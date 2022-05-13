Feminists take wrong side on trans athletes
In a recent article, columnist John Krull characterized House Bill 1041, which prohibits biological males from playing women’s sports, as a “mean-spirited bill” designed “to appease ignorant bigots.”
That such a bill is even necessary is testimony to a curious cultural insanity on the Left, promulgated by progressives such as Krull. When it comes to sports, it is unfair to expect biological females to compete against biological males (for all the obvious reasons). That’s why we have a WNBA and an NBA.
If Democrats wish to die on this hill then so be it. Polling indicates that nearly 70 percent of voters oppose biological males (who identify as female) from competing in women’s athletics. Forty states have introduced bills to keep women’s sports exclusively for women.
For Indiana, being a very red state, it’s likely that Krull has smeared a sizeable segment of this newspaper’s subscribers. The question arises: By publishing Krull’s hateful comments, does this newspaper’s editorial board share his contempt for readers who believe biological men should be barred from women’s sports?
Mr. Krull embodies what liberal writer, Ruy Teixeira, calls “the Democrats’ common sense problem.” Progressives have managed to associate the Democratic Party with a series of daft views on crime, immigration, policing, free speech, and, of course, race and gender — which are light years removed from the median voter. While that may be a win for the Left’s lunatic fringe, it’s a looming electoral disaster for the Democratic Party. But I digress.
As Madelaine Kearns notes, “sports are about bodies, not identities. Even if you subscribe to the belief that people have gender identities distinct from their biological sex, there is no getting around the fact that biologically and bodily, trans women are men.
“The idea that a male body can be impaired enough to be equivalent to a female body is deeply sexist. Writing in the New York Post, parents of female athletes at Ivy League schools made this point very effectively. ‘A woman is not a disadvantaged man,’ they wrote. ‘Athletic associations are cautiously asking: How do we balance fairness and inclusion? And they ask scientists to tell them the precise level to which a male body needs to be impaired to compete fairly against women.
“But they are asking the wrong questions. These questions are misogynistic, degrading, and dehumanizing for women. There is no balance of fairness to assess. Women deserve fairness without caveat, and they should not be asked to shoulder the mental health of others at their own expense.”’
Hear, hear! As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX, our elected officials should stand up for women, for reality, and for fairness. It’s absurd to believe that the physical advantages male bodies have over female bodies, in competitive sports, can ever be reversed or adequately attenuated.
A 2020 study by the British Journal of Medicine concluded that male athletes who are “transitioning,” retain a competitive advantage against women, even after two years of taking estrogen. But gender ideologues are loathe to let facts get in the way.
The poster child for our current national farce is Will Thomas, a.k.a. Lia Thomas, a biological male who dominated women’s swimming at the NCAA national championships last March. Thomas, who identifies as female, competed as a swimmer for the University of Pennsylvania’s (men’s) team between 2016 and 2019.
Will took a break from swimming during the pandemic. Upon returning to the pool, he adopted a transgender name and identity, Lia — at which point the NCAA allowed him to compete in the women’s division. I defecate you negatory.
As one mom put it: “Shame on the NCAA and all the organizations that govern women’s sports.”
Indeed. It’s farcical to flip sports on its head to humor ideologues. Unfortunately, as Madeleine Kearns notes, “in legislation, policies, and rulebooks throughout the Western world, the objective definition of sex is being replaced with the elusive fiction of gender identity. Those genuinely interested in celebrating women’s achievements must be able to define, at bare minimum, the group they are celebrating. Anyone who cannot give a straight answer to the question ‘What is a woman?’ is worse than useless to the cause of women’s rights. I don’t need a ‘biologist’ to tell me what a woman is. Sex is not ‘subtle.’ It is obvious, objective, and binary.
“If it helps provide clarity: Sex is observable at birth (and even earlier with ultrasound technology), detectable long after death, and demonstrable in our chromosomes, gametes, and reproductive organs.”
What’s especially disappointing is that many feminists, who worked so hard to champion women’s rights, and women’s sports, have been cowed by a tiny group of trans activists, and their allies in the media. Ladies, it’s time to speak up and call BS on this clownish charade. Time to get loud and proud when it comes to the splendid uniqueness of women. And while you should not have to state the obvious, I guess you are going to have to: When it comes to women’s sports, those with a penis and performance enhancing testicles need not apply.
— Reggie McConnell, Terre Haute
Easter drive-through an amazing success
Thank you, citizens of the Wabash Valley. You have once again made this year’s Easter drive-through event an amazing success.
We the congregation of Remnant Church were honored to host this event at the Wabash Valley fairgrounds on April 9. We were overwhelmed at the outpouring of love, kindness and generosity displayed by those who volunteered and the actual participants as well. By all accounts of the number of vehicles that came through the pavilion we were able to estimate the number of people served this year at approximately 3,000.
The look on the children’s faces as they drove through the line with excitement and expectations was priceless. As they first entered the property they were greeted by the guest of honor the grand marshal, Mr. Easter Bunny. At the first stop in the pavilion each child was handed a large Easter basket. As they proceeded through the area with windows down and trunks open, the baskets were filled with an over abundance of all kinds of candy imaginable and trunks filled with boxes of food and other household items.
The amount of love displayed was evident as the teary-eyed parents graciously acknowledged the warm efforts of those serving them. Any event of this magnitude and undertaking could not be possible without the gracious contributions of our wonderful community sponsorship. We would like to thank each of them that helped by donating time, finances, products and services to make this possible.
They are as follows: Taylor Courior ServicesLLC, Covenant Cooperative Ministry, Crown Electric Inc., Central State Construction, BS Plumbing Heating and Cooling, Hanning Construction, Casey’s Distribution Center, Terre Haute Savings Bank, First Financial, First Farmers Bank and Trust, Ruoff Home Mortgage, Advantage Plus of Indiana, Riddell National Bank, Cox Cars, Ace Sign and Awning, Skate World, Tee Shirt One, Culver’s, Save-A-Lot, Myers Distribution, Big Picture, Chick-Fil-A, Starbucks Coffee, Papa Johns, Walmart, Baesler’s Market, McDonald’s, Burger King, Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club,102.7 WBOW, 98.5 The River, WTHI 99, WBGL 88.5, 100.7 Mix FM, the Vigo County Fairgrounds, and the directing of this large amount of traffic by our own Terre Haute Police Department.
In closing we would like to thank you, Wabash Valley, for allowing us to stay humbled in our efforts to serve you and yours and pray that you had a memorable afternoon celebrating with us.
We live by our motto at Remnant Church: To Love All/Serve All”. May God richly bless you until we see you again next year.
Thank you from the Remnant Church family
— James Norman, Terre Haute
Labor unions can help your cause
Americans love democracy. What’s more democratic than having a voice on the job? We shouldn’t accept tyranny from our government. Why accept tyranny from corporations?
We didn’t elect Jeff Bezos, Howard Schultz or the Waltons, but they make choices that affect the whole economy — all of us. Amazon, Starbucks and Walmart could offer dignified pay, benefits and working conditions. Need proof? Look at record profits, executive pay, or Bezos’ vanity space flights.
Back on Earth, Amazon warehouse workers have double the injury rate of all other warehouse workers. A raise won’t change that, but a union contract can. When workers come together, we can improve the conditions of our work — and the conditions of our lives.
We can join existing unions, like Starbucks Workers United. Baristas at over 200 Starbucks locations have now filed for union elections. Or we can start from scratch, like Staten Island warehouse workers. They created the independent Amazon Labor Union, and won their historic election a month ago. Want a voice at work? Talk with your coworkers and reach out to unionized workers in your sector.
Unions are for everyone. In Eugene V. Debs’ words, “solidarity is the last and only hope of labor.”
— Allison Duerk, Marshall, Ill.
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.