stay open to stave off “meat shortages,” even though no one needs to eat meat. This reckless move puts everyone at risk.
Slaughterhouse workers toil in one of the country’s most dangerous occupations: dismembering the bodies of animals on the kill floor. They’re forced to work in crowded, filthy conditions — without safety gear — and aren’t given sick pay, so many work even when ill.
Smithfield employees complain that production lines move so quickly that they don’t have time to cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze. Yet Smithfield’s Sioux Falls plant — which temporarily closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak — is slated to increase slaughter line speeds under a new program, which is expected to spread to other pig-killing plants.
If the meat industry has such little concern for its own workers, imagine how bad conditions are for the animals it kills.
The meat industry isn’t likely to change, but we can, by going vegan. Meat and other animal-based foods are not essential. Let’s enjoy healthy vegan foods, and retrain meatpackers to be an important part of the booming vegan food industry. Visit www.PETA.org for more information and a free vegan starter kit.
— Heather Moore, PETA Foundation, Norfolk, Va.
Reader Poll Results
Recently at Tribstar.com, we asked readers:
What is your opinion of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s decision to begin partially reopening Indiana’s economy on May 4?
Total Votes — 244
Approve — 112; Disapprove — 122; Not sure — 10
New Reader Poll
Do you feel comfortable/confident enough with public safety that you will go back out in public for dining and shopping in the near future?
To vote, visit www.tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.