Top Chefs again raises funds for Children’s Museum
On April 9, 2022, the Terre Haute Children’s Museum Top Chefs, formerly 100 Men Who Cook, was held once again at Hulman Center. It turned into a tremendously successful night for the children in our community. Once again the community stepped up in a big way to raise money for our Museum and we are humbled by the outpouring of support.
This event has always been our largest fundraiser of the year, but this year was one for the record books. This was our 14th annual cooking event featuring over 100 chefs who dazzled the guests with their culinary skills. It was a fantastic evening. Everyone, working together, played a role in making THCM Top Chefs a success.
The event simply would not have been possible without all of our sponsors including,
Old National Bank, Studio M, Chick-fil-A, Delta, Thompson Thrift, Whirlpool, Culp Ventures, Duke Energy, Brampton Brick, Labor Link, Wright’s Pool Service, Center Point, Meijer, The Mill, LP Building Solutions, James Hardie Building Products, Simpson Strong Tie, Lone Star Stone, Sherwin Williams, L&W Supply, Value Lighting, Precision Frame Works, Kohler, Kwikset, Dorsett Automotive, RJL Solutions, Simple to Elegant, and the Tribune-Star.
The chefs really outdid themselves this year in both the culinary aspect and in fundraising. As a group, the chefs raised over $63k for the Museum. I’m pleased to announce top winners for the event:
MVP — Chris Davies, The Refs.
THCM Top Chefs Championship Team — The Refs: Matt Bilyeu, Chris Davies, Curt DeBaun, David Ewing, Brian Garcia, John Kesler, Jim Martin, Kyle Miller, Brett Taylor and Matt Bedrava.
THCM All Star Team — Chris Davies, Terry Hogan, David Sullivan, Matt Roman, Rob Finzel, Brett Dinkel, Ron Hodge Jr., Mark McCreery, Todd Hein, Sameer Bavishi, Matt Bilyeu, Jim Martin, Dwayne Owens, Tyler Schrohe and Mark Clinkenbeard.
Rookie of the Year — Tim Sanders, Hoosier Daddies.
Schroeder Spirit Award — Mark McCreery, The All Americans.
We also took the opportunity to recognize two special chefs this year. To celebrate their achievements over the past 14 years, the THCM Top Chefs Hall of Fame was created. Don Schroeder, retired from Old National Bank, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in recognition of his hand in creating the event all those years ago. Chris Davies, owner, Fitness Solutions, was recognized for cooking 10 of the past 14 years and for raising over $100k for the event.
Judge’s Choice awards:
• Appetizer — Ervin Buse, Cowboy Caviar.
• Side Dish — Wes Isbell, Corn with Bacon.
• Main Dish — Zach Turner, 3-cheese macaroni with smoked brisket and Hatch green chilies.
• Dessert — LT Thompson, Grape Salad.
When combined with the support of others, we were able to raise over $230,000 during the event. These funds will be used to fix exhibits, provide scholarships to camp and help with the daily operations of the Museum. Thank you to all for making a difference at THCM.
I would be remiss if I didn’t give a special thank you to the dedicated committee members who made this event happen. Without them, there truly wouldn’t be a THCM Top Chefs. My sincere thanks to Steve Schrohe, Jeanette Winchester, Jeff Winchester, Katelynn Moats Liebermann, Arpita Bavishi, Jessica Weesner, Todd Hein, Danielle Isbell, Mark McCreery, Ali Bazzani, Tess Jacks Grindle and Jamie McDowell for stepping up to make sure this event was successful.
Terre Haute is a fantastic community and we are so fortunate to have a Children’s Museum of this caliber to help our children learn about science and technology in our everyday lives. If you haven’t had a chance to visit the Museum lately, I highly encourage you to stop by. I promise you won’t be disappointed.
— Susan Turner, MLD, Executive Director
Terre Haute Children’s Museum
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.