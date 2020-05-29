Greiner excellent coroner candidate
Did you know that the Vigo County coroner’s office holds the award as No. 1 Coroner’s Office in the state of Indiana” from the Indiana Coroner’s Association? That’s a professional title worth striving to keep and Gary Greiner is the candidate who can do it.
Greiner’s reputation for care, consideration and professionalism runs deep throughout the community. His standard for excellence and meticulous attention to detail is evidenced by all who have had the opportunity to work with him as he serves/served as president of Meals of Wheels, The Community Theater, and the Vigo County Historical Society, as an active board member of the American Cancer Society, the Terre Haute Symphony, and the Terre Haute Children’s Choir, as well as in his service as the HRC that monitors Group Homes. And if you talk to the Coroner’s Office administrator, Gary Griener has already been helping the coroner’s office for many years. He has generously given financially and through service whenever there was a need in the office, whether they could pay him or not.
Greiner is truly a great person; trustworthy, honest and ethical. The Coroner’s Office will benefit from his already respected relationship with the police, attorneys, judges and business people. His experience in caring for families in difficult times is evident through his work as longtime owner of Greiner Funeral Home. I have been honored to know him and work alongside him as a professional in board meetings and in the down and dirty of painting sets and cleaning in the background.
That’s Gary Greiner. No fanfare, no bragging or limelight, but doing the hard work that makes a difference to people in so many realms of our community. No doubt, Gary Greiner will be the professional who can maintain the compassion, professionalism and attention to detail needed to be the best Vigo County coroner.
— Teresa Stuckey, West Terre Haute
Impressions from political mailing
The family of John Schoffstall would like to respond to the political mailings of The Examiner:
It was brought to my (Jennifer Schoffstall, wife of John Schoffstall, THFD firefighter) attention that a candidate for Vigo County coroner has sent out a newspaper-style campaign brochure. It was very upsetting to our family to see that this candidate felt it necessary to use photos of our beloved hero, John, who recently passed away on April 12, 2020, due to COVID-19. They were used by this candidate without the consent of our family or the THFD. In both photos that were used the candidate did not spell our last name correctly. One of the photos was a photo from the funeral service of which this candidate was not involved nor present at. Professional? Ethical?
John was active in our community. Our family supports our community and to have someone use our tragedy in a way that implies endorsement for candidacy is immoral. How can one person use another’s tragedy for their political gain? If anyone truly knows us, they know who we support. It is not this candidate. Our family would never support someone who could use the recent death of a true hero to further themselves. What kind of coroner would use death to further themselves?
After seeing this political propaganda, I felt compelled to explain to our community who has supported us through this awful tragedy, that this attempt of using our tragedy to further someone’s political aspirations is shameless. Please know, Wabash Valley, that our family wants what is best for our community. We love our community, and everyone needs to know the truth.
— Jennifer Schoffstall and family, West Terre Haute
Greiner brings strong credentials
To the voters of Vigo County:
I worked as a chief deputy assessor in the Vigo County Courthouse for many years. I would like to share a little information with you before you vote in the coroner’s race.
One candidate running tells you he is a policeman, another says he goes to such and such church, yet another says the coroner should be a doctor, and so on and so on. In Indiana, here are the requirements to be coroner: One must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or a GED, live in the county in which you are running at least one year, and have no felony convictions. That’s it.
In Vigo County for 32 years, the coroner’s office has been run every day by Donna Weger. Dr. Kohr hired Donna and she went to the county commissioners and told them she needed room to set up a public coroner office. Before that, no actual record-keeping system was kept and it was a mess.
The county commissioners gave her a broom closet that had been used by the recorder’s office on the second floor in the big courthouse. And that’s where Donna set up her office for quite a while. I worked at that time in the Harrison Township Assessor’s Office on the first floor.
Previous to that, no autopsies were performed locally and Dr. Kohr, who is a pathologist, started to perform autopsies in the lab at Terre Haute Regional Hospital, as he continues to do autopsies to this day in an agreement with the county.
When the county offices moved to the Annex, the coroner’s office also moved.
The vast majority of coroner runs are made by four deputy coroners. The deputy coroners each make the coroner runs “on-call” a week at a time.
So as a voter it is important to consider the moral character of the person you elect to be our coroner. It is especially important to consider if that person has managed their own financial affairs. Is the person of good moral character? Remember that the individual you choose will make judgments that will influence court cases. Does the person have a good personal reputation? Does the person know our community? Do you expect the person to remain in our community? Will the person be able to appear before the County Council to discuss fiscal issues pertaining to the operation of the office?
As you see, there is more to holding a public office than just getting elected. Think carefully. The Vigo County Coroner Office has been named No. 1 in Indiana by the Indiana Coroners Association. That is a designation worth keeping. That is why after reviewing the candidates carefully, I believe the best candidate running in this election is Gary Greiner.
Gary Greiner has contributed so much to our community. He has demonstrated a deep commitment to excellence in every area of his life. His business is overwhelmingly successful. He treats everybody he serves with the greatest respect and dignity and his reputation as a business person in the Wabash Valley is unsurpassed.
His service to organizations is limitless. He never turns down a request to help and his energy is boundless. He will be a wonderful public servant. I strongly urge you to cast your vote for Gary Greiner for coroner. He is an amazing person.
— Debbie Cagle, Former Chief Deputy, Harrison Township Assessor's Office
Fitzpatrick offers strong candidacy
John Fitzpatrick was the former owner of Fitzpatrick Funeral Home for nearly 25 years. He worked closely with many families during difficult times, including mine. I have known John Fitzpatrick for over 30 years, and he is very compassionate and caring in everything he does. He will treat the position of Vigo County coroner with great respect and dedication.
He has pledged to make the position of coroner a full-time position and will work closely with law enforcement, pathologists, the legal system and families. He has also pledged to personally arrive on most scenes when the coroner’s office is notified.
I have learned, and I am sure many are not aware, that many states have funeral directors as coroners, including Indiana and Illinois. John Fitzpatrick has proven himself to be an excellent funeral director for many years and will prove himself in the position of coroner if given the chance.
Please join me in supporting John Fitzpatrick and vote for him for the next Vigo County coroner.
— Tammy Pearson, West Terre Haute
Trump reaction has cost lives
From the beginning Trump did not believe the seriousness of the coronavirus. He ignored the experts and found scapegoats instead, and cast doubts on the science of this pandemic.
The slow, halting response to delivering life-saving equipment cost the lives of our citizens, and I hold him responsible.
While Donald Trump’s apostles support armed good-ol-boys protesting to re-open now, despite rising deaths and warnings, goes to show you can’t fix stupid but you can vote it out this November.
— Anita Griffith, Vermilion, Illinois
