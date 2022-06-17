Expunge Bible’s ‘awful verses’
I see the pro-religious bias of the Tribune-Star has allowed a 641-word rebuttal to my 141-word letter. It seems my longer, thoughtful letters just don’t get printed thanks to the paper’s bias. The letter was written by James Stephens, who wrote in November 2021 of his delusion/vision of hell which doesn’t exist.
Stephens complains that it is a fake story that God is evil. Of course, he didn’t define what he meant by God (pick your favorite definition floating around in your head.) Does God love you? Hate you? Condemn you to fiery torment? Know you before the sperm decided to get implanted in a certain egg? Or is he floating somewhere overhead as the “sky guy” in “7th heaven?”
And as far as God being evil, he literally says, I created it: Isaiah 45:7 “I form light and create darkness. I make weal and create woe; I the Lord do all these things.”
Deciding if God is evil could take several 300-page books, unless you decide to ignore all those terrible verses that shout he is:
God destroying the entire population of the Earth (supposedly) in the Genesis fake flood, including pregnant women and fetuses.
Destroying the entire population of Sodom and Gomorrah, not just the evil-doers. Committing various genocides of Israel’s neighbors: Deuteronomy 20:16-17, “You must not let anything that breathes remain alive. You shall annihilate them.”
Matthew 24:19, “Woe to those who are pregnant and nursing infants.” Hosea 13:19, “their pregnant women ripped open.” Isaiah 13:19, “they will have no mercy on the fruit of the womb.” Ecclesiastes 4:2-3, “The most fortunate are those who have never been born.”
2 Kings 8:12, “rip open their pregnant women.” Numbers 28: 18, 53, “Cursed shall be the fruit of your womb. You will eat the fruit of your womb.”
Numbers 5:11-31, “Her uterus will drop, with the woman becoming an execration among her people.” (God ordered an abortion for infidelity!)
Fewer than one third of fertilized ova survive to be born. Is that God’s plan? New laws are trying to make spontaneous abortion a crime, yet God allows it?
Then there is the evil idea of vicarious redemption, all the way from Genesis to Revelation, with primitive blood sacrifice to make up for wrongs. Say you did something wrong? Sacrifice a goat or a bull, splatter the blood, and you’re good to go. Leviticus 16: 15: “The blood of the bull, sprinkle it on the mercy seat.” Also, Abel’s “first fruits” offering was favored over Cain’s “fruit of the land.” (Blood sacrifice over grain sacrifice.)
This idea carries over to the New Testament to where the Jesus, became the “first fruits”sacrifice for all mankind.” So there’s this ritual of eating flesh and drinking blood (declaring it’s the actual thing.) No wonder the early church had to be a secret society. This “sacrifice” somehow absolves you of wrongs? You don’t even have to make things right with whoever was wronged, just ask your invisible friend?
Stephens says if we go along with this story, “He will grant us eternal life with Him in Paradise.” I know we’d like to live forever in some imaginary place. And this story has led to great music and art, but wishful thinking won’t make it so. Stephens says that the parable of the unfaithful servant “warns us to be ready for his 2nd coming, because at that time, there will be no chance to repent of sin and ask his forgiveness.”
But by telling this tale of the unfaithful servant, whoever wrote Jesus’ words is giving justification to having slaves, and if they are unfaithful, to cut them up, all in the service of a second coming which never came in 2000 years. Time to ditch this.
Mr. Stephens opines that my letters are “filled with animosity toward God and the Church.” Nope. I say the church does many wonderful things. It’s just the awful verses that still exist should be expunged. Think Jefferson Bible.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
