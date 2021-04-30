To protect our most loved
We have all seen our world change due to COVID-19. So many of us have experienced loss, and we are consistently provided mixed messages regarding the best ways to stay safe in reducing the spread of COVID-19.
These mixed messages are from our elected officials, scientific organizations, and community leaders (National Public Radio, 2020; WGBH Educational Foundation 2020).
It’s important for us all to understand that viruses are spread based on scientific principles, not our feelings or our beliefs (Frumkin, 2016). However, these areas impact our ability to influence the scientific spread of COVID-19. Our beliefs and feelings about science are closely connected to the impact of science on our society.
Our faith-based leaders have an important role to play in helping reinforce confidence in ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Over the last month, I have spent time reaching out to faith-based leaders in Vigo County, focusing on efforts to help keep our most loved ones safe. The faith-based leaders of Vigo County have an important role to play as we continue to focus on reducing the spread of COVID-19.
At its peak, the positivity rate for COVID reached a high of over 30 percent of those tested (Indiana State Department of Health, 2021). Additionally, the distribution of positive cases was evenly spread between the ages of 0 to 69, averaging between 12 and 14%, within each age group (Indiana State Department of Health, 2021). Although the rate of death is concentrated among our most elderly, individuals with pre-existing health conditions, and communities of color, we all are impacted. We all have a role to play in reducing the spread.
This is where faith-based leaders play an important role. We put our trust in their words and actions because we have an understanding of their mission to serve our society for the good. There has been a good deal of mixed messaging related to COVID-19. Within the midst of this mixed messaging faith-based leaders can play an important role.
With the state mandate related to wearing face masks lifted, there is a movement toward more relaxed precautions in reducing the spread.
The data is showing that our positivity rate, in Indiana, for COVID-19 is trending upward. After reaching a low of 2.5 percent in March 2021, the rate has more than doubled with the last 30 days, and is trending upward (Indiana State Department of Health, 2021).
We often trust our local news and our local headlines. We often trust the communities and leaders to which we have formed strong bonds and where we live. In many households, faith-based leaders play a significant role in how we rely on and interpret information from our local communities, especially related to COVID-19.
Our faith-based leaders have an influence on the large gatherings that we integrate into our daily lives. Their opinion matters, and it is important that our faith-based leaders share their guidance responsibly.
I was fortunate to interview two faith-based leaders within our local community, and am pleased to share their agreement with the following evidence-based trends connected to reducing the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19 vaccinations work and prevent death from COVID-19 (Katella, 2021).
COVID-19 vaccinated mothers pass their antibodies to their newborns (Cunningham, 2021).
Wearing a mask correctly (covering the nose and mouth) significantly reduces the spread of COVID-19 (Bai, 2020), along with proper social distancing.
Our most vulnerable and impacted populations are the elderly, communities of color, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions (Jaklevic, 2020).
These important facts must be understood, broadly, so that mixed messaging becomes less impactful. I encourage more faith-based leaders to share and communicate these evidence-based facts about the spread of COVID-19. We must remain united against the spread of COVID-19.
A divided front will only result in higher levels of unnecessary death, among the loved ones we care for the most.
We have some important decisions to make about our belief in vaccinations, our belief about individual freedom, and collective responsibility. Our actions related to COVID-19 will positively or negatively contribute to our new paradigm for spending time with one another. How and where we educate our children. If we continue to “hunker down” despite the mask mandate being lifted by the governor.
All of these are important areas where the perspective of our faith-based leaders can swing the tide in a positive or negative direction. Let’s swing toward positive in protecting our loved ones and community.
— Art Fuller, Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.