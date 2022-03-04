Ukraine: If my parents were still alive ...
“Has the world not learned anything from our past? Don’t you see what I see? We need to help these people now!”
These are the voices of my late parents as I try to make sense of the current situation in Ukraine. If my parents, Holocaust survivors, Eva and Mickey Kor, were alive today, they would be shouting from the highest mountain top. I appreciate the various humanitarian efforts to help the people of the Ukraine, but with Putin now attacking Kyiv, I feel obligated to do more.
If my mother were alive, she would likely be tweeting on “tweeterland”, contacting local politicians and publicly demanding more action. Due to her terrible experiences as a child in Mengele’s lab at Auschwitz, she would yearn to help the children affected by this tragedy. My dad, on the other hand, would be writing letters to the editor, attempting to generate public sentiment and demanding immediate action. But, they are not here anymore.
I am not a politician or a historian, but rather a student of history. Knowing that history (unfortunately) has the habit of repeating itself, I agree with my mother and pose the questions: “How can this be happening again? Where did we fail? Where did I fail?”
Eighty-plus years ago, World War II began due in large part to the world’s silence to the advances of Adolph Hitler. Today, a very desperate Putin appears to be using the same playbook to invade Ukraine. Having grown up in the shadows of the Holocaust, I cannot sit on the sidelines, and pretend to ignore the obvious. Inspired by my mother, I have voiced my opinions to my local politicians. I have offered my help to those in Romania and Poland who are providing shelter for Ukrainian refugees. I have been in contact with Yaakov Bleich, the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine, to inform him that we, as a people, care. But, with today’s bombing of portions of Kyiv, including Babi Yar, a Holocaust memorial, this simply is not enough.
If my parents were still alive, they would remind us that if Hitler could have been stopped before he invaded Poland in 1939, maybe, they would not have been forced out of their homes nor taken to a concentration camp. If my parents were still alive, they would want every country in the world to exert maximal economic sanctions on Russia, and thoroughly exhaust all diplomatic options. With each and every day, Putin becomes more determined and frustrated with the heroic efforts of the Ukrainian people. As a result, my parents would want a much larger and extended effort to deliver weapons to Ukraine.
All of us are aware that Ukraine is not a member of NATO and the EU, but my parents would ask, “At what point does the world realize that only additional military manpower can save Ukraine? Is the world waiting for Putin to invade Poland or Romania before sending additional support?” My parents would not want additional bloodshed, but Putin must be stopped. No one wants see WW3.
Ukrainian President Zelensky has captured the hearts and minds of the world and it would be an absolute shame if his courage is in vain. As I look to the heavens to ask my parents what should we do, I am afraid that the world will act too late. I miss my parents every day but if my fears are realized, I must admit that I would conclude that they are in a better place now (than all of us).
— Alex Kor, Carmel
Trump awaits further orders from Putin
Former President Donald J. Trump announced at CPAC on Feb. 26 that he is ready for further orders from Russian President Putin. He did it in his usual half-said out loud, half-rambling nonsense. Trump said out loud for the first time that he is going to run for president for a third time. Until that moment, he was never saying it in public. The campaign for reelection 2024, Biden vs. Trump, has begun.
But why now? Trump wants to make more private calls to Putin. He thinks, “They spied on Trump’s campaign,” worked for 2016 as a defensive deflection of his wrongdoing. He hopes it will work again. He hopes he can scare or shame the Biden administration against recording or releasing tapes of citizen Trump calling and asking for further instructions from his puppet master Vladimir Putin.
No one in the United States should have the expectation of privacy when making telephone calls from America to foreign leaders overseas. I want the NSA to record every single call Putin makes. National Security demands nothing less.
President Biden doesn’t expect privacy on his calls. He has appropriate staff involved in every step of every call made to Putin. Staff prepares beforehand, some staff listen in real time, other staff perform post call analysis. The president is not entitled to privacy here, (although the U.S. government is entitled to secrecy protections). Trump tried to keep instructions he received from previous Putin meetings private. Why did he destroy the translator’s notes? Just another violation of the Presidential Records Act.
Putin will need help from Trump with the Ukraine situation. As of this moment, Kharkiv, the second largest city, is overrun, and the capital Kyiv is essentially surrounded. Militarily Putin has the resources to crush the Ukrainian people. However, Putin has already lost the fight to weaken NATO. For decades Putin has made it clear publicly and privately that weakening NATO was his dearest goal (second only to the resurrection of the Soviet Union). As Trump’s puppet master, he got Trump to talk down NATO for five years. That left many to speculate that if Trump gets reelected that he would take the United States out of NATO, potentially crippling its effectiveness.
So, at CPAC, Trump said Putin is “smart” and the Ukrainian President Zelensky is “brave.” Next week Trump will have more praise for Putin and none for Zelensky. The following week Trump will have more praise for Putin and just criticism of Zelensky. As time goes by and things get worse for Putin (as more nations join in the international protests), Putin will be expecting a return on his investment in Trump. Trump will need further instructions from the man who helped him get elected in 2016. He will probably do it in the open. Again.
I can imagine Trump pleading on live TV, “Russia if your listening, I don’t understand why you are invading the country that wouldn’t slander my election opponent, Joe Biden. Russia if you are listening, that got me impeached the first time. Russia if you are listening, what can I do to make me look as strong, as powerful, as masculine as my hero Vladimir Putin?”
I may have the timing or wording wrong but this much is clear. Putin has already lost the prospect of weakening NATO. It is stronger than ever thanks to President Biden’s ability to work well with others in the international community. The only questions remaining are 1) How deep a hole will Russia dig in the Ukraine before they choose to leave? 2) How much will Trump suck up to Putin in the meantime? (Helsinki 2.0, anyone?)
— Peter F.H. Priest II, Terre Haute
Democratic candidate for Indiana’s 8th U.S. House District
Chambers makes video available
Recently, the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual City Update event with Mayor Duke Bennett. Those in attendance left feeling informed and excited about the countless positive pieces of news shared during the event by the mayor. Those not in attendance had to glean their information from other sources where that positivity was not conveyed.
Thankfully, though, the presentation was recorded.
Typically, our recorded events are only available to paid attendees, but in an effort to inform the greater public and allow everyone to experience the positivity and excitement conveyed in the update, we have decided to make the entire presentation available via the Chamber’s YouTube page.
In closing, a huge thank you to Mayor Bennett for committing to this event every year. It is a monumental task to gather the countless pieces of information, but incredibly informative and a true depiction of your ongoing long-term planning.
— Kristin Craig, Executive Director
Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce
