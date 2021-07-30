Elections won, elections stolen
Concerning your rebuttal of Mr. Conner’s letter claims of election fraud, we had eight years of President Obama and Biden and yet somehow the 2016 election was stolen from Secretary Clinton?
Democrats, with the help of the media, spent over four years claiming the election was rigged and President Trump wasn’t honesty elected. I think this made people doubt the 2020 election results. Four years of the Trump presidency and in 2020 we have the perfect election? I don’t remember any outrage when Al Gore disputed election results and to this day Stacey Abrams has not conceded her election loss for governor.
As for the court refusing to hear the cases, no evidence was heard, just turned down. If a tree falls in the forest and nobody is there to hear it, did it make a noise? The media and internet have been scrubbing information they deem not true. People who claim to have witnessed vote fraud and related crimes are silenced and have no voice. If you look at the 1960 presidential election you’ll find that Chicago election fraud won the day for JFK. These major cities have been controlled by one party for decades and they know what to do.
Trump won in 2016 because nobody thought he could win and they did nothing but they were ready in 2020. Fear is present in America today and by that, can you imagine if Trump won the 2020 election under the same exact circumstances as Biden? Would it have been a nice peaceful time? What gets pushed down the road for later will be worse. Anyhow, it’s nice to see your rebuttal and I will look forward to all your rebuttals. If no rebuttal, we can assume it’s the God’s truth?
— Tom Egan, Paris, Ill.
Editor’s Note: It’s up to readers to use their best judgment — and common sense — when making assumptions about the veracity of claims made by letter writers. For the most part, readers should view letters in these columns from other readers skeptically. The Readers’ Forum exists as a venue for the exchange of opinions on issues of the day. On the rare occasion when we do respond — or rebut — a letter writer’s claims, our intent is not to be argumentative, but rather to provide facts in the face of false claims or context on a topic that may help a reader understand the issue being discussed.
For example, the above letter writer states that he doesn’t remember any outrage when Al Gore disputed the election results in 2000. Gore vigorously challenged the results in Florida, but when the U.S. Supreme Court intervened to stop the statewide recount in a controversial 5-4 ruling, he dropped his challenge and conceded the election, which he lost by about 500 votes in Florida, to George W. Bush. The Florida results allowed Bush to win the presidency in the Electoral College despite Gore winning the nationwide popular vote by a half-million votes. When it came time to certify the Electoral College results in Congress, Gore, as vice president, carried out his duties without hesitation.
Concerning the letter writer’s reference to the 1960 election and suggestion that fraud in Chicago provided the win for Kennedy over Nixon, it is instructive to note that Nixon would have lost the election even if he had won Illinois (which he lost by only 9,000 votes). The Electoral College tally that year was 303-219 in Kennedy’s favor. Illinois had 27 electoral votes at that time, not nearly enough to reverse the election result.
