DeHart a man of integrity, experience
As deputies of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, we would like to announce our endorsement of Brian DeHart for the next Vigo County commissioner. Lt. DeHart has served the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office for 30 years. During this time he has served in the Jail Division, Road Patrol Division, on the Vigo County Drug Task Force, as a member of the Special Response Team, and as a detective in the Criminal Investigations Division. Lt. DeHart has protected the children of Vigo County for several years by serving as a SPO (School Protection Officer) for the Vigo County School Corp. He has been the commander of both the Criminal Investigation and Road Patrol Divisions. His current role is that of the day shift Road Patrol Commander.
Lt. Brian DeHart is known as a man of integrity who has consistently served the needs of the citizens of Vigo County. He has remained a man of consistent values and measured positions throughout his years of community service. Brian has never used the badge for personal gain or inappropriate measures. We firmly believe he will represent the entire county with his integrity and solid work ethic as he has done for the Sheriff’s Office over the past three decades.
For 30 years he has exhibited his willingness to serve our community by strapping on his body armor each day, walking in the face of danger at times, and protecting our community daily. Brian is not someone who is searching for any political spot he can obtain, he wants to continue to serve Vigo County but has chosen to pursue the specific role of Vigo County commissioner.
Whether fortunate or unfortunate, a deputy sheriff experiences many situations throughout their career that allows for interactions within every area of our community. While some of these situations and circumstances can be very difficult at times, they allow a deputy to see a full picture of our community.
This includes the problems they face daily such as the struggles of many of our community members, their pain and accomplishments, and personal triumphs within these interactions. These experiences also provide him the unique opportunities to experience and evaluate what our community needs, and what its future can be.
We hope you join us with a vote for Brian DeHart.
There are 36 merit deputies of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office along with Sheriff John Plasse endorsing Brian DeHart for his county commissioner bid.
— Lieutenant Brent Hall, Sheriff John Plasse, Chief Deputy Steve Meng and
Deputy Chief Derek Fell
Vigo County Sheriff’s Department
Troublesome praise for Trump
An open letter to Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York:
We write to you as the Congregational Leadership Team and the Justice Coordinating Commission of the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana. We want you to know that we remember you in our Eucharistic liturgies when we seek God’s guidance for all Church leaders.
Yours is a special responsibility considering your role in leading one of the largest archdioceses in the United States.
Our need to write this letter is sourced from our common call as sisters and brothers in Christ. We are dismayed by your recent and very public praise of President Donald Trump during your appearance April 26 on Fox News. Your enthusiastic praise for this president’s leadership was frankly shocking given how many of the Catholic, Gospel values we share are being challenged by the current administration.
We do not intend this letter to be about partisan politics. It is, however, about governmental policy and our call as followers of Jesus to speak up for those most marginalized. The very person you so lavishly praised as a superb leader has steered his administration into total disregard for climate scientists and the grave warnings they have been promulgating. This administration, in fact, continues to disparage sound scientific evidence supporting urgent reduction in greenhouse gases in order to mitigate climate change. This is dangerous leadership. Has not our own leader, Pope Francis, called all people of the world to take swift and unified global action on behalf of our common home? The encyclical Laudato Si’ “unambiguously accepts the scientific consensus that changes in the climate are largely man-made” and states that “climate change is a global problem with grave implications: environmental, social, economic, political and for the distribution of goods. It represents one of the principal challenges facing humanity in our day” and warns of “unprecedented destruction of ecosystems, with serious consequence for all of us” if prompt climate change mitigation efforts are not undertaken.
This administration has also blatantly denied the sanctity of life for those on federal death row. The Sisters of Providence have a long tradition of speaking out against the death penalty. The Indiana Catholic Conference of Bishops is also quite clear and public in opposition to the death penalty. Just within this past year this administration reinstated the de facto paused federal executions by scheduling five persons to be executed. Thankfully, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia blocked those executions. At least for now, and only because of the federal judge’s ruling, Mr. Trump did not get to execute four federal death row inmates. We question your praise of such leadership that disregards the God-given gift of life and is contrary to public statements by your brother bishops and so many Catholic communities across the land.
We do not presume to know what was in your heart as you publicly shared such high praise for this president. We do not know what message you may have intended. What was received was an implicit, dare we say explicit, endorsement of this president at a time when he is running for re-election.
To have him publicly supported by high-ranking and influential church leaders gives the impression that Catholics should support him. We cannot have the United States citizenry believing that this president’s leadership is consistent with Catholic values.
For these reasons and with all due respect we ask you to clarify your much-publicized praise for Mr. Trump’s leadership. As religious leaders we are all called to exercise our influence with integrity and humility. As Catholic leaders we have learned that lesson most keenly these past few decades. May Providence guide you with wisdom and strength in your service to God’s people in these challenging times.
— Sister of Providence
Leadership Team: Sisters Dawn Tomaszewski, Lisa Stallings, Jeanne Hagelskamp, Mary Beth Klingel and Jenny Howard
— And the Justice Coordinating Commission: Sisters Barbara Battista, Kathleen Desautels, Jeanne Hagelskamp, Mary Montgomery, Rosemary Schmalz, Barbara Sheehan, and Providence Associates Marsha McCarty, Pearlette Springer, Dinah Vasbinder and Sue Weber
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods
Ignorance of Trump facts
Jim Hughes on the Opinion page of May 4 tries to paint President Trump as a bumbling ignorant buffoon but instead shows his own ignorance.
Google, “How Donald Trump helped save New York City” by Steve Cuozzo, Feb. 7, 2016, New York Post. Some transcripts, “he (Trump) was New York’s most important and bravest real-estate developer.” “Trump waded into a landscape of empty Fifth Avenue storefronts (snip); Trump almost by force of will rode to the rescue.” “He (Trump) was instrumental in kick-starting the regeneration of neighborhoods and landmarks almost given up for dead.”
Mr. Hughes says, “Trump clings to his delusions of genius to explain his willful ignorance.”
Let’s see now Mr. Hughes, just how many resorts, hotels, golf courses worldwide have you built and own? How many landmarks, historic neighborhoods, have you helped rescue? Have you mounted the most ambitious campaign since WW II against a national threat? Just what have you really ever done except bad mouth and try to run down President Trump?
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Ill.
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.