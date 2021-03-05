Biased media all twisted for liberals
To all those people who never watch Fox News, and about 90% of the time watch nothing but CNN, read on. The United States journalism base is quickly beginning to look more like Pravda and China Daily than a source of unbiased reporting.
It is with daily regularity that the liberally owned media, who post pictures and the words “Hero” below these pictures, with no more real objective truth and facts than those needed to lead readers in a desired direction, create the news instead of objectively reporting it. What events lead up to the pictures. How each character’s life and choices brought them, at that time, to be where they were. Showing no interest in full disclosure and truth. Just sell the story no matter how it has to be twisted to sell copy and push a liberal agenda for the media owners.
Liberals (call them what they are, socialists) have no issues with misrepresenting truth and facts because they are saving us from ourselves, and building our society as they see fit. They really believe that they are smarter than everyone else and know what our government should look like. End progress that cannot forever be sustained, stop creating things that make one person better off than another, eliminate income inequality, stop teaching rela history and instead teach children how liberal learning institutions see history. Make us believe that the earth is near its end because it is warming; no wait it’s cooling, so let’s call it … climate change.
Many scientists argue that the Earth’s changes are no more drastic than any recorded throughout geologic history and records prove it, but the liberal media give them no air or print. Biden has already saved thousands of dollars in “MENS” and “WOMENS” restroom signs already. Now that’s progress.
Today on CNN, I was watching the Honorable Mr. Cuomo address the sexual abuse charges brought forth by three women; and when CNN ended coverage and of course went back to Trump bashing, I tuned to Fox and saw that the Cuomo news conference was still in progress. Hmmm. Besides the way CNN softball commentators responded to Cuomo’s con man lies, I found it very strange that the recent allegations of Cuomo’s misrepresentation of the number of COVID deaths in his diehard liberal state, New York, has seemed to have gone away; let alone the deaths directly due to Cuomo’s transfer of hundreds of COVID positive seniors to COVID-free nursing homes.
Is this the most obvious media misdirection since the FBI boys and their butchering of the Fourth Amendment or what?
When it comes right down to it, the main thing that separates a free society from a despotic dictatorship is, wait for it, information, rather, dissemination of information. We are living in the midst of the most available and timely acquisition of information ever. There is just one problem. By far, most (not all, but easily most) of the mainstream media is reporting what they want, when they want, and twisting it however they want, all to help the liberal ideology gain traction and power.
I have no idea when or where the media drank the Kool-Aid but they most certainly did imbibe. Most of them have sadly lost their way. We are fast approaching China and Russia in regards to unbiased and full-disclosure reporting by media.
Anybody out there who watches, for example, a mix of CNN and Fox, must, has to, absolutely cannot deny being aware of the bias of CNN toward the liberal agenda. If not, then these people should toss their media hardware out the window.
— Jeffrey Aitken, Terre Haute
Gratitude for kind gesture
On Wednesday, March 3, my car was parked in front of UAP Building 8. I apparently dropped my phone on the pavement when I exited my car.
Some very honest, kind person found my phone and placed it under my wiper blade. I am very grateful and want you to know how much I appreciate what you did. Thank you.
— Rosaline Secrest, Brazil
