Rail rebirth needs major policy change at federal level
It was nice to see the positive train article written by Mark Bennett. The usual story is of blocked crossings, traffic jams, noise and safety with pleadings to get the trains out of town. He hinted at that in his final comment.
It would take volumes to explore the rise and fall of the intercity passenger train in the United States. Private railroads rarely operated them at adequate profit margins in the 20th century. Like freight rates, the government regulated passenger fares. The real blow to intercity passenger trains came in 1956 with the passing of the Federal Aid Highway Act. President Eisenhower, impressed with the Autobahn in Germany during WWII, vowed to do the same in the U.S.
Private rail companies couldn’t compete with federally subsidized interstate highways and the public’s love for the automobile. Government mail and military contracts kept private passenger trains alive for another decade but politics and government policy played a big part in the their demise.
In October 1970, Congress passed and President Nixon signed the Rail Passenger Service Act. It created Amtrak and operations began May 1, 1971. The powers that created Amtrak expected it to last less than a decade. Amtrak was more about removing the passenger burden from failing freight railroads with hopes of stopping a storm of bankruptcies like Penn Central, than saving the passenger train.
Taking the passenger burden from private railroads was only a temporary lifeline. Over regulation and ICC refusal to allow abandonment of marginal lines was still choking them. In 1976, the government created Conrail and through it, lawmakers saw the light. The Staggers Rail Act of 1980 finally took the chokehold of over regulation off the railroads and today we see the benefits with a vibrant freight rail system. Conrail became a private company later sold to Norfolk Southern and CSX.
President Biden’s beloved route between D.C. and Wilmington was part of a private company’s ambitious improvement plans. In 1928, the Pennsylvania Railroad (PRR) was in great financial health, but competition was cutting into their business in the metropolitan northeast. They decided to electrify main routes between New York and Washington through Wilmington. The projected cost was $250 million.
The stock market crash and Depression slowed progress but work continued. At the insistence of FDR’s Interior Secretary Harold Ickes, the PRR applied for a loan through the Reconstruction Finance Corporation. At the 1935 ceremony commemorating the first train over the entire new electrification, Ickes basically said thanks to the PRR for helping government complete this infrastructure improvement. Although improvements have continued to be made, much of the existing northeast corridor is operating on hundred-year-old infrastructure. Amtrak says the bill for immediate improvements is over $40 billion, half the $80 billion allotted to Amtrak in the current jobs bill.
Keep in mind the same politicians who speak of new infrastructure projects also back environmental impact studies that tie these types of projects up until they die. The studies are important but their length often dooms projects. Most corridors where new high speed rail is being developed are on abandoned rail grades. Creating new grades will have to pass the environmental test. I understand adding a train on an exiting route does not require such studies, but money and what has become necessary state support is another matter.
Currently, Amtrak operates some 20,000-route miles but only owns roughly 600 miles on the Northeast Corridor.
Within the federal government we have the Federal Highway Administration, Federal Aviation Administration and the United States Maritime Administration. Amtrak is a federally owned corporation, which is expected to earn a profit while the other three are not. They receive huge subsidies to build things. Until Amtrak is a part of a stand-alone administration with a federal trust fund like highways, don’t expect meaningful expansion. It lives in the political whirlwinds year to year on the bone Congress throws it.
More money is not likely to help; only serious restructuring of transportation policy that makes rail equal to air, highway and waterways will. Better yet, what about the return of the private passenger train in a less regulated world?
My grandfather worked for the PRR for over 30 years and trains are in my blood. I take photos and do railroad artwork. During the glory days of the PRR trains like “The Spirit of St. Louis” and “The St. Louisian” called at Terre Haute Union Depot. I’d love to see a passenger train call on Terre Haute again but it will take policy change more than our tax dollars.
— Jim Rhodes, Knightsville
