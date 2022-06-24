How long does an aberration last?
One of the excuses lawmakers are giving to pass legislation designed to sanitize American history is that atrocities like slavery and the destruction of Native American lives and culture were aberrations antithetical to America’s ideals and values. This argument, of course, is contingent on how one defines an aberration.
Many advocates for, and architects of, these laws contend that American history did not begin until 1776, which makes America roughly 246 years old. From America’s founding document, the United States Constitution, it was established that by 1776 slavery was well-entrenched. Article One, Section Two, of the original Constitution counted slaves as three-fifths of a human being when measuring population to determine the number of Congressional Representatives and Presidential Electors each state should have — a somewhat peculiar decision given that slaves, for virtually all other purposes, were considered to be property, not people.
Article Four, Section Two, went even further by instituting a Fugitive Slave Clause that said anyone caught escaping from “Service or Labour” shall not be “discharged from such Service or Labour,” but instead must “be delivered up on Claim of the Party to whom such Service or Labour may be due.”
If the Thirteenth Amendment of 1865 is the barometer for when slavery ended, this means it existed, under the 1776 theory, for roughly 89 years. Added to this total is the decades of “Jim Crow” segregation that began in 1877 when Rutherford B. Hayes ended Reconstruction to win a disputed Presidential election.
Even with the optimistic view (and this may be generous given the growing culture of white supremacy inundating school boards, state governments, and even the United States Congress and Federal Judiciary, as well as the increasing campaign to dilute the voting power of people of color) that Jim Crow ended with the Voting Rights Act of 1965, it still persisted for roughly 88 years.
So, in the United States, since 1776, some form of oppression against African Americans endured for a total of 177 years, or 71% of America’s existence.
Sadly, these statistics are even worse when it comes to Native Americans. Every school child knows that the Declaration of Independence proclaims, “All men are created equal.” What most don’t know is this same document also denounces the English King for bringing “on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages, whose known Rule of Warfare, is an undistinguished Destruction of all Ages, Sexes and Conditions.”
Some historians argue that the campaign against Native Americans ended with the Wounded Knee Massacre of 1890, when between 250 and 300 Lakota, half of them women and children, were killed for practicing a religious ritual known as the “Ghost Dance.”
But the aftermath of Wounded Knee spawned an even more concerted effort to obliterate the culture of Native Americans and force them to assimilate into “mainstream” society. This “termination” policy did not end until roughly 1960, which means the oppression of Native Americans under the 1776 theory lasted 184 years, or 74% of America’s existence.
I’m sure most rational people would agree that someone suffering from a debilitating disease for over 70% of his/her existence would not consider it an aberration but a life-altering illness. But the true sickness today resides in those machinating to sugarcoat or erase these realities because they allegedly cause “discomfort.”
We are already seeing the dangerous and deadly residuals of this strategy. The Daily Beast recently reported that white supremacist groups are endeavoring to transform these supposed “prevention of discomfort” laws into a recruitment tool, hoping that the void left by banning intellectual discussions about race and racism will be filled by the conspiracy fueled “Replacement Theory,” which motivated the deadly shooting in Buffalo, New York.
So please remember that much of the money and backing for the so-called “1776 theory” and the war against education in general is coming from organizations and individuals who do not have your children’s best interests at heart.
— David R. Hoffman, Retired civil rights and constitutional law attorney, South Bend
