Intriguing story of Glenn High School
Thank you to Todd Golden, Tribune-Star sports editor, for your thorough coverage of the Glenn High School story. Indeed, you have done the old school and its basketball team justice. Glenn alumni, with whom I have spoken, are happy with the reporting and touched by the graceful retelling of our significant role in Indiana basketball history.
There is enough conflict and resolution in this story for the stuff of great drama. The game aspect is exciting and the personalities involved are just as moving. Added to that are the social and cultural forces of the mid-20th Century, which are in the background — or maybe in the foreground.
I suppose Gene Hackman is now too old to play Coach Williams in the Hollywood version of Glenn’s story.
Athletes with their unique talents and determination, along with correspondents who tell their stories, might have been more influential than the civil rights political figures in advancing racial integration. Sports writers are not just to relate the play-by-play but to build legends and myths, which eventually become realities of their own or even in a sense becomes the new reality.
The historical record of racial issues in sports is usually told from a national and professional point of view. On the other hand, the Glenn experience is played out at the local high school level, which is an arena in which we have all participated and can personally identify.
What Branch Rickey was to Jackie Robinson, Coach Jack Williams was to the Session brothers. The Session family and Mr. Williams were both highly regarded and beloved at Glenn.
The consolidation of the township schools into the city in 1961 was a mortal wound to communities such as Glenn, Otter Creek and Fontanet. Back then, county life revolved around the high school basketball teams. The consolidated large city schools just never did master the personal touch of the small country schools.
Will the closing of schools in reaction to the coronavirus change minds that bigger is better? There is an ebb and flow to history. The large and consolidated model of education may be on the ebb, receding into the sea, and the tidal flow will eventually wash the small and personal back to the shores of reorganized schools.
We need to be careful about assuming that the discipline of Glenn was primarily racially motivated by state officials and/or prejudices of local coaches. The characters involved were to an extent products of their time. All of them were not as advanced in their social attitudes as Coach Williams, nor perhaps as gifted at personal interactions. But all made their notable contribution to Hoosier Hysteria.
The colorful characters involved were highly competitive and determined to win, gamely seeking that slight advantage that could make the difference between winning and losing.
The sign stealing of the Houston Astros and their opposing whistleblowers comes to mind. More serious was the “Black Sox Scandal” of 1919, which ended the career of Joe Jackson. Yet generations of storytelling have added to the legendary stardom of “Shoeless Joe.”
Indiana basketball was played on Saturday night in a gymnasium on the hardwood. This was not Sunday morning church with padded pews.
Once the opposing teams were at center court and the ball was tipped all the highfalutin’ stuff no longer mattered.
This is the Glenn Pirates vs. the Gerstmeyer Black Cats. The small school vs. the big school. The county vs. the city. Everything is riding on the results.
“Trash talk” was “unsportmanlike” conduct by high school athletes, but permitted and maybe even encouraged from the fans. What we call racial slurs today were not necessarily racially motivated then. In those bygone days it was mainly an attempt to distract and intimidate the opposing players.
Pirates are raiders, who steal cargo; they resort to any ruse to board the merchant ship, including flying a false flag to make them seem friendly and lull their victim into a false security. Black Cats have been associated with witchcraft, if one crosses your path, it is believed to be an omen of misfortune, failure or even death.
Basketball is a game of conflict; the resolution comes when time runs out; whichever team has the most points wins. In the end we play to win. So, at least, was the sentiment back in the day.
— George (Jed) Smock, Class of 1960
Chaplain of the Glenn Alumni High School Association
Honor George Floyd, vote in November
One way for the protesters to honor the memory of George Floyd would be to show up in mass in November and rid the White House of the stench of Trump.
People do have power if they exercise their right to vote. There were mass protests. Now we need mass voting. There are no rubber bullets or tear gas at the polls, only a little pen to mark an X for Biden. If there ever was a reason to vote, this is it.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
