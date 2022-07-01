The rot of dysfunction taking hold
The ancients have a saying that “a fish rots from the head first.” The meaning of which is that an organization will deteriorate as a result of failed leadership.
When we examine the leadership of the United States of America for over the last 40 years, can anyone question this idiom? Regardless of political persuasion, Republican or Democrat, conservative or liberal or independent, as to many of the various officeholders both state and federal, the smell is rancid. Individual officeholders for the most part act like children who are losing and threaten to take the ball and go home. It seems a comical and yet abrasive effort of all branches of government — the executive, legislative and judicial — to do what the lobbyists want done and not what the electorate may want and need.
Shakespeare said it best in “Macbeth” when he wrote:
“Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player
That struts and frets his hour upon the stage
And then is heard no more: it is a tale
Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,
Signifying nothing.”
Is there an answer to this absurdity? The question remains unanswerable for so long as time and effort are wasted on non-issues such as transgender prohibitions, abortions, gun control, stolen elections without a scintilla of proof, etc., all of which are divisive and are subjects better left to the individual, family or perhaps to the local leaders who can feel the pulse of their constituents. What is ironic is that most people know how to do the right thing without the government’s hyperbole or intervention.
Back to the fish metaphor, it would seem that our elected officials have bigger fish to fry like health care, education, job training, taxes, foreign entanglements, climate change, natural resources and economic exchange with other nations. The list goes on and on with issues the individual or family or local government can’t control. And yet, we are imprisoned by the sound and fury of nothingness and have been for over four decades while an experiment in democracy runs amok by those who swore allegiance to a republic for the republic’s gain, not their own selfish desires.
But then what do I know: Maybe I’m just an idiot telling a tale; a tale of nothingness causing a form of government to implode as a result of representatives with their hands out not to embrace the needs of the people, but to line their pockets or to enhance their personal prestige as they have determined they are entitled.
In furtherance of that written above, Brother William Faulkner in 1929 published his best-known novel, “The Sound and the Fury,” having borrowed the title from Shakespeare’s language in “Macbeth.” Although a difficult read, Faulkner demonstrates the collapse of an aristocratic family through years of neglect of the family through the dysfunction of the family. It is not hard to square the family loss in “The Sound and the Fury” with the daily dysfunction heaped upon the United States by those elected to serve the people of this, our Republic. (Faulkner and this writer are from different schools at different times, but were initiated with esoteric knowledge under a common sign.)
— G. Michael Loveall, Terre Haute
