Dems don’t listen to alternate voices with COVID stats
By publishing Froma Harrop’s recent article, this newspaper continues to push the nutty narrative that the recent spike in COVID-19 cases is the fault of red states, President Trump and his supporters.
Harrop huffs, “A silent majority is watching maskless masses frolic on crowded beaches, carouse at bars or attend Donald Trump’s rallies, and it’s not seeing freedom. It’s seeing disease. It’s seeing narcissism, ignorance and a feeble political leadership.
“But the public safety message would have gone smoother had Texas Gov. Greg Abbott not refused to make mask-wearing a state mandate.
“Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis still refuses to require mask wearing in public. ... avoid Florida. Last Sunday, Florida reported 10,059 new coronavirus cases. New York state, once the epicenter of the pandemic, had 536 — and it did more testing.”
Reading this pretentious piffle prompts thoughts of that hungry mosquito in the nudist colony. Where to begin?
Former chief of neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center, Doctor Scott Atlas, has been following the COVID numbers closely, and is eminently qualified to speak to this issue, whereas left-wing hacks such as Harrop are not.
When asked why he sees no reason to panic, given the recent bump in infection rates, Atlas said, “There’s no reason to panic by any public officials, if they do, they’re disqualifying themselves from their positions.
“When we see this focus on more cases, it doesn’t really matter how many cases — it only matters who gets the cases. We know the infection-fatality rate for people under 70 is 0.04 percent — that’s less than or equal to the seasonal flu.
“The cases themselves should not be the focus. It’s only the tragic consequences of the cases. When we look at the cases in every state, the overwhelming majority are younger and healthier people.
“I realize we have to wait to see the story play out here, but right now, the cases are going up for three weeks and we have no increase, in fact, we have a decrease in death rates. It doesn’t matter if you get the illness if you’re going to fully recover and be fine — for younger healthier people, there’s not a high risk from this disease at all.”
Dr. Atlas goes on to point out that the median age for new COVID cases is 38.
Since Harrop compared Florida to New York regarding COVID-19, let’s continue with that analysis.
Last week, columnist David Harsanyi noted that 71 percent more Americans had died in New York nursing homes than died in the entire state of Florida, which has a larger population and a population that skews older.
Harsanyi: “To this point, New York’s [COVID-19] death rate has been ten times larger than Florida’s.”
Harrop merely demonstrates her ignorance by suggesting we should look to New York for advice. As numerous people have noted, Gov. Cuomo made the single biggest — and deadliest — policy blunder since this virus surfaced, by insisting New York nursing homes accept COVID-19 patients, whereas Florida’s governor elected to quarantine Florida’s most vulnerable citizens.
Here are the (salient) numbers as of July 1.
Deaths per million:
New Jersey, 1,708.7; New York, 1,651.6; Connecticut, 1,212.2; Georgia, 264.2; Florida, 163.2; Texas, 86.1.
As for the U.S. overall, it’s instructive to note we have done a better job limiting COVID-19 fatalities than much of Europe.
Deaths per million:
Belgium, 854.0; UK, 657.7; Spain, 606.9; Italy, 575.3; Sweden, 523.7; France, 445.5; U.S., 397.8.
Gee, those European countries above have socialized health-care systems, which liberals insist would have reduced the effects of coronavirus here.
Admittedly, some nations have done better than the U.S. insofar as containing COVID-19, but they are much smaller, and have an easier time containing spread by closing borders.
Yet many on the Left branded President Trump “xenophobic” when he banned flights from China.
If was understood that America would experience a spike with more testing and reopening. That’s preferable to throwing millions more out of work and suffering a prolonged economic depression.
But Dems won’t stop the fear-mongering until their dementia dandy is in the White House. Only then will they inform us it’s safe to get back in the water.
— Reggie McConnell, Terre Haute
Strong community support for museum
When our community began shutting down mid-March 2020, I was at a loss as to what that meant for the Terre Haute Children’s Museum and our largest fundraiser of the year, 100 Men Who Cook. This event is massive and takes months to plan. Over 800 individuals, chefs and guests, attend the event to raise funds to help fulfill the Museum’s mission of enriching our children’s lives through the exploration of science and technology.
Fast forward to mid-April when the decision was made to move the event online to ensure we did not expose our guests to COVID-19. There were lots of steps to take to ensure a successful event. Phone calls to make; tough conversations to have. Imagine my surprise when call after call was met with, “how can I help you and the Terre Haute Children’s Museum?” While having a virtual event isn’t what we planned, it turned out fantastic.
Our sponsors including Old National Bank, Delta Faucet, Mohawk, Thompson Thrift, Vectren, Culp Ventures, Duke Energy, Trussway, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Labor Link and the Rural Health Innovative Collaborative stood right next to us and supported this virtual event. The event table sponsors told us they would love to be virtual table sponsors. The chefs worked hard to solicit tips from their friends and family to help support the Museum. And, the community came out in a big way to support our virtual auction. Everyone, working together, played a role in making 100 Men Who Cook a success.
Speaking of the chefs, they outdid themselves. I’m pleased to announce the Top 10 Chefs for the event:
Matt Bilyeu, Culver’s; Chris Davies, Fitness Solutions, Inc.; Sameer Bavishi, Union Health; Jim Winning, Old National Bank; Mark Clinkenbeard, Mark Clinkenbeard Construction Inc.; Tyler Schrohe, Culp Ventures; Dwayne Owens, Duke Energy; Henry Stadler, Thompson Thrift; Todd Hein, Labor Link; and Mark McCreery, RE/MAX.
When combined with the support of others, we were able to raise over $100,000 during 100 Men Who Cook this year. That’s truly amazing considering we are currently living through a worldwide pandemic. The funds raised by 100 Men Who Cook are especially important this year due to our 13.5 week closure for COVID-19. The closure could not have come at a worse time as it was weeks before spring break visits and year-end school field trips. We canceled facility rentals and birthday parties. We even canceled summer camp.
As you can see, we need the support of our community now more than ever. Thank you for making a difference at THCM. This fall, we will be hosting a raffle to help raise additional funds to help bridge the gap for the organization due to the loss of revenue during the COVID-19 closure. Stay tuned for more details.
I would be remiss if I didn’t give a special thank you to the dedicated committee members who made this event happen. Without them, there truly wouldn’t be 100 Men Who Cook. My sincere thanks to Steve Schrohe, Jim Winning, Katelynn Moats Liebermann, Arpita Bavishi, Jessica Weesner, Todd Hein, Jeanette Winchester, Danielle Isbell, Mark McCreery, Diane Hyatt, Julie Schlosser, Kristin Souder, Michele Clinkenbeard, Tess Grindle Jacks and Jamie McDowell for stepping up to make sure 100 Men Who Cook was successful.
Terre Haute is a fantastic community and we are so fortunate to have a Children’s Museum of this caliber to help our children learn about science and technology. If you haven’t had a chance to visit the museum lately, I highly encourage you to stop by. I promise you won’t be disappointed.
— Susan Turner, Executive Director
Terre Haute Children’s Museum
Current sex ed is ineffective, harmful
Don’t be afraid or mislead about replacing the current sexual health education program in our schools.
All that has been presented are options for reviewing the current curriculum and assessing the needs of our students in order to come up with a curriculum that meets these needs.
All we are asking is that the committee review the curriculum that has been taught for the last nearly 30 years and determine if it is medically accurate, age-appropriate, and inclusive to not just LGBTQ+ students, but also students with disabilities. (Hint: It’s not)
I’d like to also suggest that we ask if it is effective at public health goals like reducing teen pregnancies, reducing the spread of sexually transmitted infections, preventing bullying and preparing young people for healthy lives.
This curriculum we’ve been taught is not only ineffective — it’s actively harmful. We can find something better.
— Claire Craigmyle, Terre Haute
III
