In memory of Desiderata Day
September 26, 1872, 150 years ago, was the birth date of one of Terre Haute’s most distinguished citizens. Max Ehrmann was an attorney and well-known author. His literary masterpiece was Desiderata.
Our community can honor Max Ehrmann and his classic on September 26. On “Desiderata Day” we can reflect on the wisdom of his prose poem. Here are excerpts from Desiderata:
Go placidly amid the noise and the haste, and remember what peace there may be in silence.
In the noisy confusion of life, keep peace in your soul.
As far as possible, without surrender, be on good terms with all persons.
Speak your truth quietly and clearly; and listen to others, even to the dull and the ignorant; they too have their story.
Avoid loud and aggressive persons; they are vexations to the spirit.
If you compare yourself with others; you may become vain or bitter, for always there will be greater and lesser persons than yourself.
Do not distress yourself with dark imaginings.
Be yourself.
Be not cynical about love; it is as perennial as the grass.
Be cheerful. Strive to be happy.
Be gentle with yourself. You are a child of the universe no less than the trees and the stars; you have a right to be here.
With all its sham, drudgery, and broken dreams, it is still a beautiful world.
The brilliance of the prose was recognized by Adlai Stevenson and Pierre Trudeau. Morgan Freeman declared, “This is quite possibly the most beautiful poem ever written.”
More important than the acclaim of public figures, the poem is a guide for living for people in all walks of life. Desiderata leads us step by step along a path toward self-fulfillment.
Max Ehrmann’s message is a standard for excellence for all people, for all time.
On September 26 celebrate “Desiderata Day.” Desiderata’s memorable verse should inspire each of us to make life’s journey one in which we are good to ourselves and good to others. Desiderata is a blueprint for a life well lived.
— William R. Youman, Terre Haute
Next time, let’s beat the virus first
After my father’s hip replacement, he noted how encouraging the medical staff was during his rehabilitation. Even routine steps with the walker, he said, were praised. I experienced the same treatment after my own hip surgery and was grateful for it. I never missed walking until I couldn’t walk.
Covid-19 has been a crash course in “you never miss the water until the well runs dry.” Simple pleasures we took for granted disappeared. Even littering habits changed. Parking lots and Forest Preserve trails once riddled with fast-food containers were strewn with discarded face masks.
Overall, I believe Illinois has received thoughtful guidance throughout the pandemic. While Dr. Allison Arwady’s updates and occasional commendation for our sacrifice are welcome, I have one suggestion: next time, maybe hold back on lifting restrictions for an extra week or two. We’re impatient by nature, but with earlier cooperation from us, and less politicizing over face masks, Covid might have been closer to a memory by now.
We live in a trophy syndrome society that celebrates out of proportion to what was actually accomplished. That’s not our medical community’s fault, it’s just reality.
Doctors, next pandemic, make us beat the virus first. Then tell us what a good job we did.
— Jim Newton, Itasca, Ill.
