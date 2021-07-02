Be independent of meat industry
The scarcity of animal meat caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will keep our outdoor grills safer this Independence Day.
Folks who grill hamburgers and hot dogs face a nasty choice. The U.S. Meat and Poultry Hotline advises grilling at high temperature to avoid food poisoning by E. coli and Salmonella bacteria. But the National Cancer Institute warns that high-temperature grilling of processed meats generates cancer-causing compounds.
Fortunately, we no longer need to choose between food poisoning and cancer.
A bunch of enterprising U.S. food processors have met this challenge head-on by developing a rich variety of convenient, healthful, delicious plant-based veggie burgers, veggie dogs, and soy nuggets. These products don’t harbor nasty bugs or cancer-causing compounds. They are missing the cholesterol, saturated fats, drugs, hormones, and pesticides of their animal-based alternatives. And, they are waiting for us in the frozen food section of our favorite supermarket, along with nut-based ice creams, and other dairy-free desserts.
This Independence Day, let’s declare our independence from the meat industry and their barbecue bugs. Let’s welcome the convenient, delicious, healthful, ecofriendly, compassionate plant-based meats and dairy foods into our kitchens.
— Theo Mattson, Terre Haute
Through the eyes of a Republican
This letter is in response to John Garner‘s letter of June 23.
I so appreciate that he thought my letter deserved an answer. Unfortunately, I am very much confused about his analogy explaining why he is a liberal Democrat. How does he apply his having two to three jobs to being a liberal Democrat?
As far as lending folks a hand, I fully agree. I support lending a hand to our veterans and other American citizens who legitimately need a helping hand. However, I cannot condone our hard-working American taxpayers footing the bill for thousands upon thousands of illegal immigrants. It is one thing to be compassionate, and quite another thing to be taken advantage of. The illegal immigrants do not come here to work, but to be supported in every way by the hard-working American taxpayer.
If you think that supporting thousands upon thousands of illegal immigrants is the right thing to do, I only can say that your priorities are dead wrong.
— Gail Henneman, Terre Haute
Democrats cling socialist ideals
In reference to John Garner’s letter of June 23, sorry, I did not happen to read the letter he references by Gail Henneman but it sounds like a fine lady to me.
As for Mr. Garner’s response, most of it didn’t make sense, but I got that he is proud to be a socialist, which does not surprise me. Also, I started working two and three jobs from the time I was 13 years old. Hauling corncobs from the grain elevator to the restaurant in town to use to start their fires each morning, mowing grass, raking leaves, helping put up TV antennas on full two-story houses, and I never liked heights. So what’s that got to do with anything?
By the way, “Give a man a fish, feed him for a day” equals being a Democrat. Teach a man to fish, feed him for a lifetime” equals being a Republican.
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Ill.
