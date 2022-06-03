Unfairness is the point in transgender athlete issue
It was jolly good of Jim Hughes to reply to my letter. So let me take this opportunity to reply in kind by examining a few of Jim’s gems.
1) “To provide ‘clarity,’ Reggie confidently stated that ‘sex is observable at birth … demonstrable in our chromosomes, gametes, and reproductive organs.”’
Actually, I was quoting Madeleine Kearns. Thus, my use of quotation marks around her comments. Careful, Jim! Sloppy reading is indicative of sloppy thinking. That said, Miss Kearns’ observation holds true for over 99 percent of humanity.
2) “The Spanish hurdler Maria Jose Martinez-Patino might disagree. She appeared outwardly female at birth.
However, she had testes, no ovaries or uterus, male chromosomes, and a testosterone level higher than Reggie’s.”
Okay. But the thrust of my letter dealt with transwomen and the manifest unfairness of allowing bigger, stronger, biological males, who identify as female, to compete in women’s sports. There’s no need to muddy the water by conflating intersexuality with transgenderism. Intersex people are vastly different from transwomen.
Moreover, I suggest Jim cease co-opting persons with sex-developmental disorders/chromosomal disorders into this discussion of transgenderism. Not only is it irrational and illogical, such people have said — loudly — that they don’t appreciate being used in this way. The fact that some tiny percentage of persons have chromosomal/reproductive disorders doesn’t change the fact that the human species, like all mammals, is sexually dimorphic — any more than the existence of persons born with Down Syndrome changes the fact that the human species consists of individual biological organisms that have 46 chromosomes.
Now let’s return to my original topic.
There is nothing bigoted or unreasonable about female athletes demanding a level playing field. During this year’s NCAA women’s swimming championships, there was a poignant “The Emperor has no clothes” moment, as Will, a.k.a. Lia Thomas, stood on the podium. The jarring image of Thomas towering over the diminutive women, his broad chest, and superior muscle mass clearly on display, was unassailable evidence of how absurd this charade is.
As Thomas accepted the trophy, one mother shouted, “He’s a man!” Another shouted “Cheat!”
At least two columnists in the audience said the grotesque disparity in body size reminded them of a scene from Seinfeld.
Remember, Jim, you too can dominate the dojo if you pick the right opponents: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7t8xwpW8gJQ.
3) “Gender is ‘binary’ only in his small world.”
Wrong again. My position has always been that while sex is binary and fixed at birth — it’s impossible for anyone to change their chromosomes — gender is fluid. That’s why “gender” has become so ubiquitous in the transgender world.
Still, some authorities think “gender” is only useful as a grammatical term. We have sex and we have behavior, and the two are sometimes related and sometimes not. Others contend that there are two genders, but myriad mental disorders. “Gender” appears to be in a constant state of flux nowadays.
4) It was good of Jim to cite the British Journal of Sports Medicine study. However, that study hurts Jim’s cause more than it helps. Salient passage: “Transwomen retain an advantage in endurance (1.5 mile run) over female controls for over 2 years after starting gender affirming hormones.”
Even so, this approach is misguided, misogynistic, and misses the point. As Madeleine Kearns notes, “The idea that a male body can be impaired enough to be equivalent to a female body is deeply sexist.”
Standing 6’ 8” and weighing 240 pounds, 23-year-old Luka Doncic is a superstar in the NBA. Were Luka to begin transitioning, one would have to be awfully gullible to believe two years of hormonal treatment would render him “disadvantaged” enough to compete in the WNBA or women’s Olympic basketball. But apparently Jim believes such nonsense.
5) Finally, Jim lands in the gutter by insisting, “An absolute ban on trans women in sports is just hurtful bigotry fueled by ignorance.”
When it comes to political discussions, a sure sign you are winning is the moment your opponent abandons reason and stoops to insults.
— Reggie McConnell, Terre Haute
