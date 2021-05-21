More firearms would reduce violent crime
The column in the last Saturday\Sunday paper starts out describing common items that have been mistaken for a firearm. Columnist Tom Steiger goes on to mention that the circumstances are not, usually, optimum for easy and accurate identification of the items in such a dismissive way as to imply blame on the officers involved. He goes on to further describe the estimated number of firearms owned by U.S. citizens and compares that to worldwide civilian ownership, which I agree are somewhat questionable. It has been proven in numerous studies that the possibility of a person having a firearm deters a lot of criminals from committing a crime against that person or household.
Mr. Steiger states that legislators are making it easier to carry a firearm without restriction than to get a driver’s license. That is simply not true. Every state has restrictions on who may or may not carry a firearm and also where it is not allowed. Not to mention that anyone who legally tries to purchase a firearm through a licensed dealer has to pass a federal background check requiring that the person provides proper identification, usually with a driver’s license.
Further in the article it is stated that the majority of police officers actually feel that civilian possession of firearms actually reduce gun violence, as stated before. It actually reduces all types of violence considering that the mere presence of a firearm equalizes the possible advantage a criminal may have in physical size, age, fitness, etc. According to figures from the CDC, it is estimated that a minimum of 500,000 to an estimated 3,100,000 acts of violence are prevented each year by the potential victim being protected by a personal firearm.
There is a reference to the shooting of Adam Toledo in Chicago implying that Adam acted in a totally innocent manner and was shot and killed. Look at the camera recordings on Youtube and you will see that he had a pistol in his hand up to the instant before turning around and the office had no way of knowing that he had dropped the gun when he turned and was shot. This all happened in Chicago, which has some of the most restrictive gun laws in the nation, and still people want to remove the common person’s ability to defend themselves by taking away their firearms. This firearm was not obtained by this 13-year-old in any legal manner and the person(s) involved with his possession should be charged with murder.
Mr. Steiger concludes with statements that more guns equal more homicides, suicides, homicides of police officers and more police killings of unarmed citizens. If you use the figures provided by the CDC, the only conclusion you can rationally make is that less firearms would result in more violent attacks and therefore more homicides of all kinds.
There are always going to be criminals that want to take advantage of others, but that advantage is reduced simply by the possibility of a person having the capability to defend himself with a firearm. Take that away and you will see an increase in crime like never before.
— Tim Hammond, Terre Haute
