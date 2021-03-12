Ivy Tech helps our community thrive
Reflecting on 2020 and the current state of our community, we must come together and continue to push forward, working tirelessly to help our community, businesses, and residents flourish and to help build back and build forward to achieve a thriving and sustainable Wabash Valley.
The demands from business for more highly skilled workers are ever increasing. While it is estimated that nearly every new job being created will require more than a high school diploma, more than one-third of all graduating high school students do not pursue any form of post-secondary education or training. As a community, what if we adopted the shared challenge of increasing the number of young adults and returning students who pursue and achieve post-secondary education and training? How might this help our businesses and community thrive?
One resource that I believe plays a critical role in our community’s success is education. Other communities can only aspire for the strong and prevalent post-secondary education assets that support business and help grow our local and regional economies. As a community, we must work to further leverage and connect more students to these educational assets.
Through my experience with the outstanding Ivy Tech team over the years, I believe Ivy Tech Community College has been, and will continue to be, part of the solution to help our communities thrive. Ivy Tech helps educate and train our workforce and connects students to additional post-secondary degrees from ISU, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, and Rose-Hulman. Below are a few aspects of Ivy Tech that might be new to you:
• Nearly 85% of Ivy Tech Terre Haute graduates stay, work, and live in the Wabash Valley.
• Ivy Tech Terre Haute’s School of Nursing has been recognized by Nursing Schools Almanac as the No. 1 Associate of Science in Nursing degree for the State of Indiana for 2020.
• In addition to nursing, Ivy Tech School of Health Sciences offers nine additional programs, including respiratory therapy and medical laboratory technology. These graduates join nurses on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19 and in building a healthier Wabash Valley.
• Ivy Tech offers dual-credit classes for free at the high school level, allowing high school students the opportunity to save tremendously on college tuition and to participate in Ivy Tech’s “Start as a Sophomore” or “Transfer as a Junior” programs.
• Ivy Tech Terre Haute offers degrees and certificates in more than 50 program areas to provide skilled workers in industries that have a high demand for workers but are experiencing low supply from our current workforce. Without an increased supply of skilled workers in these areas, these positions go unfilled and stifle the growth for area business.
I’m hopeful that this information increases awareness and shines a positive light on just a few important aspects of Ivy Tech that play a vital role in helping our community thrive. While too many students still face many barriers to educational attainment, Ivy Tech helps remove these barriers, not only for high school graduates, but for adult returning students. Cost is one significant barrier Ivy Tech helps remove for students. I am pleased to announce that the scholarship application for 2021-22 officially opened on Friday, Feb. 26, and more than $300,000 in scholarships is available exclusively for Wabash Valley students.
I am deeply passionate about the work being done at Ivy Tech and have had the opportunity to hear firsthand from graduates whose college experiences have led to local employment, transfer to four-year institutions in our community, or career advancement. I invite you to visit Ivy Tech Terre Haute on social media throughout the month of March to hear these firsthand, personal stories of Ivy Tech graduates making an impact in the Wabash Valley. I hope that hearing first-hand accounts of Ivy Tech graduates will deepen your understanding of the broad impact they have on helping our businesses and communities thrive. If you are an Ivy Tech Terre Haute alum, reach out to Ivy Tech! We would love to hear from you.
— Lori Danielson, Chair, Ivy Tech Terre Haute Board of Trustees
Why are citizens double taxed?
I have a question for you and all of our state legislatures. Why does Indiana double tax its citizens. We have a state income tax, a local income tax and a sales tax. This means we are taxed when we earn money and we are taxed when we spend money. That is not right!
If we need a sales tax of some sort, at least remove it from food and medicines.
Our forefathers fought against double taxation with England and I have no idea why we are standing for it. I would appreciate an answer to this question at your convenience.
— Vicki R. Rainbolt, Brazil
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.