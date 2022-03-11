COVID ‘rescue’ aid main cause of hyperinflation
If last week’s guest editorial is any indication, this newspaper endorses the Democrats’ deceit that the Russia-Ukraine war — not their misguided policies — is the reason for our skyrocketing inflation.
Snippet: “We can also show support by accepting the fact that our gas prices are going to rise, as might the cost of our food and other supplies. Before we complain … let us think about the horror facing Ukrainians as a result of Russian aggression.”
Going to rise? Petrol prices were up 40% year-over-year the day the editorial was published. Gaslighting the American people by blaming the Kremlin is risible.
Herewith a small sample of the economic sentiment this past January, one year after President Biden took office, and several weeks before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine:
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: “The all-items index rose 7.0 percent for the 12 months ending December, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending June 1982. The all-items less food and energy index rose 5.5 percent, the largest 12-month change since the period ending February 1991. The energy index rose 29.3 percent over the last year, and the food index increased 6.3 percent.”
The Wall Street Journal: “2021 Is Expected to Rank as Biggest Year for Inflation in Four Decades”
Jason Furman, former Chairman of the Obama administration’s Council of Economic Advisers: “I expect inflation to remain very elevated in 2022.”
President Biden speaking with reporters last July, was asked if he was concerned about rising inflation: “There’s nobody suggesting there’s unchecked inflation on the way — no serious economist.”
Biden’s mantra that inflation was “transitory” could be exasperating at times. Picture Samuel L. Jackson in that group of reporters demanding: “ENGLISH, motherf***er — do you grasp it?”
We all know how the game is played. In good economic times the president gets too much credit and in bad times too much blame. That said, the economic policies a president puts forth can help or hinder the economy. Just days after taking office, President Biden reduced domestic oil production by imposing a moratorium on new oil and gas drilling leases and shutting down the Keystone pipeline (as a sop to environmental extremists). That policy reduced U.S. control over oil supply and prices.
By August 2021, Biden’s onerous polices had reduced U.S. oil production to 11.2 million barrels per day, compared with 13 million barrels during the Trump administration. That same month Biden began calling on OPEC to increase production. Brilliant. Purchase more petroleum from bad actors who don’t like us very much, instead of encouraging domestic drillers to fulfill our needs.
Through self-delusion Europe allowed itself to become dependent on Mr. Putin for its energy needs. How’s that working out? Were Biden to reverse his moronic policies North Dakota could deliver an extra 500,000 barrels per day. Ditto Texas and Pennsylvania.
I’m not concerned with whataboutism. Donald Trump spent like a drunken sailor and enacted trade policies that were destructive to our economy — both of which contributed to inflation. But Trump is history. Americans are suffering from soaring inflation (now) and Biden’s policies are partly responsible for that painful reality.
Inflation is at a 40-year high. Americans are seeing painful price hikes in used cars 40.5% y/y Gas 40% Rental cars 29% Hotels 21% Furniture 20% Bacon 18% Steak 17% Peanut Butter 15.5% Pork 14.5% Fish 13% Eggs 13% New Cars 12% Electric 11% Chicken 10% Oranges 10%.
Those numbers spell doom for Democrats this November.
Of course, Dems will insist it’s not their policies that have contributed to inflation. Instead, they blame their favorite bogey: “greed.”
Social justice snowflakes such as Elizabeth Warren and Pramila Jayapal would have you believe the aforementioned industries conspired to boost prices at roughly the same time out of sheer avarice.
Those two scolds have ranted about Big Oil. Big Beef. Big Grocery. And now the Mother of all nefarious business “scams”: Big Coffee! Yep. Jayapal has accused Starbucks of “corporate greed.” It’s amusing to see progressive elites fuming over the scourge of costly cappuccino.
Elizabeth Warren, who was paid $400,000 per year to teach one class at Harvard, has made a career out of railing against “price gouging.”
As Milton Friedman once quipped, blaming inflation on price increases is like blaming rain on wet streets.
Why is everything so darn expensive, Lizzy? Could it have anything to do with a record increase in the money supply, an increase in personal income courtesy government checks, and disincentives to work?
Sure, supply-chain bottlenecks, needlessly shutting down entire economies during the pandemic, and the labor shortage didn’t help, but to paraphrase James Carville: It’s the spending, stupid.
The biggest factor in our hyperinflation was trillions of dollars in government “rescue” aid — much more aid than the European Union, Canada, or the UK gave to their citizens — and therefore it’s no surprise we currently suffer worse inflation rates than those countries.
— Reggie McConnell, Terre Haute
Indiana policies put state on rocky economic course
The Hoosier State has embarked on a long-term economic voyage which may be compared to that of the Titanic.
According to an article by Michael J Hicks in the Weekly Commentary of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State — titled “Indiana’s Long Term Economic Prospects Are Poor,” our state currently has record factory production, only with 11,500 fewer jobs than before the Covid induced recession. Indiana has dropped from 24th in average wages to 35th compared to other states, between 2000, and 2019. Its worker’s average earnings have dropped from almost 88 percent of the national average to 85% during that same period. This decline is likely a result of the low wage, low education, low tax, low services — “Mississippi Model,” which our recent legislative majorities have been trying to reproduce in our state, for the last two decades.
Indiana’s low housing costs, a key reason for the state’s lower cost of living, are the result of reduced demand for housing in much of the state, which in turn is due to a lack of well-paying jobs. Those educated in our state university system are not staying because, the jobs they have trained for are simply not here. Policymakers should be extremely concerned because between 2000 and 2019 the only net increase in jobs in the state was in the Indianapolis area, the rest of the state shed jobs.
Instead of taxing enough to repair and improve our infrastructure and educational systems the legislature has chosen to cut taxes on manufacturing and reduce environmental protections to attract low wage and dirty manufacturing into the state. They have succeeded in attracting polluters without the corresponding increase in jobs. According to Hicks, our taxes on manufacturing businesses have dropped from 25th to 4th lowest in the nation during the last 20 years, while we lost 120,000 manufacturing jobs.
This lower tax revenue has resulted in a decline in our schools, teacher pay and infrastructure, and an increase in state poverty, drug, and health issues. Social ills have fueled the drug-related crime which in turn seems to have created the need to expand our jails and correctional facilities. It seems that these will be our growth industries of the future. We have locked in a state government which governs based on ideology, lobbyist’s demands, and the corrosive policies recommended by ALEC, a right-wing think tank funded by Charles Koch.
Examine some of the proposed legislation Indiana’s General Assembly produced this past session to further degrade our school systems, our environment, and our economic outlook. HB 1134 would have weakened our educational system by prevent the teaching of subject matter which might may any students feel uncomfortable. It would have prevented social studies courses from examining moral or historical controversies. HB 1220 was an attempt make it more difficult to obtain an absentee ballot and would have prevented third parties from assisting in this effort. HB 1240 was designed to create division in our public schools by turning school board elections into partisan elections. A last-minute bill that passed repeals the permitting process required to carry a handgun.
All pro-solar consumer friendly legislation was killed in committee by our legislature, while legislation forcing consumers to subsidize experimental modular nuclear reactors remained active. SB 265 and HB 1249 in combination would have forced Hoosier property owners to allow highly pressurized CO2 waste to be stored underneath their properties without their consent, grant eminent domain to these corporations allowing them to condemn properties without compensating the owners, and force Indiana taxpayers to take on the liability of problems occurring because of carbon sequestration. We have the best government that money can buy, the common good be damned.
This neglect of the common good is reflected in the fact that both higher education and K-12 have seen significant budget cuts.
According to Hicks, we are spending a smaller share of our state’s GDP on education than at any time in decades. Inflation-adjusted per student spending on college and K-12 students is lower than at any time for which comparable data is available. The share of Hoosier high school graduates heading to college has been in decline for five years, and the percentage of adults with a college degree started to decline in 2019.
The consequence of these collective policies should be obvious. Citizens of the Hoosier state should think deeply about the consequences of politics as usual; it is time for a change.
— Robert Dodson, Center Point
