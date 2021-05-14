A conservative solution to climate change
Climate change is not something only environmentalists and activists are concerned about, or even a problem that only one party believes. In fact, 85% of Republicans under 40 are concerned about rising global temperatures. And yet, despite this steadily growing support from young conservatives in Indiana and across the country, we heard barely a word on the topic of climate change in this past campaign. But that must change.
As Democrats occupy the White House and a majority in the U.S. House, if Republicans remain stagnant on the issue and offer no alternative, America could find itself on the cusp of welcoming radical, dangerous economy-killing environmental policies in the mold of the Green New Deal. Therefore, the time is now for Republicans to heed the warnings and lock arms with their own youth base by advocating for a truly conservative market-driven alternative: the Baker-Shultz Carbon Dividends Plan.
In short, this plan would shrink the scope of government, reduce emissions by more than the environmental regulations imposed on industry by the Obama-Biden Administration, and outpace the goals laid out by the Paris Climate Accords — all while returning revenue collected from a fee on fossil fuel producers directly to the American people.
The concept of a moonshot climate plan, one which would magically eliminate the threat of climate change in one clean strike, may sound nice on Twitter but is unlikely to get through a divided Washington. Furthermore, the imposition of partisan climate policy through executive action will last only as long as that political party is in power.
Thus, a plan such as the Baker-Shultz Carbon Dividend Plan, which enjoys bipartisan support, is the only realistic legislative solution that could lead to long-term positive change. I encourage other young conservatives to raise their voices on this issue and let lawmakers know we stand to lose a generation of voters if we do not put a sensible solution forward — and fast.
— Carlton Anker, Indianapolis
Justice was served for George Floyd
With the verdict of guilty on all three counts, justice was finally served for George Floyd.
He would be walking around today like you and me if ex-cop Derek Chauvin’s knee hadn’t been on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds.
And never a word of remorse from Chauvin.
How many George Floyds are out there and how many will never see justice?
All the people want is for police to obey the law, and not think they can get away with murder.
Until you have individual officers respecting the life of all human beings, and “qualified immunity” for police off the books, there can be no police reform.
— Anita Griffith, Vermilion, Ill.
Shining a bright light on prayer
It was wonderful to see the article about the National Day of Prayer, which was recently published. I truly believe that prayer and God’s grace are what our country needs at this time.
Many evil things are happening; most of which are out of our control. But prayer is a powerful weapon against evil, and we should use it more often.
It’s fantastic to see people in our community being recognized as prayer warriors.
— Julie Dougherty, Terre Haute
