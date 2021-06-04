Some people today are writing about how our modern, western project is unraveling. The tearing of our social fabric that we are experiencing is about the end of an era. We are experiencing a massive social fragmentation. We long to be together, but we are apart. We are isolated by distrust, polarization, trauma, and incivility. We live in a hyper-individualistic culture that pays lip service to community but actually values success above relationship, ego above care, the market above society, and tribal divisions over common humanity.
The story our culture offers is “trust the science” (hope in the vaccination), “trust the experts” (how to manage the pandemic), and “trust the government” (massive amounts of money will save us.) But, many people are struggling to trust others, and these answers fail to address the malady of our collective soul, and our pervasive grief that lies deeply in our spirits right now.
We are in a time where we have to discern a different way forward. We are in a place where we need to re-connect people to our traditions, our values, our ethics, and our creeds. We need time to sit down with one another and listen to the stories of our lives to understand the brokenness that some people are feeling. We need to recover compassion and community. We need to re-think what we think we know. We need to understand that we are all part of something bigger than ourselves, and that even our smallest words and actions can have a big impact on the people we meet and the society in which we live.
Things seem to be coming apart in this great experiment of modernity. A massive unraveling is well underway. But, there is also something new bubbling up from what is falling apart. A new way forward is emerging from the rubble of what is collapsing around us. In order to see it, we need a new discernment, that starts with more of an intuition and a gut feeling than absolute certainty. We need a new imagination to discover what could be. We need to recover a love of truth, a respect for authority, and a shared commitment to building trust. We need to listen to one another to understand the stories and experiences that have shaped our lives.
We need to set aside our assumptions. Sometimes, disruption can be a good thing. Sometimes, disorientation can be helpful. In the middle of our fragmenting, fearful world, there are people who are ready to sign up for a reweaving project. There are people who are willing to embrace our community and put others before self. There are people who realize we are part of a bigger plan. We are on a journey to discover a new way of being together. Our whole cultural paradigm has to shift. We need a resurgence of belonging that is shaped from the ground up and from the outside in.
We need to take some risks to get to know other people again. We need to take some risks to reveal ourselves to other people again. We need to take off the masks we have been hiding behind. We need to take some risks to commit ourselves to neighborhood groups, community groups, faith groups, and service groups again, so that we can re-build the relationships that will provide the foundation of our future. Hope is slowly beginning to emerge from the rubble.
We don’t know what it will look like yet. But, the possibility of success is there if enough of us will commit ourselves to it for the long haul. Will you be a part of our community discovering a new, positive, healthy way forward?
— Clark Cowden, Terre Haute
