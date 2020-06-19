Who are the real American terrorists?
According to Webster’s Dictionary, the definition of a terrorist is “a person who uses unlawful violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.” The First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States guarantees that “Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peacefully to assemble, and to petition the Government for redress of grievances.”
This amendment was the first law of our country and yet with bullets (rubber or not), tear gas, shields and clubs citizens are challenged in their redress, assemblage and speech. Are you surprised by such action? I guess not or at least not in my lifetime: For this has been the systemic environment from the beginning of western civilization to the present.
From the time of the enlightened Greeks (their definition, not necessarily mine), to the Roman Caesars (Romans vs. barbarians, all those who stood in the way of Roman avarice), to the Conquistadors (the annihilation of societies that were in existence for over 1,500 years), to manifest destiny (the genocide of Native cultures that had lived in the western hemisphere before the European arrival for thousands of years), and to the colonization of Africa and India (for economic and political gain, including slavery) white cultures have sought to dominate all others.
In describing white culture the meaning is not about white supremacy as evidenced by such groups as the skinheads or Klan, but about white aristocracy, who generally are the well educated and purported leaders who because of money, title, greed and power subjugate the masses to their will. This has been the ruse used by whites for over 2,500 years to dominate and to take the property, values and lives of those in the way of their aristocratic wants and desires by whatever means necessary without consideration for the other’s culture.
The struggle is about white power where race is just one of the components. Other components are gender, poverty, education, identity and economic class, etc. The greatest fear white America has ever endured was the sharing of power with a black president. The white nation became unglued. How could this be in a nation where the 43 presidents coming before were all white men, no women and no minorities? My god, the world must be coming to an end!
And maybe, just maybe, that is the key: After 2,500 years where countries and two-thirds of the planet are dominated by white men, isn’t it time to share all societal benefits, including power and economic well-being with all people regardless of race, gender, ancestry, etc. This is not a threat to capitalism and the American way, but invokes the concept of “What Would Jesus Do?” (Reread the Beatitudes and especially as to the current administration: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called the sons of God.”)
Someone needs to tell Trump the days of rubber bullets, hiding in the bunker, turning the Bible upside-down and being a clown to the world are over. Furthermore, your use of intimidation and/or violence to everyone exercising their right to assemble, speak and redress their grievance is an act of terrorism.
So the question that needs to be asked and answered is: Who is the real terrorist to the people of the United States?
(As an afterthought, all people, some of which are poorly educated, economically disadvantaged, white or brown, need to get a grip because you are the one on the front lines in military or police uniforms fighting the battles for the white aristocrats while they lay low in the bunkers. Pardner, you ain’t no “Fortunate Son.”)
— G. Michael Loveall, Terre Haute
Direct democracy has been success
Lee Hamilton is being dishonest when he says in a recent Flashpoint essay:
“Yet while I see the value of direct democracy at the town level, as is practiced in parts of New England, I have trouble seeing how 325 million people could make decisions on even major policy questions at the federal level.”
Hamilton is purposely ignoring the 24 entire states with direct democracy in the form of ballot initiatives. These states, especially my Colorado, have left states without it like his Indiana in the dust. We have higher voter turnout, a better informed citizenry, and are happier:
Thanks to direct democracy, Colorado has some of the strongest campaign finance limits in the country, the country’s first voter-approved renewable energy requirements for utilities, the country’s strongest Ethics in Government law, and the country’s first legal marijuana and hemp, among other important things. There have been 14 great Colorado initiatives in the last nine election Cycles, with links to complete details on each: tinyurl.com/Coloradoinitiatives.
The success of direct democracy in the United States started with some 10 states passing women’s suffrage by referendum and Oregon passing it by ballot initiative, all years before Congress finally went along and approved the Nineteenth Amendment. That’s also how everything from direct election of senators to secret ballot voting to child and other labor laws to Sunshine laws and really most progress in the last century has started.
Hamilton probably thinks his judgment is better than ours, since he’s paid for it. Yet he himself has admitted that the 9/11 Commission he helped lead was “set up to fail,” and he was hoodwinked so badly that no mention of the third World Trade skyscraper, Building 7, which fell later on the day of 9/11, appears in the 9/11 commission report.
Of course we need representatives to carry out the details of our decisions, monitor those who execute the decisions and show leadership when the majority is wrong. That is why the 24 states with direct democracy also have representatives, in addition to Switzerland, Uruguay and other countries with national direct democracy.
Regular citizens accomplished all the things mentioned above and thousands more with a difficult cumbersome process from the 19th century. All that is necessary to get the United States to advance out of its racist, authoritarian and environmentally terminal condition is to let people sign ballot initiatives online so that it isn’t only rich people who can hire petitioners to obtain ballot status.
I spearheaded getting this into the Boulder City Charter in 2018, but city and state staff have corrupted it it in every way. See tinyurl.com/Boulderpetition and tinyurl.com/petitionstory.
— Evan Ravitz, Boulder, Colorado
Foreign aid helps our U.S. security
People can care about more than one issue that impacts them and the rest of the world. From poverty at home to poverty globally, from racial issues in America to racial issues across the world. We need to learn to care about more than one issue.
The U.S. is one of the most powerful nations in the world and needs to do more. Our own plight with poverty here in the United States should not take away from helping others in other nations. People actually benefit when helping those in need, who would have thought, right? Shocking, helping others makes a positive impact in our own lives as much as it does theirs.
Helping others can mean sending $1, or signing petitions, learning more about global issues at The Borgen Project, voting, and calling your congressional leaders to see the change you want in the world. There is no coincidence with the world’s most dangerous countries being among the poorest.
I am calling on Sen. Todd Young and Sen. Mike Braun to support funding the International Affairs Budget. An investment in foreign aid and development not only helps with national security but helps fight disease, educating children and providing humanitarian aid. By improving global poverty, it will improve national security challenges the U.S. faces such as terrorism and amount of child soldiers. It is high time those in power do something to stop the spread of poverty.
— Alexis Woodruff, Greenfield
Heartbreaking time for separated folks
I am writing to you about the heartbreak people must be going through that have a loved one in the hospital or nursing home that are dying and not being able to spend those last days or hours with their families.
Why couldn’t the hospital or nursing home designate a few rooms that will be a place that the dying person could be moved to, roped off from the rest of the rooms. Having the family is all the things that the hospital and nursing home staff have to do to be with the patient. Families could make an appointment so the institution could be prepared to have time to move the patient to these rooms.
With the horrible prices hospitals and nursing homes charge, they surely could try something that these people could be together at the most important time of their lives, and the families, until the end of their lives, won’t have something to remember about this loved one except how lonely it was being by themselves at their death.
I have a loved one in the nursing home at the present time and although he isn’t dying at the present, at his age it could happen at any time.
Also I was in one for six months and know how critical it was to have my family’s support.
— Rose Sullivan, Terre Haute
