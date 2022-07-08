How to make our counterfeit product problem even worse
On paper, the concept of importing cheap drugs from foreign countries like Canada, France, or the United Kingdom to address our domestic prescription drug pricing concerns is an appealing one. Six states have already initiated drug importation programs. Others, including Indiana, have seen legislative efforts in recent years to do the same.
Having spent years as a pharmacist and researching patient safety, administration, and health policy, I can attest that current wholesale drug importation proposals — even from seemingly safe and friendly nations — are a bad idea. And, they are a real threat to U.S. patients.
The politicians promoting drug importation as a quick and easy solution to provide financial relief to U.S. patients at the pharmacy tend to omit important facts. First among them is Canadian officials don’t want to sell us any of their medications. Canada doesn’t manufacture pharmaceuticals domestically. They have to import their prescription drugs and, as a result, experience frequent shortages. To protect its own citizens, the Canadian government has enacted laws barring its licensed wholesalers from sending medications into our country.
As a result, any shipments of pharmaceutical products we receive from Canada would be coming from unknown merchants that would have imported the drugs themselves from other nations like China or India.
In November 2020, after Florida became the first state to propose a drug importation plan from Canada, I helped conduct a survey of pharmacists about the policy. Less than 12 percent of the respondents stated that they would trust the safety and quality of imported medicines, and nearly 60 percent believed that there would not be adequate monitoring and safety of medicines imported from Canada.
Additionally, 70 percent expressed concerns regarding the changes they would need to make in pharmacy operations to increase safety. Pharmacists are the last line of defense against unsafe and low-quality medications. If they have concerns, we should all have concerns.
Equally disturbing is the fact that we are already currently experiencing a flood of counterfeit (substandard and/or falsified) medical products crossing our borders. In our region alone, recent events prove the prevalence and dangers of counterfeit drugs and related products.
For instance, in the beginning months of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol intercepted 4,650 fake test kits intended for Indianapolis citizens. These criminals were taking advantage of panicked people wanting any testing products available and were attempting to sell them merchandise not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Then, earlier this year, customs agents in Cincinnati seized over $750,000 worth of illegally imported prescription drugs and food products ticketed for Indiana and Kentucky. These food products included jellies and honey laced with the chemical ingredients found in Viagra. Over a six-month period, customs officials in Indianapolis have seen a 117 percent increase in seizures of contraband items, including over 700 shipments of illegal and counterfeit drugs.
In short, there are plenty of reasons to rethink proposals that would allow for wholesale foreign drug importation. Regardless of the country we plan to import from, U.S. patients will be left at the mercy of less-than-reputable sellers and subject to an increasing likelihood of adulterated or substandard products.
There are better approaches to making prescription drugs more affordable in this country. In this case, quick and easy is not safe and effective. Quite simply, policymakers should be focused on ways to reduce out-of-pocket costs at the pharmacy without putting patient and consumer health and safety at unnecessary risk.
Indiana is already experiencing the counterfeit drug and medical product crisis that is having an impact worldwide. Our citizens deserve better and we should not fool ourselves in the assumption we can safely import medicines with these proposals in this dangerous environment.
— John Hertig, Carmel
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.