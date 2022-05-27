Put parable of slave master in proper context
I usually disregard the frequent letters from Bill Cain. They typically are filled with animosity (hate?) toward God and the church, the church being the believers in and followers of Jesus Christ.
In his letter of May 5, however, he uses the words of Jesus completely out of context in order to make up some fake story that paints God as evil.
He starts by quoting another letter writer saying God created us male and female, and that by this “logic,” it can be inferred that God wants us to have slaves, and to cut them up if they don’t behave. What? Where does that come from? How are those two things even remotely related?
He then goes on to quote Mathew 24:50 without any context, stating that the master of a slave will come home unexpectedly and cut him into pieces. His next statement is, “This is very plain that Jesus says how to treat slaves.”
So God wants us to have slaves, and Jesus says to cut the disobedient ones into pieces? No. Maybe we should take a look at the entire passage in question.
“Mathew 24:45: Who then is the faithful and wise servant, whom the master has put in charge of the servants in his household to give them their food at the proper time? 46: It will be good for that servant whose master finds him doing so when he returns. 47: Truly I tell you, he will put him in charge of all his possessions. 48: But suppose that servant is wicked and says to himself, ‘My master is staying away a long time,’ and he then begins to beat his fellow servants and to eat and drink with drunkards. 50: The master of that servant will come on a day when he does not expect him and at an hour he is not aware of. 51: He will cut him to pieces and assign him a place with the hypocrites, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.”
The above passage is a parable from Jesus. In it, He warns us to be ready for His 2nd coming, because at that time, there will be no chance to repent of sin and ask His forgiveness. It will be too late, we will be assigned to a place where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth. (I saw that place in a vision from God — see my letter of Nov. 13-14, 2021, in this paper — and believe me, none of us wants to go there.)
Slavery was common throughout the Roman empire, and Christians had no power to change it. Jesus used examples from the everyday life of the time to illustrate his parables, or lessons, to his disciples and others. As anyone with half a brain can see, there is nothing in this parable that would suggest that God “intend[s]” us to have slaves, and it is NOT “plain” that Jesus is telling us how to treat slaves.
It seems to me that Mr. Cain has an axe to grind against God and/or the church. Maybe he has been hurt in some way by the church. There are churchgoers who have agendas that serve themselves instead of God and the church, and they do hurt others in church, causing great and lasting pain to those people. I pray often that God will make it known to those people that it was humans who hurt them, not God. He has only love for us and asks us just to believe in Jesus as the Son of God, who died for us on the cross and was restored to life by Him on the 3rd day. If we come to Him in this belief, and ask forgiveness of our sin, He will grant us eternal life with Him in Paradise.
It’s not any more complicated than that; God will forgive you and wipe your slate clean. He will never again even remember your sin, no matter how bad.
— James E. Stephens, M.D., Brazil
