Salute to those sowing seeds
As many of us know WTHI -TV recently had its 2022 Golden Apple Award presentations to area teachers. Always a significant demonstration of awareness of educators. This year, however, for some reason I was struck by something more fundamental and something more encompassing than the honored teachers.
What I observed more clearly in the interviews done by Patrece Dayton was the quiet yet inspiring actions by the people she spoke with. Not a one of the persons was flashy, attention seeking or in search of accolades. Instead what I saw were sincere people doing something enriching for others. What an absolute treat. I was given to think of someone who plants a seed in hopes of seeing something grow and flourish. In the case of some of the teachers the seed could be acquainting a child with her/his ability to be creative, to explore, to reason, to question, to use their hands to form or develop something. These would be seeds perhaps different from rote memorizing of words or numbers. Different from regurgitating something someone else had said.
Then I thought about what other “gardeners” we may have in our lives, sewing seeds that may sprout growth later in life. The kind-hearted custodian or cafeteria person at school, the bus driver who demonstrates kindness, the camp or church counselor who exhibits patience and reassurance, the 4-H volunteers who share in the work and the effort of the projects reflecting what it means to be giving and sharing. The moms and dads and others who fertilize and water the seeds through growth.
It is spring, a time of sewing seeds and new growth. I am thankful for all of the gardeners who have touched my life and for those quiet gardeners touching others’ lives.
— John Kuchinskas, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.