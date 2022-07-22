Abortion answers don’t exist on ideological extremes
The author Mr. Kash referenced in his July 16 letter was Rabbi Joseph Klein, rabbi of the local synagogue in the late 1990s and early 2000s. In the Rabbi’s letter which appeared in this space probably 20 years ago, Rabbi Klein detailed Jewish law regarding the status of a fetus: that a fetus is basically a robber. The mother may abort any time before birth. This is an extreme view but demonstrates the “abortion on demand” up until the last month has some basis in religious law.
Islamic law is not as “liberal” as Jewish law. “Ensoulment” is deemed to be about 120 days after conception in Muslim law. Until ensoulment, a fetus may be aborted by the mother. But it is a relatively recent invention of the Christian right that insists that a person exists at conception. This too must be seen as an extreme view. It should be noted that in the Dobbs decision, 14th Amendment “due process” rights were specifically denied to a fetus. This amounts to a rejection of the Christian right’s position.
The Supreme Court was right to discard Roe as law. Even William O. Douglas, a concurrent vote on the decision, later said Roe was based on the “shadow of a prenumbrance” emanating from the Bill of Rights. The Court’s reputation in 1973 would have been better served by tossing the issue back to the States, which is what Dobbs does. Roe was bad law poorly reasoned. It is not surprising a subsequent court reversed itself, just like Brown v. Board of Education reversed Plessey v. Ferguson.
In the next week or so the Indiana legislature will take up the issue. The right thinks with their “model” statute they can rule the day. I’m not so sure. Hoosiers are not ideologues and are dubious of those who claim to be. Mr. Bopp, Mr. Borders, Mr. Todd Rokita (and many others) have made political hay out of this issue for years. Mr. Rokita, an aspiring Mike Pence without the humor, is running for governor and thinks this issue will propel him to the Republican nomination. It might. (A thought to Democrats: Several times since 1973 your party held filibuster-proof majorities in the Congress, but never codified Roe into federal law. Why? Could it be the Ds wanted the issue to reap campaign contributions? But that would never happen … right? Think about it!)
The percentage of those who believe in abortion on demand until the last day (about 13%) is roughly equal to the percentage of those who seek total abolition (about 12%). Both are extreme positions. Roe, despite its flaws, was a reasonable compromise: purely legal the first trimester, subject to state regulation the second trimester, and illegal during the third trimester. Does the state really want to go looking through the mail of young women or have state line checkpoints to prevent pregnant women from leaving the state? I don’t think so. Anymore than the legislature should give the Indiana attorney general the power to enforce the “model” statute. Historically, the county prosecutor is the law in Indiana. The AG exists only to represent the state in matters where the state, as a state, is party to a case.
Not that long ago, abortion was strictly illegal in the Republic of Ireland. Ireland made it illegal for a pregnant woman to travel abroad, presumably to Britain, where it was (and remains) legal. Finally, the Irish legislature got the abortion bone out of its throat and legalized it. It is hard for Americans to imagine how entwined the Catholic Church was with the Irish government just a generation ago. But Ireland quit taking the “red pill” and became a more normal European state. Proof there is hope for Indiana and even Mississippi.
— Matthew Alig, Terre Haute
