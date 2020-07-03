To make change happen, demand action from your elected officials
As protests continue around the country, we have to remember what is productive when trying to change the system. It is easy to blame, but in order to blame we need a person who is at fault. That doesn’t work in the current situation because it isn’t one person’s fault. If the problem were one person’s fault, we could fix the problem by firing that person. Many people have been fired, without solving the problem. If firing everyone who does something we disagree with isn’t the solution, what is?
When you say, “I hate my governor. He threatened to send the national guard,” keep in mind that that was not one governor, that was 24 governors. That is not one bad person, but a problematic system. The other issue is that once the local police have botched protest response, national guard use doesn’t seem to make a huge difference. When the governor of New York failed to force the national guard on cities, that didn’t suddenly mean that the police calmed down. Sending the national guard to Minneapolis may have helped, or it may have been calming down anyway by then. Sending the national guard to Louisville may have caused increased violence, but 7 protesters were injured by shots before the national guard was sent in at all.
What does all of this mean? What should the response be? That is hard to say because it is between hard and impossible to say that any states responded correctly. What it shows is that the correct answer is hard to find. You cannot just say, “My governor botched it. Fire him.” That is both true and misleading. Protests have been ending in chaos for decades. There were the civil rights protests of the 1960s. There were the Vietnam War protests. There were the Occupy Wall Street protests. This chaotic handling of protests is not new, and it was not created by the current people. Yes, a lot of people probably should be replaced, but on its own, most of the problem will remain just as it is. We know this because the people have changed since the 1960s but the results haven’t.
When you say, “I hate my mayor. He defended the police,” remember that was hundreds of mayors. That is not one bad person. That is a problematic system. Generations of police forces getting ever more powerful have left us in the position where the police control local governments more than local governments control the police. In many small cities it is almost necessary to get support from the police union to win a mayoral election. Mayors can have trouble contradicting the police force when the police are so powerful. People who would criticize the police can have trouble getting elected in the first place.
I know some people might think I am defending the status quo, which I suppose in some ways I am, but I strongly believe the entire system needs to be changed. We need to start by recognizing that the governors and the mayors aren’t going anywhere. They haven’t broken any laws, so they cannot be impeached. Most states have no recall mechanism. Thirty-four of the governors aren’t up for reelection until 2022. Two more aren’t up for reelection until 2023. If we take the approach that they are bad and cannot possibly do anything to fix the problem, we will be waiting a long time.
Instead of talking about what they should have done or what they did that they should not have done, we need to tell them what we want them to do in the future. They are who we have. It seems to me that they might be willing to respond differently in the future. We have their attention. It is time to be constructive. Tell them how to respond in the future, not, “we hate you.” That isn’t going to fix the problem. I don’t know what the answer is, but I do know that it is going to have to involve working with the government.
What do we do then? Be mad at the system, not individuals. Individuals retaliate when you direct anger at them. Tell them what to do better over and over again until they cannot ignore it. Don’t say, “I hate you. I hate you. I hate you.” That could make these people mad and result in retaliation. It definitely won’t result in positive change because they won’t know what change is wanted.
— Karoline Fairbanks, Terre Haute
For renewable energy, the tide is turning
The Hoosier State is reaching a critical inflection point for the future of energy production in our state, now that the cost of generating electricity with renewable sources has plummeted. It’s time for policymakers to embrace a resilient future built on reliable technologies that are now more affordable than ever.
The benefits of this approach include low-cost energy production, more Indiana jobs, and financial rewards for both communities and landowners.
While several of our Midwest neighbors have been working diligently to build up their capability of generating electricity with renewable energy, Indiana has been relatively slow to jump on the bandwagon. More than 40 percent of the power generated in Iowa comes from renewable sources — mostly wind projects and some solar farms. Renewables can strengthen employment all over our state and make substantial financial contributions to the counties and municipalities where wind and solar projects are on the drawing boards.
What’s changed in the last ten years? Plenty! Today, the power generated from wind and solar is often cheaper than any other source of electricity. Back in 2009, less than one percent of Indiana electric generation came from renewable sources. Since then, renewable electric generation in Indiana has grown almost sevenfold. Over the past decade, the cost of generating electricity with wind has dropped 70 percent, while solar costs have dropped nearly 90 percent.
That’s why we’re seeing a huge number of Indiana renewable energy projects on the horizon.
Major manufacturing operations are buying more power from renewable sources. Amazon has its wind farms in western Indiana. Not far from Muncie, in Randolph County, a solar farm is under consideration that would be ten times larger than the solar energy facility at the Indianapolis International Airport. That new eastern Indiana solar farm would be capable of generating enough electricity to power every home in the county — three times over!
In Northern Indiana, Northern Indiana Public Service Company is in the process of adding 2300 megawatts of solar, the largest such planned project in the USA. Southern Indiana’s Vectren plans to increase renewables use so that 60 percent of their future energy mix will come from wind, solar, and battery storage.
Both liberals and conservatives see the benefits of renewables. According to a recent IU study examining preferences for renewable energy among different ideological groups (liberal, conservative and moderate), the broad consensus favored a future in which the nation primarily relied on renewable energy and used less fossil fuel.
In Lafayette, Purdue researchers crunched the numbers on adding just 500 megawatts of wind energy in 10 states. They determined that the eye-popping result of projects like that could mean $27 billion in economic impact. Those are real dollars for landowners and local governments. Those are construction jobs to build new facilities, and maintenance jobs to keep solar panels going and wind turbines turning.
We’ve got a long way to go, but the trend is looking up as we diversify our energy generation mix. I’m very excited about the potential for renewable energy in our state. The time has come to let the sun shine in (and the wind turbines turn!)
— Steve Eberly, Executive Director of Hoosiers for Renewables
Former Warren County Commissioner
Pine Village
A failure to ensure justice
When cities and neighborhoods in this country are vandalized, terrorized and looted by mobs, this means the red, yellow, black and white soldiers that fought and died for this country are forgotten.
When our government representatives in our federal and state governments allow this to happen, we do not have a dysfunctional government, we have dysfunctional government representatives.
When violence and vandalism displaces discourse for achieving societal solutions then those trying to live as a society are faced with the big question of what to do with and about its dysfunctional government representatives?
It appears that our educational institutions, religious institutions, corporations and unions and John Q Public have fallen asleep to their responsibility of demanding that our government representatives must “establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility and promote the general welfare.”
If our government representatives do not, then why? If it is their constitutional responsibility, what is their failure and negligence considered?
— Charles Bean, Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.