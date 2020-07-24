Too soon to put our kids back in schools
This is a letter I sent to the VCSC board:
I am writing to express my sincere concern for the reopening of Vigo County schools. As a parent of two children in the school system, I am afraid that the current plan puts too many at risk. Aside from high-risk students, many teachers would become severely ill or die from the virus. Your plan does not protect them. I beg you for the safety of students, staff and the community at large, please do not reopen our schools right now.
When schools were closed in March, we had fewer local cases of COVID-19 than we do now. School systems, both smaller and larger than VCSC have made the decision to begin the year remotely. If systems like Washington Township in Indianapolis, Hamilton Southeastern Schools in Fishers, and Anderson Community Schools can make this adjustment, we can too.
This week it was deemed unsafe to open government buildings in Vigo County. To my knowledge, there isn’t a single government building that would have 700 occupants each day, yet my son’s school would have that many children present. Our high school graduations in Vigo County had to be outdoors and socially distanced to be safe. Honey Creek Middle School is hosting orientation for students one week before school opens. Only 10 students will be allowed in a classroom at one time.
Yet a week later, those same students will go back to full classrooms for eight hours a day. When elementary students were able to go pick up their supplies left behind in March, no children were allowed in the building at all. Adults were told not to stop to have a conversation with each other. Parents couldn’t have a conversation in the same room as their child’s teacher. I feel that our children are being used as an experiment run by politics. If it isn’t safe for adults to be in public spaces for short times, it certainly isn’t safe to send children to confined classrooms, cafeterias, and hallways five days a week.
I would ask you to look at examples both locally and from around the country as to what happens when children are grouped together in educational or extra-curricular settings. There are many examples of summer camps that had to shut down due to 25% of participants being positive for the virus after just a few days. The evidence is clear; this virus is highly contagious among children.
I understand the administration is faced with difficult and unprecedented decisions. I am thankful for the hard work of our School Board, teachers and support staff as they navigate what is best.
I believe that choosing to begin the year virtually is the only ethical choice for our students, our staff and our community. A school system should take care of the children it serves. A school system should protect the staff and not ask them to work in unsafe conditions.
Please consider the community at large as you decide to send students and staff to school who will then come home to grandparents, parents or siblings for whom the virus could be deadly.
— Courtney Espinosa, Terre Haute
They got what they deserved
Recently the maximum penalty for a crime has returned and with it several executions as well as several opposing demonstrations regarding the death penalty have taken place. People eluding to religious values — the Bible both supports and condemns the death penalty for those who murder, go figure — have been on camera telling us that the state has no right to put a person to death and that those who think it appropriate are wrong and supporting sin.
My opinion is that, first these people and those with a similar opinion should be offered the chance, somehow, to be in the mind of each of the victims of these death-row sitters and feel the knives, fists, bullets and humiliation and pain of the victims or at least view the details of such horrid crimes. If not the former, then secondly those who say no death penalty should be given the opportunity to adopt, clothe, feed and provide medical care for the “human beings” that committed these brutal, base crimes.
I do not want a penny, via taxes, of my money to be used to keep these — whatever you call them (animals would insult animals) — individuals housed and fed.
Whether from a biblical sense, a jurisprudence sense or a common sense, the nature of the crimes committed; and the fact that one, three or five people were gruesomely murdered by those put to death last week, speaks volumes as to what should have, and did, happen.
— Melody and Jeffrey Aitken, Terre Haute
