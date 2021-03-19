Remembering a child lost way too soon
“Keep Me in Your Heart …” — Warren Zevon
On March 10, 2016, our community suffered the loss of one of its children. Patrick Stephen Barrett was just 19 years old. Having already fought and won an earlier battle versus cancer at the age of 14; and as is sometimes the case, this disease returned and rose up with a vengeance. Sadly, Patrick became keenly aware and accepting of the fact that the decision regarding his second fight had already been made for him and that the outcome this time was to be quite different from the first.
His young life had suddenly once again taken another turn and at the age of 18 this boy was tasked with having to accept the reality that going forward, his time with us on earth was limited. Some may wonder how a child might react and respond to something such as this. Patrick chose to meet this and to confront it quietly and privately. He did so, with unmatched grace, dignity and strength. There was to be no fanfare, no final trips or vacations, no Make A Wish Foundation dreams granted, and without any solemn “goodbyes” to those outside the closed doors of 106 Gardendale.
Surrounded by an ever-present and terrified mother, a very thoughtful and compassionate father, and two worried little sisters, Patrick could not have been in better care: unless of course you factor in his grandparents. One would be hard pressed to identify a pair of grandparents better suited to aid their children in a time of need than Steve and Sue Butwin. As for Steve, I am quite confident that there is a seat like no other in Heaven on reserve for this very special man, one of the truly great “Paw Paw’s” to have ever blessed our presence and a simply wonderful human being.
Patrick was quiet by nature, so commentary and any outward emotion were reserved for what really mattered in his world. His family, of course, but equally important to him were his friends. If there was ever a young person that knew and understood what it meant to be a true friend to those he cared about, it was Patrick. He was and continues to be adored by his circle of friends. Quite an accomplishment and what a compliment to him as a young man.
The Hoosiers! He remained enrolled as a student at Indiana University for as long as he possibly could, all the while carrying an impeccable grade point average. He was gifted, brilliant to be exact. He loved the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Steelers and those quirky T-shirts of his always brought a smile to the faces of those who already understood that Patrick possessed a unique sense of style. He took a great deal of interest in the temperature in which he preferred his steak. He really knew how to play cards and countless victims left deflated at the card table found themselves repeatedly scratching their heads wondering if there would ever come a time where Patrick might reveal the details involved in the deceitful precision in which he and his cousin Ethan cheated at Euchre. He never spoke a word and all anyone ever got was his grin. How we miss that grin.
Without a doubt there exists a void, one that will never be filled. There is peace to be found however in remembering and honoring Patrick simply through his passion for music. Music of any kind within any genre — music. Period.
There was a quality about him as it pertained to this. He spoke intelligently and passionately about this topic to anyone that would listen and anyone really listening walked away with a new appreciation for how powerful music can be. I remain convinced that from the time he received his first diagnosis up until the hour of his death his love for music made his life better.
It is a rare occurrence to come across someone so young that possessed such a deep appreciation and listened to such a wide variety of musical styles. In keeping with healthy Midwestern values and traditions and being that he was a teenage boy growing up and hoping to one day be cool, Rock and Roll of course tilted the scales within his digital library, especially Classic Rock. Name the greats … he had all of them. From The Allman Brothers, The Eagles, Clapton and Bowie, to The E Street Band, Fleetwood Mac, U2 and The Who.
If you are reading this today, stop and think of your favorite classic rock and roll song. That one song that only you know how to sing because it takes you to a place where you are confident in who you are and makes you feel cool. Patrick was so cool. A piece of him lives within all of us that knew and loved him. I think of this child often, and when that happens there is always music in the background attempting to fill that ever present void.
“Keep Me in Your Heart” is the title of a song written and recorded by Warren Zevon. This Zevon classic was resurrected in May of 2015, when an artist named Eddie Vedder honored David Letterman with its rendition upon his retirement from broadcast television. If you can spare four minutes and have access to any mobile device, I would encourage you to watch this performance on YouTube as it encompasses all that Patrick loved about music: lyrics, instrumentation, arrangement, emotion, and of course, Eddie Vedder.
This musical performance carries with it a profound message and one that I can assure embodies the mission behind a non-profit, charitable foundation named in Patrick’s honor. The P.S. We Love You Foundation works in collaboration with Riley Children’s Hospital in raising awareness and more importantly money that directly funds Genomics Based Research and Testing in the hopes of finding a cure for a myriad of life-threatening childhood cancers.
You might consider contributing to this organization or any other organization with a goal of saving the life of a child.
On Wednesday, March 17, 2021 we celebrated the birthday of Patrick Stephen Barrett. This child would have been 25 years old. As ever, he will be kept in our hearts.
Missing That Grin ...
— Greg Gauer, Terre Haute
Movement away from democracy is spreading
Hardly a day goes by when India is not in the news. Sadly, India is on the verge of losing its status as a democracy due to the severely shrinking of space for the media, civil society and the opposition under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, the 2020 “Democracy Report” by the Sweden-based V-Dem Institute has observed.
Set up in 2014, V-Dem is an independent research institute based at the University of Gothenburg, and has published a data-heavy worldwide democracy report each year since 2017. As the name suggests, these reports look at the status of democracies in countries around the world.
It says that major G20 nations and all regions of the world are now part of the “third wave of autocratisation” which is affecting major economies with sizeable populations, like India, Brazil, the US and Turkey. “India has continued on a path of steep decline, to the extent it has almost lost its status as a democracy,” the preface to the report mentions.
Attacks on freedom of expression and media freedom are now affecting 31 countries, compared to 19 two years ago. In addition, academic freedom has registered an average decline of 13% in autocratising countries (one of which is India) over the last 10 years, and the right to peaceful assembly and protest has declined by 14% on average in such countries.
The report is unsparing in its reflection of the fact that the slide into autocratisation is a worldwide phenomenon, affecting absolutely all regions. “Sub-Saharan Africa is the only region in the world where a greater share of the population is still being affected by democratisation rather than autocratisation,” it notes.
The report uses a method of population weightage (that measures average democracy levels by population size, that is, how many people are affected) to arrive at a Liberal Democracy Index (LDI). This index combines measures of the quality of elections, suffrage, freedom of expression and the media, freedom of association and civil society, checks on the executive, and the rule of law. The report charts in great detail the methods employed in positing figures on this index.
India, the report finds, is the largest country verging toward a system of autocracy in terms of population. Recently, climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested “for doing nothing worse it seems, than drafting and sharing a document in support of the ongoing farmers protests.” And 7,136 people have been charged under sedition law in India since Modi came to power. This sedition law is a relic of the British Colonialism.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its partner organizations in the Hindu right have started a concerted campaign against all religious minorities, including Muslims. The main features of this campaign include protests against the so-called “love jihad” — Muslim men allegedly converting Hindu women to Islam by trapping them in love affairs — and “ghar wapsi” (homecoming) initiatives which convert Muslims and Christians “back” to Hinduism. Moves towards Hinduisation have also been taking place across India.
— Khwaja A. Hasan, Formerly of Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.