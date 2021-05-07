Constant lies shield the truth
Here’s how Trump actually handled the virus:
• Donald Trump regularly minimized the threat of the virus.
• He exaggerated the country’s gains against the disease.
• He touted drugs that proved to be ineffective.
• He falsely blamed others for the country’s lagging efforts to control the spread inside its borders.
To the gentleman who said Trump did such a great job on combating the virus, above is the actual listing of his handling of the problem. Perhaps the gentleman just didn’t keep up with the facts on Trump’s constant lies and falsehoods including using a household cleaning agent as a possible injection. Before you make unproven statements about your hero, perhaps you might want to acquaint yourself with the facts.
Trump was (and is) a dismal failure as a leader. The American voter realized how ill-equipped he was and voted him out of office. Don’t brother me with the propaganda Trump and the GOP spread about President Biden stealing the election. Nothing denotes the character of a man like filing false lawsuits because he wouldn’t accept the fact that he lost.
I, for one, hope to never see Trump on the national political scene again. He is just what he appears to be and that is a liar, braggart and a person who refuses to see the truth. Before you thank Trump for the stimulus money, you had better re-check your facts on Google.
I have never disliked a sitting president to the extent I dislike Trump, but he was a dismal failure and how he hoodwinked the voters into electing him is beyond my understanding. Perhaps it is best covered by the statement, “There’s a sucker born every minute”. We will not repeat this horrendous mistake ever again. Why people continue to support this liar is beyond me.
I will accept presidents who don’t live up to their campaign promises, but let’s hope the voters of this country are never hoodwinked again by a supposed successful business man. His delusions of his own abilities are laughable, but it is disgusting that there are actually those who believe him and continue to do so.
— Shirley A. Thomas, Brazil
Replacing meat with other products
So, I heard on Fox News that President Biden may be banning meat to combat global warming. Then I remembered that Colorado Democrat Gov. Jared Polis had issued a similar proclamation last month.
My first reaction was, what kind of cockamamie idea will the Democrats cook up next. But then I read the article they quoted, and it made a bit more sense.
Apparently, a University of Michigan research report found that replacing 50% of animal products with plant-based foods would prevent more than 1.6 billion tons of greenhouse gasses by 2030, which is Biden’s target date for a 50% reduction in emissions.
Another article I found in The Guardian, argues that animal farming is a major driver of climate change, as well as air and water pollution, soil depletion, and destruction of wildlife habitats.
It’s possible that, in an environmentally sustainable world, we may eventually need to replace meat and other animal products with vegetables, fruits and grains, just as we replace fossil fuels with wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources.
I may look and see what the internet and my local supermarket have to offer in terms of plant-based meat products.
— Theo Mattson, Terre Haute
